PayPal Stock Pops On Q4 Earnings, Then Drops After Hours: What You Need To Know
PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported fourth-quarter results after the bell. Here's a rundown of the report and a look at what initially drove shares higher after hours, but are now dropping. What Happened: PayPal said fourth-quarter revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $7.38 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $7.39 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The payments company reported quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share, which beat consensus estimates of $1.20 per share. PayPal's strong bottom-line results appear to be pushing shares higher after hours. Total payment volumes in the fourth quarter increased 5% year-over-year to $357.4 billion. Full-year payment volumes came in at $1.36 trillion, up 9% year-over-year. “2022...
Freyr Battery Sees A Jolt After BofA Initiates Coverage With Buy Rating: What You Need To Know
Battery manufacturer Freyr Battery SA (NYSE: FREY) is set to become a major player in the gigafactory industry. So much so, that shares of Freyr jumped nearly 6% higher during Friday’s premarket session after analysts at Bank of America Global Research initiated coverage on the stock. The BofA Analyst: The investment bank’s equities research analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated Freyr with a buy rating, and a $13 price target. Check out more analyst ratings, here. Dumoulin-Smith said in a Friday buy note to investors that Freyr is expected to turn committed offtake into bankable offtake, which could then lead to project financing. This could see...
This Analyst Upgrades Major Semiconductor Stocks, Sees Demand Improvement In 2H
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) to Buy from Neutral. Rakesh raised Micron's price target from $48 to $72, Western Digital's price target from $38 to $50, and Seagate's price target from $62 to $82. Given substantial bit supply cuts of 30% into the first half, Memory inventory could peak in the first half, the analyst noted. The analyst believes PC-Handset-Server revenue could bottom in the first half, positioning for better second-half Memory demand as industry inventory is normalized and new product launches and seasonal strength drive a solid second half. A cyclical bottom is forming in Memory,...
One Analyst Is Bullish While Another Sees Overhang On Phathom Pharma Stock After Two Rejection Letters
FDA issued two Complete Response Letters to Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: PHAT) vonoprazan marketing application for the erosive esophagitis (EE) indication and H. pylori (HP) indication post-approval supplement. Phathom expects to meet with the FDA in the first quarter of this year to discuss the resubmission plan and timeline. Goldman Sachs writes that the FDA could need up to 6 months to review the company's resubmission. A base case scenario would be a 6-month study of the recently produced commercial product under accelerated conditions (i.e., high temperature and humidity) that could allow for an early 2024 launch versus the prior assumed late 2023/early 2024. The worst-case scenario would...
Oil Stocks Jump After Russia Responds To Western Sanctions: What You Need To Know
Oil prices climbed Friday after Russia announced a voluntary production cut of 500,000 barrels per day in March in response to Western price caps. Brent crude rose as much as 2.6% to trade above $86 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate moved above $80 a barrel, sending the United States Oil ETF (ARCA: USO) 2.08% higher. The move is an indication of the impact of sanctions that have been placed on the country’s output over the last three months. See Also: Johns Hopkins Professor Steve Hanke Says Price Cap On Russian Oil Will Further 'Politicize' Market - 'Customers Will Pay The Bill' The reduction comes...
Tesla Stock's Gravity-Defying Run Stalls, Ford's Battery Plant Rumors, Canoo And Faraday Future Line Up Funds And More : Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Electric vehicle stocks ended uniformly lower in the week ended Feb. 10, although market leader Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) bucked the downtrend, courtesy of the strong gains notched in the first four sessions of the week. The economy continues to be a sore spot, stifling any hopes of a potential fightback. Now, here are the key events that happened in the EV space during the week: Tesla’s Stock Run, Modest Price Hikes And More: Ahead of Friday’s retreat on Friday, Tesla shares were on an eight-session winning streak as buyers returned. The stock even breached the $200 psychological resistance, almost doubling from...
A Warning Sign For Stocks And Your Portfolio Looms In The Second Half Of February
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a strong start to 2023, but history suggests the second half of February could be a difficult road for the market. After a difficult December and a horrible overall 2022, the stock market rallied in January as fears over inflation subsided. Investors are now optimistic the Federal Reserve can avoid a hard landing for the U.S. economy and could even be in a position to begin cutting interest rates sooner than expected. Related Link: U.S. Consumer Sentiment Jumps 5.7% In February: What It Means For The Markets Historically Bad: Unfortunately, Carson...
Affirm Earnings Came In Cold: What Do Analysts Think About The Stock Now?
Affirm issued a loss per share of $1.10 for its fiscal second quarter of 2023, and reported revenues of $400 million. Here's what analysts at RBC Capital Markets, and DA Davidson think about the company's earnings. Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM topped off the earnings season for “buy now, pay later”...
If You Invested $10K In Extra Space Storage 5 years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Be Making In Dividends Today
As an investor, whether you seek growth, income or both, you should always look at the five-year performance record of a company when considering stocks to purchase. A five-year time frame should address the company’s price movements, dividend growth and recent news and earnings. Take a look at one real estate investment trust (REIT) with an extremely impressive five-year performance, and see how much a $10,000 investment in February 2018 would be generating in dividends today. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) is a Salt Lake City-based self-storage REIT with over 2,000 locations in large metropolitan areas across 41 states and Washington,...
