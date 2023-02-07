ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

WWMT

Astronaut to speak in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A former astronaut and University of Michigan professor will speak at the Experimental Aircraft Assocation in Traverse City. Tony England was a mission scientist for Apollos 13 and 16 and the youngest member of NASA's 6th Group of Astronauts. England's talk is open to the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WWMT

Lawmakers hope to provide input on DNR's Camp Grayling decision

GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's not often that lawmakers make demands of the governor, but four in northern Michigan are doing just that. They are demanding to be heard when it comes to the proposal to expand Camp Grayling. "Really disappointing. I mean, we're not here to obstruct, we're here...
GRAYLING, MI
WWMT

Coast Guard suspends search for missing ice climber

MUNISING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday that it has suspended a search for a missing ice climber who fell from a cliff at the Pictured Rocks National Lakseshore. The Coast Guard said report was issued at around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday that a 31-year-old man had fallen...
GAYLORD, MI
WWMT

Benzonia man found guilty of sending threatening emails to judge

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Benzonia man charged with sending threatening, harassing and intimidating emails to the 19th Circuit Court Administrator has been found guilty. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Ryan King, 43, was found guilty of malicious use of telecommunications service and using a computer to commit...
BENZONIA, MI

