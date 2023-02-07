Read full article on original website
Implementing and Developing an Online Continuing Education Program for Pain Management
The following is the summary of “Development and Implementation of an Online Pain Management Continuing Education Program” published in the December 2022 issue of Pain Management by Richardson, et al. As has been shown in a number of studies, healthcare professionals in many different fields receive inadequate education...
Spirituality has mixed effects on outcomes in ALS patients and caregivers
1. In this scoping review, qualitative studies on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) demonstrated a perceived benefit of spirituality on outcomes in both patients and their caregivers. 2. However, quantitative studies demonstrated mixed results with respect to the role of spirituality on patient and caregiver outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)
Analyzing If Patients with Controlled RA Taper MTX from Sustain Remission and Targeted Therapy
The following is a summary of “Can Patients With Controlled Rheumatoid Arthritis Taper Methotrexate From Targeted Therapy and Sustain Remission? A Systematic Review and Metaanalysis,” published in the January 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Meng, et al. The purpose of this study is to assess the likelihood of...
Delivery of Regional Antibiotics for Infections of Implanted Cardiovascular Electronic Devices
The following is a summary of “Regional Antibiotic Delivery for Implanted Cardiovascular Electronic Device Infections,” published in the January 2023 issue of Cardiology by Topaz, et al. For both systemic infections and localized pocket infections, current recommendations recommend the total removal of all cardiovascular implanted electronic devices (pacemakers/defibrillators),...
Response of Very Preterm Infants’ Oscillatory Mechanics to Inhaled Bronchodilators
The following is a summary of “Oscillatory Mechanics Response to Inhaled Bronchodilators in Very Preterm Infants: A Retrospective Study,” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatrics by Rigotti, et al. For a study, researchers sought to determine the forced oscillation technique’s (FOT) short-term repeatability, evaluate the lung...
Meningococcal group B vaccine effective at preventing meningococcal disease in children
1. In this case-control study, complete vaccination with meningococcal group B vaccine in children had 76% efficacy at preventing disease of any serogroup. 2. Full vaccination with the meningococcal group B vaccine was more effective amongst children younger than 24 months than those more than 24 months old. Evidence Rating...
What Factors Affect the Generalisation or Location-specificity of Transsaccadic Learning?
The following is a summary of “What determines location specificity or generalization of transsaccadic learning?,” published in the January 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Osterbrink, et al. Transsaccadic connections are taken into account by humans when seeing peripheral objects. A presaccadic perceptual bias resulted from acquiring new modified...
Amoxicillin’s Efficacy in Treating MC Edema in Chronic Low Back Pain Patients
The following is a summary of “Amoxicillin Did Not Reduce Modic Change Edema in Patients With Chronic Low Back Pain,” published in the February 2023 issue of Spine by Kristoffersen, et al. The purpose of this study was to compare the efficacy of amoxicillin and placebo in treating...
Association Between HRQOL and Health Literacy in Spina Bifida Youth and Young Adults
The following is a summary of “Association of Health Literacy with Health-Related Quality of Life in Youth and Young Adults with Spina Bifida: A Cross-Sectional Study,” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatrics by Rague, et al. For a study, researchers sought to examine the relationship between...
‘Do Not Undervalue’ the Impact of RSV Among Older Adults
“RSV is commonly regarded as an infection typical of children,” Nicola Veronese, MD, and colleagues wrote. “Unlike influenza, for which the epidemiological importance has been widely recognized for years, the epidemiological impact of RSV infection in middle-aged and older adults has only recently gained importance. … Such as for influenza, older adults may have a greater incidence of negative outcomes when affected by RSV, since they are affected more frequently from respiratory and cardio-vascular conditions, such as [COPD] or heart.
Synthetic Cage Vs. Allograft in ACDF Surgery for Cervical Myelopathy
The following is a summary of “A Five-Year Cost-Utility Analysis Comparing Synthetic Cage Versus Allograft Use in Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion Surgery for Cervical Spondylotic Myelopathy,” published in the November 2022 issue of Spine by Raad, et al. The purpose of this study was to compare the...
Breslow Thickness’s Prognostic Significance in Acral Melanoma
The following is a summary of “Prognostic impact of Breslow thickness in acral melanoma: A retrospective analysis,” published in the December 2022 issue of Dermatology by Wei, et al. There wasn’t much data to support the predictive significance of tumor thickness in patients with acral melanoma (AM). For...
SAD in Adults with Personality Subtypes Makes Difference
The following is the summary of “Personality subtypes in adults with social anxiety disorder – novelty seeking makes the difference” published in the December 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Chung, et al. Many distinct forms of a social anxiety disorder (SAD) have been proposed. Researchers employed a...
Workplace Memory Changes in Depressed Participants, Maintaining Fearful Face Distractors
The following is a summary of “Alterations in working memory maintenance of fearful face distractors in depressed participants: An ERP study,” published in the January 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Ye, et al. The difficulty of filtering non-threatening negative faces (like sad) from visual working memory (VWM) was...
Baxdrostat reduces blood pressure in previously treatment-resistant hypertension
1. Compared to placebo, baxdrostat showed a dose-dependent reduction in blood pressure in patients with treatment-resistant hypertension. 2. Baxdrostat was not associated with deaths, serious adverse events, or adrenocortical insufficiency. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hypertension is a leading risk factor for developing cardiovascular diseases, stroke, and death...
Rheumatoid Arthritis: A Risk Factor for Dementia
The following is a summary of “Risk Factors for Dementia in Patients With Incident Rheumatoid Arthritis: A Population-Based Cohort Study,” published in the January 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Kodishala, et al. A growing body of research indicates that people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are more likely to...
In HIV, Race-Free eGFR Equation ‘Unmasks’ High Risk for CKD Progression
The new race-free eGFR calculation reclassified a significant group of Black participants with HIV as having worse CKD at baseline. “Although we have a vast number of tools to prevent kidney failure or slow down progression of kidney disease, Black individuals with HIV still have one of the highest incidences of kidney failure in the United States,” Anthony Muiru, MD, explains. “It is therefore imperative that we detect kidney disease early to employ preventative tools.”
Analysis of Adults With Prader-Willi Syndrome’s Bone Health
The following is a summary of “Bone Health in Adults With Prader–Willi Syndrome: Clinical Recommendations Based on a Multicenter Cohort Study,” published in the January 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Abswoude, et al. An uncommon complicated genetic condition called Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is distinguished by...
Evaluating Urological Outcomes Following Renal Transplantation
The following is the summary of “A Contemporary Evaluation of Urological Outcomes After Renal Transplantation” published in the January 2023 issue of Urology by Kennedy, et al. Patients undergoing urologic procedures after receiving a kidney transplant are at increased risk for infection and other urological problems. Their goal...
Management of Intracerebral Haemorrhage in an Emergency
The following is the summary of “Emergency management of intracerebral hemorrhage” published in the April 2023 issue of Critical Care by Mazzoleni, et al. An acute intracerebral hemorrhage is a condition that is considered to be a medical emergency because it carries with it a significant potential for the patient to become disabled or pass away. As a result of this potential, the condition itself is considered to be a condition that requires immediate medical attention. An acute intracerebral hemorrhage is a situation that requires rapid medical attention because of the possibility that it will cause further complications.
