Phys.org
Researchers develop novel terahertz phase modulator based on NGO single crystals
According to a study published in ACS Applied Electronic Materials, a collaborative research group from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed an active terahertz phase modulator based on NdGaO3 (NGO) single crystals, which are suitable candidates for terahertz phase modulators. Finding appropriate...
Phys.org
Researchers reveal endoplasmic reticulum–associated protein degradation and control of grain size in rice
In a study published in The Plant Cell, researchers led by Li Yunhai at the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences described a role for the endoplasmic reticulum (ER)–associated protein degradation in the regulation of grain size in rice (Oryza sativa). Grain size...
Phys.org
Aggregated gold nanoparticle conjugates for multimodal imaging and synergistic phototherapy
National University of Singapore chemists have discovered that aggregated, photosensitized, gold nanoparticle conjugates can be used for multimodal imaging and synergistic phototherapy to destroy cancer cells effectively at power densities below the skin tolerance threshold. The research is published in the journal Nano Today. Phototherapy techniques such as photodynamic therapy...
Phys.org
Does increasing farm productivity relieve pressure on remaining natural areas? Study suggests only among native people
Increasing farming intensity increases pressure to clear remnant native vegetation, a new study has shown. It is the opposite of what was expected. The international collaboration between researchers in Germany, Belgium, Spain and Charles Darwin University (CDU) in Australia found that deforestation was highest in export-focused countries. CDU Conservation and...
Phys.org
Investigation of NiFe-based catalysts for water oxidation in different pH electrolytes
Renewable electricity driven water splitting offers a green and sustainable way to produce hydrogen (H2). The key to improving the water splitting efficiency is an efficient electrocatalyst. Non-noble nickel iron (NiFe)-based electrocatalysts are among the best catalysts for oxygen evolution reaction (OER) in alkaline electrolytes. However, they show much lower activity in neutral pH conditions, which limits their application in seawater splitting and CO2 reduction.
Phys.org
Scientists develop AI-based method to predict RNA modifications
A team of researchers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) has developed a software method that accurately predicts chemical modifications of RNA molecules from genomic data. Their method, called m6Anet, was published in Nature Methods. Within the RNA, different types...
Phys.org
New diagnostic test is 1,000 times more sensitive than conventional tests
When Srikanth Singamaneni and Guy Genin, both professors of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, established a new collaboration with researchers from the School of Medicine in late 2019, they didn't know the landscape of infectious disease research was about to shift dramatically. In a conference room overlooking Forest Park on a beautiful fall day, the team had one goal in mind: tackle the biggest infectious disease problem facing the world right then.
Phys.org
Mosquito's DNA could provide clues on gene expression, regulation
When it comes to DNA, one pesky mosquito turns out to be a rebel among species. Researchers at Rice University's Center for Theoretical Biological Physics (CTBP) are among the pioneers of a new approach to studying DNA. Instead of focusing on chromosomes as linear sequences of genetic code, they're looking for clues on how their folded 3D shapes might determine gene expression and regulation.
Phys.org
Beyond lithium: A promising cathode material for magnesium rechargeable batteries
Lithium-ion batteries have remained unrivaled in terms of overall performance for several applications, as evidenced by their widespread use in everything from portable electronics to cellular base stations. However, they suffer from few important disadvantages that are difficult to ignore. For one, lithium is rather expensive, and the fact that...
Phys.org
Liver cells that intensify the progression of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease isolated
A team of medical scientists working at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine has used single-nucleus RNA sequencing to isolate those mouse liver cells cells that push the progression of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) into non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), where fibroids develop, which typically means permanent damage. Their paper is published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Phys.org
Degradation of plastic waste using newly developed biocatalysts
The plastic materials polyurethane and polyvinyl alcohol can now be degraded under mild conditions with the help of enzymes as biocatalysts. Scientists from the University of Greifswald have developed corresponding methods together with the German company Covestro and teams from Leipzig and Dublin, as recently published in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition in two separate articles. It has thus been possible to establish a sustainable and environmentally-friendly process to recycle these polymers.
Phys.org
Doubling protected lands for biodiversity could require tradeoffs with other land uses, study finds
Although more than half the world's countries have committed to protecting at least 30% of land and oceans by 2030 in support of biodiversity, various questions emerge: Where and what type of land should be protected? How will new land protections impact carbon emissions and climate change, or the land needed for energy and food production?
Phys.org
A new supercomputer drought model projects dry times ahead for much of the nation, especially the Midwest
Midwesterners needn't bother choosing their poison: droughts or floods. They get a double dose of both. The region is experiencing what weather experts call a flash drought, says Rao Kotamarthi, who heads climate and Earth system science at the Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago. "One of the...
MDMA News: Optimi's New Drug Now Available, Revive Advances Transdermal Patch Evaluations
Considering MDMA will likely be the first psychedelic to receive FDA approval for psychotherapeutic use to treat serious mental health conditions such as PTSD, several publicly listed companies are developing related products such as next-generation psychedelics- or a new delivery system to the human body. Optimi Health, Ready To Offer...
hstoday.us
Degrading the Precursor Chemical Supply Chain to Reduce the Distribution of Fentanyl in the Homeland
Every day, millions of kilograms of illicit substances make their way around the world and into various countries including the United States. Yet it’s not just the end product that raises concern: the raw ingredients needed to produce the vast amounts of illegal drugs are of just as much a concern. Drug suppliers use the raw ingredients to produce drugs such as fentanyl that cause thousands of yearly overdose fatalities. Disrupting the production and distribution of essential precursor chemicals ingredients used to produce illegal drugs is key to combating the problem.
Phys.org
Global supply chains are devouring what's left of Earth's unspoiled forests, say researchers
While farming continues to drive deforestation around the world, 60% of the destruction of Earth's large, intact forests is caused by other forces. In particular, our research shows that more than one-third of this destruction can be blamed on the production of commodities for export, particularly timber, minerals and oil and gas.
Phys.org
A liquid laser that is robust in air and tunable by wind
Scientists from the Tsukuba Research Center for Energy Materials Science at the University of Tsukuba demonstrated a simple method to produce ionic liquid microdroplets that work as flexible, long-lasting, and pneumatically tunable lasers. Unlike existing "droplet lasers" that cannot operate under atmosphere, this new development may enable lasers that can be used in everyday settings.
Phys.org
Linking leadership to employee ingenuity
A new study published in the International Journal of Work Innovation has revealed interesting insights into creativity among employees of Pakistan's private real estate sector. The research could have important implications for both theory and practice in work innovations in this sector and beyond. The team offers several recommendations for the next steps to be taken in this area of research and suggests similar studies might be fruitful in other regions and in sectors such as the information technology sector as well as in education.
packworld.com
Automation Lets Loud Labs’ Cannabis Oil Go National
In 2015, Jake Berry and Coley Walsh founded Pyramid Pens, which now operates under the Loud Labs umbrella, a brand selling various formulations of cannabis oil packaged in cartridges that could be used in a host of vaping devices. Using the well-regarded CO2 extraction process, the partners began formulating unique strains and flavors of THC and CBD oils for vaping. In fact, the brand’s innovative attitude toward packaging caught our eye back in 2019, read about what they were doing then, and see how far they’ve come in what follows.
Phys.org
Recalls of fresh meat products may lower customer demand
Fresh meats such as chicken and beef are staples of many Americans' diets, but demand may take a hit after these products are recalled, according to new Penn State research. The study, led by College of Agricultural Sciences researchers, found that both the number of recent recalls and the volume of food recalled have significant negative effects on the demand for fresh meat.
