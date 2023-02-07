ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Trentonian

North Hunterdon wrestling takes Group IV team title

PISCATAWAY — Two years ago an undefeated North Hunterdon team won a group state championship with a very talented and solid group of wrestlers up and down in its lineup. On Sunday afternoon at Jersey Mikes Arena the Lions won another one that was every bit as rewarding with a much different type of team.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ

