KTUL
Tulsans celebrate 211 day, recognizing the eastern Oklahoma helpline number 2-1-1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some community members spent Friday celebrating 211 Day, a day early. Community leaders gathered to recognize the eastern Oklahoma helpline that has been able to provide critical support to Oklahomans over the past year. The helpline provides a wide range of non-life-threatening services from rent...
KTUL
Booth sales begin Friday for Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma troops will kick off cookie booth sales today at certain locations. Booth sales end on March 19. Girl Scout cookie booths can be found at Walmart, Lowe's, Bass Pro, Woodland Hills Mall, and at some Arvest Bank branches over the weekend.
KTUL
City Lights Village stirring controversy with north Tulsa neighbors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The small blue home on the lot is the beginning of City Lights Village. One of 75 tiny homes, soon to be situated in groups of three. "One of the criteria will be somebody that is coming out of homelessness. I will say that once they’re housed, they’re not homeless anymore, so this is a solution to that," said Sarah Grounds, executive director of City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma.
KTUL
Tulsa group helping fathers develop parenting skills
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Families at play at a park, and you'll notice there's plenty of Dad's in a video from Birthright Living Legacy because that's their mission. "So Birthright Living Legacy is a fatherhood celebration and support organization that celebrates and supports fathers," said founder Marquess Dennis. He says he didn't have his dad growing up which served as motivation to start the organization.
KTUL
Tulsa Health Department promoting safe alcohol consumption for Valentine's Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Health Department's substance abuse prevention program and the StopDUI Task Force will be distributing Valentine's Day cards to various Tulsa liquor stores Thursday. The cards have creative messaging to encourage alcohol safety for liquor store customers, with important safety reminders about the dangers...
KTUL
City of Tulsa, non-profit team up to launch 'Change the Way you Give' signage campaign
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When driving around Tulsa, you may soon notice some new signage encouraging you to "change the way you give". City leaders, along with the non-profit A Way Home for Tulsa, are hoping this new signage campaign will give Tulsans an alternative way to support people who are panhandling.
KTUL
Kristin Chenoweth, Oklahoma's Mental Health Lifeline to star in Super Bowl commercial
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While watching the Super Bowl Sunday, Oklahomans may notice a familiar face. Kristin Chenoweth, Broken Arrow native and Tony award winner, will make an appearance. The actress is partnering with Oklahoma's 988 Mental Health Lifeline to raise awareness for the mental health service.
KTUL
Jenks senior named regional finalist in Coca-Cola scholarship out of 91,000 applicants
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Jenks High School senior has been named one of 250 regional finalists for the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation Scholarship. Raymond Jiang has been recognized as an extraordinary leader in his school and community. Jenks says there were 91,000 applicants, and only 150 will receive the...
KTUL
Firefighters remind drivers to pay attention after City of Tulsa vehicle hit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A City of Tulsa vehicle was hit Friday according to Tulsa firefighters. Firefighters say this is the second time a city vehicle has been hit in the last 11 days. Engine 22 responded to the motor vehicle accident near 11th and 73rd East Avenue. Three...
KTUL
Professional Bull Riders take over Tulsa's BOK Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The top bull riders in the world are taking over Tulsa this weekend. Professional Bull Riders' Unleash the Beast kicked off Friday at the BOK Center with round one. It's the 19th consecutive year Tulsa has hosted the event. Competing this year are five PBR...
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested, accused of kidnapping ex-wife
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man Saturday after they say he kidnapped his ex-wife. Around 3:30, officers were investigating a missing person near 21st and Memorial. Family members told officers the victim disappeared from her home around 7:40 a.m. and said they believed her ex-husband Riley...
KTUL
Jenks JV Pom team brings home national title from Orlando competition
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jenks Public Schools announced its Junior Varsity Pom team scored the title of 2023 JV Game Day National Champions last weekend. The team traveled to Orlando to compete against schools from all over the nation. They received first place in the JV Game Day category...
KTUL
PartnerTulsa selected to advance in national initiative to boost high-quality jobs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced on Thursday that PartnerTulsa has been selected to participate in the second phase of Results for America's Good Jobs and Equity Project. PartnerTulsa will help implement innovative job quality strategies that promote economic mobility and strengthen local economies. "Tulsa's selection...
KTUL
2 in critical condition after wreck in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three people were rushed to the hospital and two are in critical condition after a wreck near 21st and Yale Saturday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD said around 3 p.m., officers responded to a collision at 4100 East 21st Street South a noticed...
KTUL
Human remains found in west Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department found human remains in west Tulsa Thursday. Officers said the remains were found in a building that had been burned in a fire in Sept. 2022. The remains were found when a woman was looking for her cat near the 400...
KTUL
Mixed-use development to connect Jenks residents to nightlife, entertainment
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Jenks announced Thursday that its downtown will see a new multistory, mixed-use development. Partnering with ACRE Development Partners, the city will build the development just west of the railroad tracks off of Jenks Main Street. The city said the development will serve...
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department recognizes officer for efforts during 911 call
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department recognized a Tulsa police officer yesterday for his efforts during a 911 call. Station 28 honored Officer Cody Riley, who was one of the first on the scene for an overdose and performed CPR until fire crews could take over. "When...
KTUL
Oklahoma game warden helps rescue injured bald eagle near Checotah
CHECOTAH (KOKH) — An injured bald eagle is expected to make a full recovery thanks to the efforts of an Oklahoma game warden. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said that game warden Jake Rowland got a call about an injured bald eagle near Checotah. "The eagle seemed pretty...
KTUL
TU students come together to help raise funds for Türkiye after devastating earthquake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As rescue efforts in Türkiye and Syria continue, Tulsans are banning together to help. A devastating earthquake rocked southern Türkiye and neighboring Syria early Monday. Officials reporting the death toll rising to nearly 22,000 people. Friday, students and faculty at the University of...
KTUL
Tulsa police investigating after woman shot inside her apartment near 61st and Riverside
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Officers said a woman was shot and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect shot at the woman's apartment from outside and she was hit while inside the apartment, according to TPD. Officers said the suspect is still at large. They said...
