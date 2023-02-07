Read full article on original website
Notre Dame boys basketball uses big third quarter to beat Nottingham, reach MCT semis
Tim Stevens pretty much predicted the storyline before the game was even played. The Notre Dame High boys basketball coach was asked how much of a difference it would make having 6-8 center Stesh Mathelier in the lineup after he missed the Irish’s regular-season loss to Nottingham. “It’s great...
Boys Basketball Mercer County Tournament Preview: Trenton, Ewing on collision course
Can anyone get in the way of a Trenton-Ewing rematch in the boys basketball Mercer County Tournament?. That is the big question with action set to get underway Saturday with four quarterfinal games. No. 1 Trenton (22-1) and No. 2 Ewing (19-3) have been by far the most consistently strong...
Izzy Augustine’s seven 3-pointers help Pennington girls basketball escape Trenton Catholic in MCT action
PENNINGTON — As two former Mercer County Tournament champions, the Pennington School and Trenton Catholic Preparatory Academy varsity girls’ basketball teams wanted badly to advance to Trenton’s CURE Insurance Arena, site of the Championship Bracket’s semifinal and final rounds. With a quarterfinal match-up Saturday at Sparks...
Simone Pintinalli’s 3-pointer sends Notre Dame girls basketball to MCT semifinals
ALLENTOWN — Simone Pintinalli knew the ball was coming her way. All the Colonial Valley Conference’s leading 3-point shooter had to do was make the shot to send the Notre Dame high girls basketball team to the semifinals of the Mercer County Tournament. Swish. Pintinalli’s 3-ball with two...
Trenton High boys basketball rolls in MCT opener, wants game with Camden
TRENTON — It took a half for the top-seeded Trenton High boys basketball team to find its stride Saturday afternoon in a Mercer County Tournament opener, but once it did the result was a totally predictable 59-27 win over outmatched Princeton Day. With the victory, Trenton (23-1) advanced to...
Kenny Rankin scores career-high 31 as Ewing boys basketball coasts past WW-P South in MCT quarterfinals
EWING — Judging by his energy level and aggressive moves up and down the court, it was safe to say that Kenny Rankin was well aware that the Mercer County Tournament had begun. The 6-foot-1 senior plays stronger than his height would indicate as a force both on the...
HS Wrestling Wrap: Princeton finishes dual-match season with 20-6 record
On the last day of dual-match wrestling action for New Jersey teams that are not in Sunday’s group finals, Princeton had a nice outing as it won three matches to finish with a record of 20-6. Also among Colonial Valley Conference teams, Hopewell Valley (19-6) and Hightstown (15-13) both...
Despite ties to both Super Bowl LVII teams, Gerry Feehery knows where loyalties lie
Gerry Feehery remembers having tears in his eyes after the Eagles beat the Patriots, 41-33, to win Super Bowl LII five years ago. Feehery wasn’t alone in that sentiment. Like a lot of lifelong Eagles fans that victory ended decades of heartache. Feehery grew up rooting for the likes of Tom Woodeshick, Tim Rossovich, Ike Kelly, Norm Snead, Mike Evans and Bill Bradley, just to name a few, during the lean years of the 1960s and ’70s.
H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL: Shawnee’s Kessler reaches 1,000 career points
MEDFORD – Shawnee High School senior Avery Kessler reached a career milestone in her team’s 43-28 Olympic Conference interdivision road victory over Lenape Feb. 7. Kessler scored her 1,000th career point – becoming the second Shawnee player to do so this season – en route to a team-high 15 points against the Renegades’ Lenape-district rivals.
H.S. Girls Basketball Wrap: Hamilton West rallies past Pennsauken
HAMILTON — Led by a career-high 23 points from senior guard Arianna Acevedo, the Hamilton High West varsity girls’ basketball team pulled away from Pennsauken High in the fourth quarter to grab a 46-38 win Thursday in regular-season, non-league play. Brielle Maigue backed her classmate Acevedo with 10...
Allentown girls basketball pulls away late from Robbinsville
ALLENTOWN — When the Allentown and Robbinsville High varsity girls’ basketball teams met for the final Colonial Valley Conference regular-season game of the 2022-23 campaign Thursday, it brought together two local rivals who have had two very different weeks heading into the matchup. The host Redbirds had only...
