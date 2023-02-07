Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Super Bowl eats: Where to get BBQ in Central Florida
It's cheesesteaks vs. barbecue in honor of the Chiefs and Eagles making it to Super Bowl LVII. Big Lee's BBQ in Ocala, Florida, stopped by Good Day Orlando to talk about their burnt ends, BBQ, and favorite game day eats.
fox35orlando.com
3 Orlando restaurants make Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list
Yelp recently released its "Top 100 US Restaurants 2023" list and several places throughout Florida made the cut — even some in Orlando. For the past 10 years, Yelp has compiled a list of its most popular and highly rated restaurants. The diverse list is a combination of plant-based...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach ready for expected crowds in coming weeks ahead of popular events
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach is ready and excited for expected crowds in the coming weeks and months. The city has a lot to look forward to, with Daytona 500, Bike Week, and spring break around the corner the city is welcoming people to visit, even with the area recovering from the Hurricane season.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman spends $20, wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman walked into a gas station and bought a $20 scratch-off ticket. She ended up becoming a millionaire. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. She bought her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 4500 13th Street in St. Cloud.
fox35orlando.com
Biggest bounce house comes to Florida, Paws in the Park, Food Truck party: Orlando events this weekend
ORLANDO - Cirque du Soleil: Drawn to Life is a creative collaboration between Cirque Du Soleil and Disney. The show is 90 minutes and follows the story of Julie, a courageous and determined girl who discovers an unexpected gift left by her late father: an unfinished animation piece. Guided by a surprising pencil, she embarks on an inspiring quest sprinkled with her Disney childhood memories. Through this journey, she will learn to imagine new possibilities and animate the story of her future.
fox35orlando.com
Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
Inside the Magic
The Fight Is Done as Disney World President Releases Statement Over Florida Government Takeover
A tumultuous battle has been waged in Central Florida over the last year. The contention over Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District is something that has rattled the brains of many people since its future became the target of the Florida government and its leader, Governor Ron DeSantis. As...
fox35orlando.com
Police in Clermont say car thefts on the rise, similar to those prompted by TikTok challenge
CLERMONT, Fla. - Clermont police offices are warning drivers to lock up after several cars were stolen this week. They say thieves are targeting Hyundai and Kia brands, and it's possible, this could be part of a TikTok challenge. A total of six cars went missing at the Vistas at...
fox35orlando.com
Man arrested for shooting gun inside Palm Coast home with person inside: Deputies
FLAGLER COUNTY - A man was arrested in Palm Coast for allegedly shooting a gun in a home with people inside, Flagler County Deputies said. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a home near Cute Court in Palm Coast in reference to a domestic and weapons complaint. A woman called 911 reporting that a man in the home fired a gun.
New Ice Cream Spot to Open in Winter Haven
Little is known yet about the upcoming ice cream shop, called Wish Upon an Ice Cream Cone
Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash
A Plant City family is mourning a member of their large family after she was killed in an Amtrak train crash Friday night.
fox35orlando.com
Woman searching for Florida rental home says she was tricked into paying wrong person
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Connecticut woman is turning to law enforcement to get her money back after she says she was tricked into paying the wrong person for a rental home in Kissimmee. Now she's warning others about potential scams. "They sent me the picture of the house and the...
fox35orlando.com
Camera alerts Orlando woman of stranger rummaging through her apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her Downtown Orlando apartment early Sunday morning. The woman, who was not home at the time, received an alert from her camera on her phone and immediately called 911, according to police.
fox35orlando.com
Family rallies behind woman accused of killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital
'We love you:' Family rallies behind woman accused of killing husband at Daytona Beach hospital. A judge denied bond for 76-year-old Ellen Gilland was denied bond by a judge following the shooting death of her terminally ill husband. Gilland is accused of killing her husband at AdventHealth in Daytona Beach.
fox35orlando.com
Florida father desperate for leads after he says dirt bike rider ran son over before taking off
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach father is desperate for answers after he says a man on a dirt bike ran his son over back in January and still hasn't been caught. The incident happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the intersection of North Grandview Avenue and Nautilus Avenue.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando police investigating armed carjacking at 7-Eleven near I-4
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said an armed carjacker is on the run after holding up a person at a 7-Eleven on Friday morning. According to officers, this happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at Princeton Street and I-4. They said when the driver went into the store, the suspect opened the back door of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the front seat passenger. The passenger was ordered to get out of the car and the suspect took off toward the interstate.
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies work to ID cold case murder victim found 30 years ago
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - In January of 1993, two boys were playing basketball in their Palm Coast neighborhood on Sea Ship Place. Flagler deputies said their basketball went into the woods and when they went to get it, they found skeletal remains under some brush. For 30 years, the identity...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Man hanging on open door of vehicle killed after 14-year-old Florida driver crashes
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 51-year-old man from New Jersey was killed after troopers said he was hanging onto the open door of a pickup truck driven by a 14-year-old and they crashed. Florida Highway Patrol said the teen was driving down Clove Ave. in Flagler County. The 51-year-old passenger...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard Zoo's beloved Sammy the camel unexpectedly dies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard Zoo announced that one of its residents – Sammy the camel – passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning. "Sammy seemed normal at first that morning, but he suddenly became unresponsive," the zoo wrote in a Facebook post. "There were no signs of any issues with Sammy beforehand or any physical abnormalities to suggest what happened."
