Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Phys.org
Seismologist explains why California will inevitably shake like Turkey
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that killed—by current count—more than 20,000 people in Turkey and Syria on Sunday was produced by the same type of fault underlying most of California. Sunday's event could be felt more than 200 miles from its epicenter, and it has produced a humanitarian disaster...
Chinese Investment Dominates: 384,000 Acres of US Land Now Owned by Chinese Investors
A recent report has shed light on the growing influence of Chinese investment in the United States, particularly in terms of land ownership. The report states that Chinese investors now own 384,000 acres of US land, which is nearly twice the size of New York City. This is a significant increase from previous years and highlights the growing presence of Chinese investment in the US.
Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis
In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
Phys.org
Back-to-back mega-quakes devastated Turkey. California faces similar aftershock threat
The mega-quakes in Turkey this week showcase how a magnitude 7.8 quake could trigger a magnitude 7.5 aftershock on a different fault, with 60 miles of distance between the epicenters. A similar seismic scenario could occur in California. Mega-quakes that could rupture the southern San Andreas Fault from near the...
Scientists discovered a bewildering new form of ice
Scientists have discovered a new form of ice through ball milling, which involves shaking frozen water around in a jar of ultracold steel balls. This previously unknown form of amorphous ice is closer to liquid water than any other yet discovered, and it isn’t found naturally on Earth. What...
Phys.org
More lunar missions means more space junk around the Moon—two astronomers are building a catalog to track the trash
Scientists and government agencies have been worried about the space junk surrounding Earth for decades. But humanity's starry ambitions are farther reaching than the space just around Earth. Ever since the 1960s with the launch of the Apollo program and the emergence of the space race between the U.S. and Soviet Union, people have been leaving trash around the moon, too.
Phys.org
A new supercomputer drought model projects dry times ahead for much of the nation, especially the Midwest
Midwesterners needn't bother choosing their poison: droughts or floods. They get a double dose of both. The region is experiencing what weather experts call a flash drought, says Rao Kotamarthi, who heads climate and Earth system science at the Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago. "One of the...
Phys.org
Glacier lakes swollen by global warming threaten millions
Violent flooding from glacier lakes formed or enlarged by climate change threatens at least 15 million people worldwide, most of them in four countries, researchers said Tuesday. More than nine million people across so-called High Mountain Asia live in the path of potential glacial lake outburst floods, including five million...
Phys.org
Does increasing farm productivity relieve pressure on remaining natural areas? Study suggests only among native people
Increasing farming intensity increases pressure to clear remnant native vegetation, a new study has shown. It is the opposite of what was expected. The international collaboration between researchers in Germany, Belgium, Spain and Charles Darwin University (CDU) in Australia found that deforestation was highest in export-focused countries. CDU Conservation and...
Phys.org
How does biodiversity change globally? Detecting accurate trends may be currently unfeasible
Existing data are too biased to provide a reliable picture of the global average of local species richness trends. This is the conclusion of an international research team led by the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU). The authors recommend prioritizing local...
Phys.org
Study reveals early diagenetic processes of fossil land snail shells from the Chinese Loess Plateau
Terrestrial mollusks are considered as typical "index animals" due to their sensitivity to climate change. They are widely distributed in the semi-arid to arid region of China, including the Chinese Loess Plateau (CLP). Despite the wide application of geochemical proxies of fossil snail shells in paleoclimatic reconstruction, the extent that...
Phys.org
Paddleboarder comes across mysterious, transparent sea creature off California coast
Southern California paddleboarder Bill Clements was 3 miles offshore when he spotted something that looked more like a see-through floating spine than an actual animal. Clements was by himself paddleboarding off Dana Point in Orange County when he spotted the long, gelatinous blob on Jan. 31. Filled with wonder, he picked it up.
Phys.org
Wet La Nina winter likely to bring more water into Lake Powell
One of the Colorado River's two major reservoirs is expected to collect better than average runoff this year, thanks to an unusually wet La Nina pattern that dropped a deluge of snow up and down the basin. Lake Powell, the nation's second-largest reservoir that sits on the border of Utah...
Phys.org
Researchers build more detailed picture of the movement of the Greenland Ice Sheet
Researchers have found that the movement of glaciers in Greenland is more complex than previously thought, with deformation in regions of warmer ice containing small amounts of water that account for motion that had often been assumed to be caused by sliding where the ice meets the bedrock beneath. The...
Phys.org
Newsom administration offers legislation to protect western Joshua tree
Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration on Wednesday proposed the first legislation focused on protecting a climate-threatened species while also permitting development across Southern California's sunniest desert parcels. The Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act was prompted by the California Fish and Game Commission's inability to act on a petition filed more than...
Comments / 1