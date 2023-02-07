Gerry Feehery remembers having tears in his eyes after the Eagles beat the Patriots, 41-33, to win Super Bowl LII five years ago. Feehery wasn’t alone in that sentiment. Like a lot of lifelong Eagles fans that victory ended decades of heartache. Feehery grew up rooting for the likes of Tom Woodeshick, Tim Rossovich, Ike Kelly, Norm Snead, Mike Evans and Bill Bradley, just to name a few, during the lean years of the 1960s and ’70s.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO