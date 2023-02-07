Historical society meeting will feature presentation on Greenlawn Cemetery

FARMINGTON — Go ahead and think Connie Nordstrom is ghoulish if you want. She doesn’t care.

“I embrace the cemetery,” said the author of the new book “Greenlawn: A History of Farmington’s Pioneer Cemetery, Established 1896.” “I spent so many hours in there. We are fortunate to have a place as beautiful as that cemetery. It’s the story of our town.”

Nordstrom, who will deliver a presentation on her book during a San Juan County Historical Society meeting this week, acknowledged that the subject matter may put some folks off.

“It’s a subject most of us don’t like to think about,” she said. “But it’s part of the circle of life — birth and death.”

Nordstrom is counting on the fact that enough people will be intrigued by her subject to justify the book’s publication. After all, Farmington is a community that already responds enthusiastically each year to the annual Dining with the Dead fundraiser, during which re-enactors portraying historic Farmington figures interact with an audience enjoying a barbecue dinner at the cemetery. The event typically sells out well in advance.

“People have always dined in cemeteries, even though it seems weird,” Nordstrom said. “ … They were some of the nicest places in town. They had grass, and you could have a picnic.”

Nordstrom said she spent hours wandering through Greenlawn, which was established in 1896 after Farmington’s original cemetery, Boot Hill, was deemed to be too close to town. Presumably, many of the deceased individuals who were buried at Boot Hill were exhumed and transported to the new cemetery, which, at the time, was well outside the city limits on an old homestead.

Nordstrom said there are 10 or 11 gravestones at Greenlawn that predate its 1896 establishment, “so we know they were moved,” she said.

But despite her considerable efforts, Nordstrom was unable to find any written documentation of the coffins being dug up and moved.

“There are still a lot of mysteries,” she said of that situation. “And there are a lot of unmarked burials (at Greenlawn).”

Nordstrom took an interest in the cemetery when her husband Frank, Farmington’s first pediatrician and an avid outdoorsman, died a few years ago and was buried there. During her visits to her late husband’s grave, Nordstrom said she noticed that many of the surrounding older headstones were for children.

“He is surrounded by babies,” she said. “And I thought, ‘How strange.’ I thought he could have saved a bunch of those children.”

Nordstrom recalled one headstone for a local family that lost three sons — all small children — on the same day. Again, Nordstrom tried her best to uncover the details of their demise — was it the result of an accident, illness or violence? — but found nothing in newspaper archives to explain the tragic occurrence.

Nevertheless, she chose to feature the headstone in the book as a way of honoring the boys, even though the specifics of their passing have been lost to history.

“These children will always be remembered by me — and maybe some of the people who read the book,” she said.

Conversely, Nordstrom was delighted when one of her regular visits to the cemetery one day yielded a remarkable piece of history.

“The most astonishing thing that happened to me was when one of the women in the (cemetery) office said to me, ‘Connie, you won’t believe what I found,’” she said, explaining that the woman handed her the handwritten minutes from an April 11, 1886, public meeting of the cemetery commission.

It was during that meeting, she said, that the decision was made to move the cemetery from the Boot Hill location — which would become the site of the original Farmington High School and, later, Tibbetts Middle School — to the Greenlawn site on what is now North Dustin Avenue. Nordstrom said the documents feature the signatures of two members of that commission, William Locke and Franklin Pierce, who rank as some of the more prominent figures in early Farmington.

Nordstrom said her book also focuses on the gravestones of lesser-known folks who are buried at Greenlawn. She said they deserve to be remembered, as well.

“I wanted to make these people come alive again and mean something to us again today,” she said. “It’s a lesson on the cycle of life.”

Nordstrom will speak during the San Juan County Historical Society meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. There is no admission charge, and everyone is welcome. Copies of Nordstrom’s books will be available for purchase.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.