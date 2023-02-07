ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Booth sales begin Friday for Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma troops will kick off cookie booth sales today at certain locations. Booth sales end on March 19. Girl Scout cookie booths can be found at Walmart, Lowe's, Bass Pro, Woodland Hills Mall, and at some Arvest Bank branches over the weekend.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City Lights Village stirring controversy with north Tulsa neighbors

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The small blue home on the lot is the beginning of City Lights Village. One of 75 tiny homes, soon to be situated in groups of three. "One of the criteria will be somebody that is coming out of homelessness. I will say that once they’re housed, they’re not homeless anymore, so this is a solution to that," said Sarah Grounds, executive director of City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa group helping fathers develop parenting skills

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Families at play at a park, and you'll notice there's plenty of Dad's in a video from Birthright Living Legacy because that's their mission. "So Birthright Living Legacy is a fatherhood celebration and support organization that celebrates and supports fathers," said founder Marquess Dennis. He says he didn't have his dad growing up which served as motivation to start the organization.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Health Department promoting safe alcohol consumption for Valentine's Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Health Department's substance abuse prevention program and the StopDUI Task Force will be distributing Valentine's Day cards to various Tulsa liquor stores Thursday. The cards have creative messaging to encourage alcohol safety for liquor store customers, with important safety reminders about the dangers...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Professional Bull Riders take over Tulsa's BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The top bull riders in the world are taking over Tulsa this weekend. Professional Bull Riders' Unleash the Beast kicked off Friday at the BOK Center with round one. It's the 19th consecutive year Tulsa has hosted the event. Competing this year are five PBR...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man arrested, accused of kidnapping ex-wife

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man Saturday after they say he kidnapped his ex-wife. Around 3:30, officers were investigating a missing person near 21st and Memorial. Family members told officers the victim disappeared from her home around 7:40 a.m. and said they believed her ex-husband Riley...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Jenks JV Pom team brings home national title from Orlando competition

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jenks Public Schools announced its Junior Varsity Pom team scored the title of 2023 JV Game Day National Champions last weekend. The team traveled to Orlando to compete against schools from all over the nation. They received first place in the JV Game Day category...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

PartnerTulsa selected to advance in national initiative to boost high-quality jobs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced on Thursday that PartnerTulsa has been selected to participate in the second phase of Results for America's Good Jobs and Equity Project. PartnerTulsa will help implement innovative job quality strategies that promote economic mobility and strengthen local economies. "Tulsa's selection...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 in critical condition after wreck in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three people were rushed to the hospital and two are in critical condition after a wreck near 21st and Yale Saturday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD said around 3 p.m., officers responded to a collision at 4100 East 21st Street South a noticed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Human remains found in west Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department found human remains in west Tulsa Thursday. Officers said the remains were found in a building that had been burned in a fire in Sept. 2022. The remains were found when a woman was looking for her cat near the 400...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Mixed-use development to connect Jenks residents to nightlife, entertainment

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Jenks announced Thursday that its downtown will see a new multistory, mixed-use development. Partnering with ACRE Development Partners, the city will build the development just west of the railroad tracks off of Jenks Main Street. The city said the development will serve...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department recognizes officer for efforts during 911 call

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department recognized a Tulsa police officer yesterday for his efforts during a 911 call. Station 28 honored Officer Cody Riley, who was one of the first on the scene for an overdose and performed CPR until fire crews could take over. "When...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma game warden helps rescue injured bald eagle near Checotah

CHECOTAH (KOKH) — An injured bald eagle is expected to make a full recovery thanks to the efforts of an Oklahoma game warden. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said that game warden Jake Rowland got a call about an injured bald eagle near Checotah. "The eagle seemed pretty...
CHECOTAH, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy