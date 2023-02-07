Read full article on original website
Related
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Russia's Casualties In Ukraine Nearly Triple America's Vietnam Losses As War Approaches 1 Year Mark
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has revealed that it has eliminated around 1,140 Russian troops over the past day. According to a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about 136,880 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine from Feb. 24, 2022, to Feb. 11, 2023. That compares to 58,220 U.S. military fatal casualties of the Vietnam War, according to the Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS). Russia’s total military losses include 3,267 tanks (+9 over the past day), 6,474 armored combat vehicles (+3), 2,270 artillery systems (+19), 463 multiple launch rocket systems, 234 air defense systems (+1), 297 warplanes, 286 helicopters, 5,134 motor...
A Warning Sign For Stocks And Your Portfolio Looms In The Second Half Of February
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a strong start to 2023, but history suggests the second half of February could be a difficult road for the market. After a difficult December and a horrible overall 2022, the stock market rallied in January as fears over inflation subsided. Investors are now optimistic the Federal Reserve can avoid a hard landing for the U.S. economy and could even be in a position to begin cutting interest rates sooner than expected. Related Link: U.S. Consumer Sentiment Jumps 5.7% In February: What It Means For The Markets Historically Bad: Unfortunately, Carson...
'Putin Is A Crab' And Other Online Mockery Being Tracked By Russia's Federal Media Regulator
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s secretive nature has spawned many stories about him, speculating on his mental health and fitness for leadership. To track the articles written about him, Russia’s federal media regulator – Roskomnadzor has a secret team which alerts Putin’s staff if there have been any online mentions of the president as a “bald dwarf,” “Hitler wannabe,” or a "thief," Daily Beast reported, citing independent news outlet iStories. The details came to light after Belarusian hackers breached an internal network of Roskomnadzor and accessed a large volume of data from a division regulating the media. The data was reportedly shared with Russian journalists, who...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Chinese Investment Dominates: 384,000 Acres of US Land Now Owned by Chinese Investors
A recent report has shed light on the growing influence of Chinese investment in the United States, particularly in terms of land ownership. The report states that Chinese investors now own 384,000 acres of US land, which is nearly twice the size of New York City. This is a significant increase from previous years and highlights the growing presence of Chinese investment in the US.
Dogecoin Holds Stronger Than Bitcoin, Ethereum Heading Into The Weekend: What To Watch
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were sliding slightly during Friday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with the general market, which saw the S&P 500 struggling to hold near to Thursday’s closing price. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was showing relative strength, popping up slightly in an attempt to regain the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) as support. All three cryptos suffered bearish price action during Thursday’s 24-hour trading session, with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin plunging over 5%, 6% and 9%, respectively, as fears the rising U.S. dollar could be signaling a recession gripped investors. Consumer price index data for January is set to...
Putin Meets India's National Security Advisor As Ukraine Pushes For Sanctions Against New Delhi
India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, What Happened: The Indian embassy in Russia said both sides agreed to work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership. "NSA Ajit Doval called on HE President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership," The Indian embassy in Moscow said in a Tweet. See Also On Benzinga India: Adani Hires Top US Law Firm To Settle Dust After Hindenburg Allegations According to the Kremlin, Putin met with heads of delegations...
Oil Stocks Jump After Russia Responds To Western Sanctions: What You Need To Know
Oil prices climbed Friday after Russia announced a voluntary production cut of 500,000 barrels per day in March in response to Western price caps. Brent crude rose as much as 2.6% to trade above $86 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate moved above $80 a barrel, sending the United States Oil ETF (ARCA: USO) 2.08% higher. The move is an indication of the impact of sanctions that have been placed on the country’s output over the last three months. See Also: Johns Hopkins Professor Steve Hanke Says Price Cap On Russian Oil Will Further 'Politicize' Market - 'Customers Will Pay The Bill' The reduction comes...
Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Says Bitcoin Will Explode By Over 70% Before A 'Very Fast Black Swan' Event
Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe says Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could trade in a range for a while before rallying to a price of up to $40,000. “I think the profit price will start to take place around $29,000 and most likely be within $37,000 to $40,000... Now we’ve got the sideways period which can last for a few weeks before you can start running again, this run towards $37,000 to $40,000 is most likely going to take place in Q2, maybe Q3,” Van de Poppe said in a recent YouTube presentation. He says the $37,000 to $40,000 price level is where most investors and traders with...
Tesla Gaps Higher After Breaking This Technical Pattern: Here's Where The EV Stock May Top Out
Tesla, Inc TSLA gapped up over 3% on Thursday and continued to lift higher after the market opened. The move comes after the stock broke higher from a bull flag pattern on Wednesday, which Benzinga pointed out may happen on Monday. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp...
