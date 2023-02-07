LG has unveiled a gigantic 272-inch Micro LED display that claims to offer jaw-dropping picture quality with incredible vibrancy and depth

Read full article on original website
LG OLED TV drops to just $599 in epic Super Bowl TV deal
LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2022 is now even cheaper courtesy of this last chance Super Bowl TV deal at Best Buy.
Digital Trends
Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV
Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.
Samsung will give you a free Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Lifestyle Soundbar when you buy a Samsung TV
Samsung's offering some attractive deals on its more premium TVs
Philips The Extra offers MiniLED TV models to the range
A little more than The One but not quite OLED-level, The Extra steps up to the challenge
ZDNet
This epic Hisense QLED TV deal brings the 55-inch U8H down to $650
Been eyeing a new TV ahead of the Super Bowl? Hisense just made it cheaper to get a top quality model for under $1,000. Right now, if you add it to your Amazon cart, you can score the U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K smart TV for only $650, saving you $500.
This stunning 65-inch 4K Hisense TV is over $100 off at Walmart today
Get a smart TV for $378 ahead of the Super Bowl.
The 10 Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars, From Sennheiser to Sonos
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. The inclusion of sound into movies changed the industry. This is essentially the plot of the recently released Babylon—how incorporating audio into our media makes it even more realistic and provides an experience that makes the imaginary come to life. Who can forget the roar of a T-Rex in Jurassic Park? Or the crackle of a lightsaber beaming before battle in Star Wars? Sound is an essential part of how we consume information, which is why having the best...
Android Headlines
Android 13 starts rolling out to LG Velvet 5G
Android 13 has started rolling out to the LG Velvet 5G. This smartphone launched back in May 2020, and you may remember it for its camera setup on the back. It had a ‘raindrop’ camera layout. Android 13 starts rolling out to the LG Velvet 5G from 2020.
Android Headlines
Samsung FlexMirror could be a reflective folding display
Samsung may have a new type of flexible or folding display in the works. The company’s display manufacturing division Samsung Display recently applied for a trademark for the brand “FlexMirror”. The name suggests the product will be a flexible panel with reflective properties. But details are scarce, so we can’t confirm anything.
Gear Patrol
The Best New Tech, Gadgets, Audio Accessories and More of 2023 (So Far)
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the company's new "best of the best" flagship smartphone. It has the biggest and brightest display, the biggest battery, the best camera system (now with a 200MP sensor) and it comes with an embedded S Pen stylus for note-taking. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is...
TrustedReviews
Micro LED: Everything you need to know about the display tech
In the battle for consumers’ engagement, the TV industry has thrown out lots of acronyms and new technology such as Mini LED, QD-OLED, and the subject of this explainer, Micro LED. Micro LED is not to be confused with Mini LED though they sound as if they should be...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro launches alongside brand-first 5G Router
OnePlus had a lot to introduce during its Cloud 11 event hosted in New Dehli today (February 7, 2023), a successor to the TV Q1 Pro included. The newer model is updated with a MediaTek MT9617 SoC of an estimated 23% improvement over its predecessor. The OEM backs it to deliver "silky smooth" and "ultra responsive" performance thanks to support for a 120Hz VRR mode and ALLM respectively.
Audiolab 7000 Series hi-fi separates to get first public showing at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2023
Audiolab's mid-range 7000 and flagship 9000 Series will be there, as will a surprise new product from Wharfedale.
msn.com
Samsung To Debut Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition, Limited To 1,000 Units
The limited-edition flagship smartphone pays homage both to the first and current BMW M3. BMW M fans rejoice as Samsung is about to release the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition. This limited-edition smartphone results from a collaboration between BMW Korea and SK Telecom. The partnership has allowed for the integration of BMW's iconic design elements and high-performance engineering into the Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship phone, creating a device that is both aesthetically pleasing and technically advanced.
You can get an extra 10% discount on LG's brilliant OLED TVs – here's how
LG's 2022 OLED TVs are brilliant buys, and with an extra 10% off they're even more attractive
Samsung's new smart home hub does it all – if you have a Samsung phone
Remember when Samsung said it'd stop making SmartThings hardware? Good news: it's changed its mind
yankodesign.com
OnePlus launches first flagship Android Tablet with premium design and impressive hardware-software combination
It’s been a while since we have heard news about a new Android tablet. For reasons best known to me, I had started visualizing OEMs genuflect in the iPad shadow. OnePlus has jolted me back to sense, suggesting the obvious: There is still a market and OnePlus Pad is the Android tablet we were waiting for all this while.
The microLED Apple Watch Ultra is tipped for a 2025 release
It looks like the Apple Watch Ultra is on the same two-year tick/tock cycle as the iPhone
Digital Trends
Samsung’s best wireless soundbar system is $400 off today
One of the best soundbar deals around right now also happens to be on a truly high-end soundbar. Over at Samsung, you can buy the well-reviewed Samsung HW-Q990B soundbar with wireless Dolby Atmos sound and more for $1,500. That works out as a saving of $400 compared to the regular price so this is the ideal time to upgrade your home cinema setup and benefit from improved sound for less. If you’re not fully convinced, read on while we explain all about why it’s so great. Alternatively, hit the buy button below.
ZDNet
Upgrade your viewing experience for the big game with the best QLED TVs
When you need a superior TV, a QLED TV fits the bill. Made up of quantum dots, QLED technology can offer brighter and more vivid colors. As a result, it gives you an incredible picture that far exceeds normal viewing and brings out the fine details of your program. But...
