ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Suspect Wanted in Toyota of Gallatin Burglary

By Michael Carpenter
Sumner County Source
Sumner County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ukNQ_0kfF7Rmw00
Photos from Gallatin Police

From Gallatin Police Department February 7, 2023. Case 23-00634

Gallatin Police needs help in identifying and locating the pictured individual. He is wanted in regards to a burglary from Toyota of Gallatin on 02/05/2023.

The suspect is a white male with a beard and long hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, white shoes, and a hoodie. He was in a black Chevy Tahoe with black rims.

If you have any information regarding the suspect please contact Officer Samuel Lacks by phone at Gallatin PD or by email at [email protected]

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

4-Vehicle Rollover In Smyrna

(SMYRNA, TN) There was a serious four-vehicle accident on Bell Road near Jefferson Pike in Smyrna around 1:00 o'clock Saturday afternoon (2/11/2023). Of the four vehicles, one of them was a 4-door 2003 Hyundai Accent copact car that rolled over. The vehicle received heavy damage, and its driver was seriously injured and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Former member accused of shooting church in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested on Friday after police in the Hermitage area identified him as the suspect who shot at Saint Mark Coptic Orthodox Church on Old Murfreesboro Pike on two separate occasions, causing damage to the building. Officials said surveillance footage caught at least two...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting in Glasgow

A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting …. A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Man in Illinois charged...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there. “My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Jahmeila Davis lied to police about how she lost $500 at Governor’s Square Mall

18-year-old Clarksville Hair Stylist Jahmeila Davis was jailed Wednesday, charged with felony filing a false report. Davis initially told police on February 2 she was at Governor’s Square Mall when she was approached by three males who were attempting to sell her something near the GameStop store. She claims she had $500 in cash in her hands, and while she was showing it, one of the men grabbed it and ran away. She reported it to the police and wanted them to retrieve her money. After reviewing security video of the incident, police say Jahmeila Davis handed the cash to a man to play a “shell game,” which she lost.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

One Person and Three Pets Die in a Thursday Night Fire in Rutherford County

Rutherford County, TN - One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night at the 3700-block of Snell Road, Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department reported. The 3700 block only has about 13-homes on it. Snell Road sits between Highway 41 and I-24 in Christiana, close to Elam Road. The victim’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

Sumner County Source

Sumner County, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Sumner County Source is your personal portal to all things Sumner County.

 https://sumnercountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy