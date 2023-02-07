ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

wbrn.com

Big Rapids Housing Commission receives grant to build affordable housing

The Big Rapids Housing Commission was recently awarded a Missing Middle Housing Program grant for $362,500 from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA). The grant will be used to help construct five new homes on Mechanic Street in Big Rapids. This development of the Mechanic Street property is part...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
oceanacountypress.com

HPD news, posted Feb. 10, 2023

The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 12:4 a.m., medical assist, 400 block of Union Street, City of Hart. 4:18 p.m., harassment complaint, 500 block of Union Street, City of Hart. 11:41 p.m., alarm, 5000 block of Longbridge Road, Pentwater Township. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023:. 9:22 a.m.,...
HART, MI
wgvunews.org

Orchard View threat a 'joke,' but superintendent says no one is laughing

One Muskegon student has been arrested following a threat made to Orchard View Middle School. The incident comes one day after multiple school across the state of Michigan were hit with 'swatting' attempts. In a letter sent to parents, school officials say the student has been “turned over to local...
MUSKEGON, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Body found at Highland Twp fire

MARION – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department has issue a report this week of a body being found during the investigation of a fire. Deputies report that around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, Osceola County Sheriff Deputies were called along with Osceola County EMS and Marion Fire/Rescue to the Cadillac Woods Campground, 23163 M-115 Hwy, Highland Township, for a report of a camper trailer on fire with possibly an older male subject inside.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Police looking for Dollar General break-in suspects

HART — Two male juvenile suspects are being sought by police in connection to a breaking and entering of the Dollar General store on State Street in the City of Hart and a car break-in on Water Road in Hart Township. Hart police officers responded to the scene at...
9&10 News

Missing Muskegon Man Located, Benzie County Officials Say

Late Friday night, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said that Alexander Morse was located alive at a home in Manistee County and is no longer missing. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person. Alexander Morse from Muskegon...
MUSKEGON, MI

