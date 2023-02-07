Gavin Foundation + South Boston Neighborhood House receive grants from Tufts Medical Center

Tufts Medical Center recently announced over $1.2 million in financial contributions to 20 local nonprofit organizations through its Community Benefits Initiative. Guided by input collected from Tufts MC 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment, the grantee projects aim to improve the physical, socioemotional and financial health of Boston residents.

The Gavin Foundation and South Boston Neighborhood House have been selected as the South Boston grant recipients of this initiative and will use the funding to provide behavioral health services to individuals and families impacted by substance use. Gavin Foundation will offer a new mobile application that connects clients with a personal recovery coach and celebrates small wins with immediate financial rewards that are proven to make healthy behaviors stick. South Boston Neighborhood House (SBNH) will partner with South Boston Association of Nonprofits (SBANP) and Fourth Presbyterian Church to provide post-traumatic healing groups for children of addicted parents and healing groups for adult participants affected by trauma.

“With this funding, we have an opportunity to positively impact generational trauma, break cycles of enablement and co-dependency, and foster greater social-emotional health and opportunities for our families, and especially for our young people,” said Kathy Lafferty, Executive Director of South Boston Neighborhood House.

“Tufts Medical Center is committed to improving the health and wellness of the broader Boston community,” said Sherry Dong, Executive Director for Community Benefits and Community Health Initiatives at Tufts Medical Center. “Our goal is to partner with local organizations and meaningfully impact the social determinants of health, so every person in our community, regardless of their socioeconomic circumstances, has the ability to achieve optimal health.”

For more information about the full list of grantees and their programs, please visit Tufts Medical Center Community Benefits and Community Initiatives Office website.