No work done to turn half-built hotels, vacant for 4 years, into apartments near Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Nearly a year after getting approval to turn half-built hotels in Fruitport Township into apartments, the developer has done nothing to move the project forward. Stellar Hospitality started construction on what was to be hotels near the Lakes Mall in 2018, but stopped in 2019...
wbrn.com
Big Rapids Housing Commission receives grant to build affordable housing
The Big Rapids Housing Commission was recently awarded a Missing Middle Housing Program grant for $362,500 from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA). The grant will be used to help construct five new homes on Mechanic Street in Big Rapids. This development of the Mechanic Street property is part...
Muskegon homeowner gets $27K tax bill from city, in disbelief as Feb. deadline looms
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Imagine getting a $27-thousand bill for a vacant property you own. That’s the reality for Muskegon County property owner Fred Lakes. He said he was getting nowhere with the city as the due date loomed and contacted the 13 Help Team. “I was--I was...
Kent County woman wins $450,000 on the Michigan Lottery’s Big Spin show
A woman from Kent County has a lot to look forward to after winning $450,000 on the Michigan Lottery's Big Spin show.
West Michigan pastry chain opens its first Grand Rapids shop
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A popular West Michigan pastry chain is celebrating its first Grand Rapids location with a grand opening celebration next week, complete with the chance to win free treats for a year. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its six retail store in Grand Rapids at 1237 Leonard...
Conklin girl’s killer may get shot at freedom after 45 years
On a summer morning in 1978, Tammi Lea Pearo hopped on her bike and took off for the corner store in the nearby town of Conklin. She never came back.
oceanacountypress.com
HPD news, posted Feb. 10, 2023
The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 12:4 a.m., medical assist, 400 block of Union Street, City of Hart. 4:18 p.m., harassment complaint, 500 block of Union Street, City of Hart. 11:41 p.m., alarm, 5000 block of Longbridge Road, Pentwater Township. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023:. 9:22 a.m.,...
wgvunews.org
Orchard View threat a 'joke,' but superintendent says no one is laughing
One Muskegon student has been arrested following a threat made to Orchard View Middle School. The incident comes one day after multiple school across the state of Michigan were hit with 'swatting' attempts. In a letter sent to parents, school officials say the student has been “turned over to local...
Former Trinity Health Grand Haven accounting manager accused of embezzling $2,000,000
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven police believe a 60-year-old woman who used to manage finances at Trinity Health Grand Haven embezzled more than $2,000,000 from the organization. In December 2022, detectives with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety started looking into some irregularities in financial controls at...
Fox17
Grand Rapids priest announces retirement amid ongoing health challenges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids priest announced his upcoming retirement on Tuesday. In a letter to his congregation at St. Anthony of Padua, Rev. Mark Przybysz announced he plans to retire July 1. We’re told his duties as priest have become challenging following a recent string of...
Police: Manager embezzled over $2 million from Trinity Health
A woman was charged for embezzling a suspected $2 million from Trinity Health in Grand Haven, police said.
Consumers Energy offering free smart thermostats to help combat high power bills
Consumers Energy said it is looking to help customers save on their utility bills by gifting them a free smart thermostat.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Body found at Highland Twp fire
MARION – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department has issue a report this week of a body being found during the investigation of a fire. Deputies report that around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, Osceola County Sheriff Deputies were called along with Osceola County EMS and Marion Fire/Rescue to the Cadillac Woods Campground, 23163 M-115 Hwy, Highland Township, for a report of a camper trailer on fire with possibly an older male subject inside.
oceanacountypress.com
Police looking for Dollar General break-in suspects
HART — Two male juvenile suspects are being sought by police in connection to a breaking and entering of the Dollar General store on State Street in the City of Hart and a car break-in on Water Road in Hart Township. Hart police officers responded to the scene at...
9&10 News
Missing Muskegon Man Located, Benzie County Officials Say
Late Friday night, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said that Alexander Morse was located alive at a home in Manistee County and is no longer missing. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person. Alexander Morse from Muskegon...
interlochenpublicradio.org
After judge's ruling, team for former Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr vows to appeal
After a judge refused to toss out a second-degree murder charge on Friday, attorneys for former Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr say they plan to appeal. It's a decision that could set the criminal trial back months. The defense had argued that Schurr was justified in the shooting death...
“Man Beats Wife to Death with Wooden Leg” – the Haunting of Michigan Bell: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Man takes off wooden leg and beats wife to death. Film at eleven. That was part of the story as to why the old Michigan Bell Telephone Company building in downtown Grand Rapids is haunted…but what’s the truth? What’s the fiction?. The most circulated version says the...
Restaurant in Rockford where murder victim worked to hold fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A restaurant in Rockford is holding a fundraiser to support the family of an employee who was killed in December. Mya Kelly, 23, worked at the Corner Bar in Rockford during the pandemic, and her father, nicknamed "Toe Joe", is a longtime employee. Kelly was...
1 arrested following break-in in Park Township
One person is in custody following a Saturday break-in in Park Township.
wbrn.com
Big Rapids man dies following accident at salvage yard in Chase Twp.
A Big Rapids man is dead following a tragic accident at a scrap yard in Chase Township. It happened Thursday, Lake County Deputies were called to the Fair Salvage Scrap Yard for a man being pinned underneath a pickup truck. When Police arrived, they noticed a man pinned underneath the...