Putin Declares 'American World Order' Is Ending, 'A Truly Multipolar World' Has Begun
The war in Ukraine could mark the end of an international world order led by the United States, according to comments made by Russian President Vladimir Putin last year. What Happened: In July 2022, Putin told lawmakers in Russia that the dominance of the U.S. could be over soon, according to a report from Newsweek. “They should have realized that they have already lost from the very beginning of our special military operation,” Putin said. “Its beginning also means the beginning of a radical breakdown of the American world order.” Putin’s comments reference the involvement of the United States in providing support to Ukraine and...
Investor Optimism Declines Slightly As Dow Drops 250 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the overall sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors assessed recent batch of corporate earnings. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares dropped 4.4% on Thursday on continued weakness after the company's BARD AI chatbot gave an incorrect answer in a company ad. The Dow closed lower by around 249 points to 33,699.88 on Thursday. The S&P 500 fell 0.88% to 4,081.50, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.02% to settle at 11,789.58 in the session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), IQVIA Holdings...
One Analyst Is Bullish While Another Sees Overhang On Phathom Pharma Stock After Two Rejection Letters
FDA issued two Complete Response Letters to Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: PHAT) vonoprazan marketing application for the erosive esophagitis (EE) indication and H. pylori (HP) indication post-approval supplement. Phathom expects to meet with the FDA in the first quarter of this year to discuss the resubmission plan and timeline. Goldman Sachs writes that the FDA could need up to 6 months to review the company's resubmission. A base case scenario would be a 6-month study of the recently produced commercial product under accelerated conditions (i.e., high temperature and humidity) that could allow for an early 2024 launch versus the prior assumed late 2023/early 2024. The worst-case scenario would...
S&P 500 Logs Weekly Loss As Investors Digest Latest Fed Chair Commentary
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) lost 0.43% this week as fourth-quarter earnings numbers continue to underwhelm. On Friday, the University of Michigan reported U.S. consumer sentiment increased 2.3% on a monthly basis in February and is now up 5.7% from a year ago. Consumers' median expected year-ahead inflation rate also ticked higher from 3.9% in January to 4.2% in February. In remarks to the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said U.S. disinflation "has begun" but reiterated that it will take some time for the pricing environment to fully normalize. “If we continue to get,...
Apple Continues Consolidation In This Pattern: Here's Why The Stock Looks Headed Higher
Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) gapped down 0.93% on Friday when the stock ran into a group of sellers who bought the dip and caused the stock to rise to near flat. Apple had spent the last four trading days consolidating mostly sideways just above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The consolidation took place in the form of a quadruple inside bar pattern, which leans bullish. On Friday, when Apple broke down under Thursday’s low-of-day, the stock didn’t receive bearish momentum and remained trading within the Feb. 3 mother bar. An inside bar pattern indicates a period of consolidation and is usually followed by a...
Dow Rises Over 50 Points; Crude Oil Up 2%
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.25% to 33,783.85 while the NASDAQ fell 1.14% to 11,655.07. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.22% to 4,072.54. Check This Out: Cameco Options Trader Sees Stock Rallying This Much By Friday Expiration Leading and Lagging Sectors Energy shares rose by 3.3% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), up 22%, and KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE), up 10%. In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares dipped by...
Interest Rate Watchers Prepare For Valentine's Day CPI Report
Interest rate watchers are preparing for the effects of the government’s consumer price index (CPI) report on long- and short-term bond yields. Inflation increases or decreases for January, as measured by the CPI, are being released on Feb. 14. The January jobs report was strong enough that some analysts suggest that the Federal Reserve is more likely to raise rates. An inflation rate rise for that month would add pressure for such a move and surprise a few investors. Here’s a look at that market based on the different yield charts across the spectrum of time frames. It’s impossible to predict what might...
Investment Gurus Predict Next Bull Market For Cryptocurrencies
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead and Osprey Funds chief Greg King have both expressed optimism about the future of cryptocurrencies in the wake of the recent bear market. Blockchain assets have reached their lows and are now entering the next bull market cycle, regardless of what happens in the interest-rate-sensitive asset classes, Morehead says. This would be the seventh bull cycle, after six bear cycles. See Also: Former FTX CEO's Bail Conditions Revisited: Monitoring Software Proposal Emerges In Criminal Case King, meanwhile, says each down cycle is slightly less than the previous one and that prices wouldn't necessarily rise in a straight line. As optimism grows, it will translate into finding the 'wall of worry,' a term used in traditional financial markets to describe scenarios where markets trend higher despite a lack of positive sentiment, he told Bloomberg News. That being said, both Morehead and King remain optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies and believe that the industry has bottomed out. Next: Bitcoin ATM Operator Coin Cloud Seeks Bankruptcy Protection, Owes Millions To Genesis Global © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
196K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0