3 REITs That Beat Analyst's Estimates But Missed On Guidance
Over time, strong earnings will usually result in an increase in a company’s stock price. But stock prices can fluctuate greatly in the days following earnings reports and may even make large upside moves if the earnings are not only good but also top Wall Street’s estimates. Companies that beat the estimates on earnings and/or revenue often continue to do well over the next quarter. But when forward guidance is below analysts’ estimates, it can considerably reduce the Street’s enthusiasm for the stock. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that beat analysts’ fourth-quarter estimates. Forward guidance is another...
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Are Getting Hammered Thursday: So What's Up?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD are trading lower by 5.55% to the $0.082-level and lower by 7.12% to the $0.000012-level Thursday afternoon. Weakness in the meme cryptos may be due to a sympathy move lower with apex-crypto Bitcoin and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum and in potential reaction to Robinhood Markets Inc fourth-quarter earnings, in which it reported a 24% decrease in crypto transaction-based revenues.
Newell Brands' Highlights: Q4 Earnings Beat, Management Overhaul, Sluggish Outlook & More
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion. Gross margin for the quarter contracted 350 basis points to 26.3%, and the gross profit decreased 28.3% to $600 million. Operating loss for the quarter totaled $(273) million compared to an income of $170 million last year. The company held $287 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11. "The business continued to be impacted by a tough operating environment, including slowing consumer demand for general merchandise categories, as well as inventory reductions...
Terreno Realty Offers 5 Million Shares at $62.50: Assessing Its Impact
From time to time, companies partake in a secondary public offering of their stock to raise funds. The stock offering is set at a lower price to attract investor interest, and the funds derived may be used to pay down excessive debt, fund new acquisitions, invest in product development or cover an operational shortfall. When this happens, the usual effect is an immediate fall in the price of shares, but depending on the reason for the public offering, the stock can sometimes regain its footing fairly soon. Here is one real estate investment trust (REIT) that recently announced a public offering of...
FormFactor Business Reflects Signs Of Bottoming, Is Well Positioned For Recovery, Analysts Say Post Q4
Needham analyst Charles Shi maintained FormFactor Inc FORM with a Buy and raised the price target from $28 to $36. FormFactor surprised the Street to the upside as it reported 4Q22 revenue exceeding the high end of its guidance and guided 1Q23 to be roughly flat sequentially. In 4Q22, all...
Global Payments Likely To Report Higher Quarterly Earnings, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is scheduled to release quarterly results before the opening bell on Feb. 10, 2023. Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share, up from $2.13 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $2.01 billion. Global Payments shares rose 0.1% to close at $111.64 on Thursday. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables. Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated...
Tapestry's Improving Trends Despite Challenges Impress This Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) and raised the price target from $52 to $54. TPR’s beat and raise are impressive, especially in light of the COVID disruptions in China for the quarter and following Capri Holdings Limited's (NYSE: CPRI) significantly disappointing results yesterday, said the analyst. In addition, the beat was nicely operational, with upside coming from gross margin while sales were only slightly below consensus (and in line with guidance) despite COVID pressures in China through the quarter, added the analyst. Related: Coach Parent Tapestry Gains On Q2 Bottom-Line Beat, FY23 EPS Outlook Boost Encouragingly, and in keeping...
Hey, Lyft, Uber Has You Beat: 4 Analysts Discuss Weak Guidance, Q4 Earnings Miss
LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares tumbled Friday morning after the company disappointed Wall Street with its weak guidance. On Thursday, Lyft reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 74 cents, missing consensus analyst estimates of a 13-cent profit. The San Francisco-based company reported $1.18 billion in revenue, beating consensus estimates of $1.16 billion. Revenue was up 21% from a year ago. Lyft reported 20.4 million active riders in the quarter, roughly flat compared to the third quarter but up 8.7% from a year ago. Lyft reported $57.72 in revenue per active rider. Related Link: 5 Microsoft Analysts On Q2 Earnings Beat, Slowing Azure...
Philip Morris Reports Q4 Earnings Above Street View
Philip Morris International Inc PM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 0.6% year-on-year to $8.15 billion, beating the consensus of $7.58 billion. Excluding Russia and Ukraine, net revenues increased by 7.9% on an organic basis, and total shipment volume increased by 2.6%. Cigarette and Heated Tobacco unit shipment volume in...
Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Apple, Disney, Berkshire Hathaway And Why Kevin O'Leary Says 10,000 Cryptos Will Be Worthless
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The three major indexes saw their biggest weekly drop in 2023, as the markets cooled down after spiking higher in January. The Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.4%, the S&P 500 gave back 1.1%, and the Dow Industrial Average slid by 0.2% this week. On Friday, the University of Michigan reported U.S. consumer sentiment increased 2.3% on a monthly basis in February and is now 5.7% higher than a year ago. This followed remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday. Powell said U.S....
Tesla Rally Burns Short Sellers: Here's How Much Betting Against EV Maker Has Cost This Year
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) short sellers profited immensely in 2022 by betting against the stock. The tables have turned now and the skeptical crew is left staring at huge losses, as the stock took off vertically at the start of the year. What Happened: Short sellers who bet against Tesla are down by about $6.75 billion for the year-to-date period, according to data from S3 Partners, reported Financial Times. The stock has been on a gravity-defying rally ever since it bottomed at $104.64 on Jan. 3 following its fourth-quarter deliveries miss. See Also: How Did Elon Musk Make His Money Sentiment took a turn for...
