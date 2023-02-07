Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting in Whitehaven that leaves a juvenile dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that leaves a juvenile dead. MPD responded to a shooting call on Kirkwood road at 12:17 a.m. on Feb. 10. Officers say when they arrived, they found a juvenile victim. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Suspects wanted after business burglary in Hollywood area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several suspects are wanted after a business burglary on Thursday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the burglary at 2:52 a.m. at Pit Stop Chelsea on 2230 Chelsea Avenue. Police say that officers were told forced entry was made into the business...
fox13memphis.com
Whitehaven shooting leaves one child dead overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is dead after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to MPD, the child was taken to Regional...
localmemphis.com
Family of woman killed by MPD officers in 2021 files lawsuit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a woman killed by Memphis officers has filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming that she died due to the department's failure to properly hire, train and review its officers. Kayla Lucas was shot and killed by a Memphis cop in December of 2021....
Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash with tractor-trailer, says police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a motorcyclist has died after an overnight crash near Whitehaven. MPD officers were called to the crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer truck about 1:10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in the area of S. 3rd St. and Mitchell Rd. They said the motorcyclist died at the scene.
actionnews5.com
Family of woman killed by Memphis police files lawsuit against MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Kayla Lucas, a woman who was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer in 2021, filed a lawsuit against MPD and the City of Memphis. The lawsuit seeks $15 million in total damages for the wrongful death of Lucas. Lucas was shot...
Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
WREG
Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
actionnews5.com
MPD: 18-year-old carjacks woman, 7-year-old granddaughter outside hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old has been charged after police say he carjacked a grandmother and 7-year-old girl outside their hotel in the wee hours of Thursday morning. According to Memphis police, at 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, officers responded to a carjacking at the Extended Stay located at...
Kidnapping, armed robbery suspect arrested in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A man wanted on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping was arrested without incident on Feb. 9 in Germantown. Officers with the (West TN Drug Task Force WTDTF) and Germantown Police Department announced the arrest, in a release on Feb. 10, following several hours of surveillance.
Former Memphis Police director talks police reform after Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since Tyre Nichols’ death, former Memphis Police director Toney Armstrong spoke publicly on the subject of police reform on Thursday. It was during a panel held at the University of Memphis journalism department about the coverage surrounding Nichols and its wide-reaching impact.
actionnews5.com
Two suspects arrested for home invasion and attempted carjacking that happened in Lakeland
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects for a home invasion and attempted carjacking that happened on Jan. 14 in Lakeland. Demarquarious Smith and Kevin Hicks are both charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft of property $60K-$250K, and possessing stolen property.
actionnews5.com
Memphis mother pleads for end to gun violence after teenage daughter shot 7 times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mother is issuing a plea to “put the guns down” after her 18-year-old daughter Lamiya Chisum was shot seven times on Tuesday. Chisum’s mother said it happened Tuesday just after 3 a.m. when her daughter received a call to pick up a friend who was stranded at a party in Raleigh.
actionnews5.com
City Watch Alert canceled for missing, endangered man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department say Caleb Hill has been located and the City Watch Alert is now canceled. There were no details given on how he was found.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with 18-wheeler
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck with a tractor-trailer in Southwest Memphis early Friday. Reports say the accident took place at 3rd Street and Mitchell Road a little after 1 a.m. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD says the tractor-trailer driver was not injured. This is an ongoing […]
Opinion | MPD needs to address rumors surrounding Tyre Nichols' case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Otis Sanford reporting:. In the immediate aftermath of the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols, social media chatter claimed the incident represented far more than just a group of out of control officers. Posts claimed that it was personal — perhaps even a vendetta against Nichols.
Woman arrested after man shot and killed in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after gunfire rang out in South Memphis Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Fields Avenue. When police arrived, they said a man was already dead at the scene. A woman...
Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10. […]
Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
actionnews5.com
Affidavit: 23-year-old fatally shoots boyfriend after he allegedly hit her
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 23-year-old woman has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after she fatally shot her boyfriend after he allegedly hit her, the affidavit reads. On Thursday night, just before 9 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting call at a home located at 314 Fields Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by a neighbor who led officers to the victim, who was lying in the street suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
