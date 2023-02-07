INDIANAPOLIS – A very warm pattern is setting up for Indiana this week! Get ready for days in the 50’s and 60’s ahead!. Light rain showers are a possibility by Tuesday of next week. However, the better chance for heavier rainfall will be Wednesday night into Thursday. This will come with a brief, but strong surge of warmer air in the low to middle 60s. Right after that, however, temperatures fall right back into a cooler pattern by Friday of next week.

INDIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO