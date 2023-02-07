ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Despite ties to both Super Bowl LVII teams, Gerry Feehery knows where loyalties lie

Gerry Feehery remembers having tears in his eyes after the Eagles beat the Patriots, 41-33, to win Super Bowl LII five years ago. Feehery wasn’t alone in that sentiment. Like a lot of lifelong Eagles fans that victory ended decades of heartache. Feehery grew up rooting for the likes of Tom Woodeshick, Tim Rossovich, Ike Kelly, Norm Snead, Mike Evans and Bill Bradley, just to name a few, during the lean years of the 1960s and ’70s.
H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL: Shawnee’s Kessler reaches 1,000 career points

MEDFORD – Shawnee High School senior Avery Kessler reached a career milestone in her team’s 43-28 Olympic Conference interdivision road victory over Lenape Feb. 7. Kessler scored her 1,000th career point – becoming the second Shawnee player to do so this season – en route to a team-high 15 points against the Renegades’ Lenape-district rivals.
Allentown girls basketball pulls away late from Robbinsville

ALLENTOWN — When the Allentown and Robbinsville High varsity girls’ basketball teams met for the final Colonial Valley Conference regular-season game of the 2022-23 campaign Thursday, it brought together two local rivals who have had two very different weeks heading into the matchup. The host Redbirds had only...
