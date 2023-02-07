Suspect Wanted in Toyota of Gallatin Burglary

Photos from Gallatin Police

From Gallatin Police Department February 7, 2023. Case 23-00634

Gallatin Police needs help in identifying and locating the pictured individual. He is wanted in regards to a burglary from Toyota of Gallatin on 02/05/2023.

The suspect is a white male with a beard and long hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, white shoes, and a hoodie. He was in a black Chevy Tahoe with black rims.

If you have any information regarding the suspect please contact Officer Samuel Lacks by phone at Gallatin PD or by email at [email protected]