Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TV Star Found Dead At 34Daily News NowAustin, TX
Famed Hollywood Actor Dies Suddenly At 34News Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Related
CoinDesk
‘A Paternalistic and Lazy Regulator’: What the SEC-Kraken Staking Settlement Means for Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW goes over the latest front in the crypto wars. On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced a $30 million settlement with Kraken over their staking-as-a-service program. The move is rumored to be part of a much larger offensive against crypto involving numerous government offices.
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Lender BlockFi Takes Two-Thirds Loss to Settle Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms' Debt
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin mining firm Bitfarms (BITF) agreed to settle its remaining $21 million of debt withbankrupt lender BlockFi for a single cash payment of $7.75 million, according to a Thursday press release. The miner has...
CoinDesk
Kraken Agreed to Shutter US Crypto-Staking Operations to Settle SEC Charges: Source
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Kraken has agreed to shut its cryptocurrency-staking operations to settle charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to an industry source briefed on the matter. The SEC voted on the settlement...
CoinDesk
Crypto Protection Firm Coincover Raises $30M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coincover, a provider of protection and insurance for digital assets, has raised $30 million in a funding round that will go toward hiring, product updates and pursuing partnerships. The round was led by Silicon Valley investment firm Foundation Capital, according to a press release.
CoinDesk
IRS Seeks Court Approval to Identify Kraken Crypto Customers
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has filed a court document seeking permission to enforce a summons for information against the Kraken crypto exchange and its subsidiaries. The IRS filed a court petition to enforce...
CoinDesk
Crypto Would Survive an SEC Crackdown on Staking
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On Wednesday Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong went public with"rumors" about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) working to “get rid of” retail-focused crypto staking offerings. If concerning, the scuttlebutt isn’t new: SEC Chair Gary Gensler took the moment of Ethereum’s historic “Merge” to a proof-of-stake system to call the yield-generating practice into question, much as he’s drawn a line around the entire token economy. Also, in August news broke the securities regulator was probing Coinbase specifically over its staking services.
CoinDesk
SEC's Gensler Warns Crypto Firms to Comply With Rules After Settlement with Kraken
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" panel weighs in as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler is warning other platforms to "take note" of crypto exchange Kraken's move to halt its staking service in the country and cough up a $30 million fine. This comes as SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce issued a public dissent to her agency’s latest enforcement action. Plus, a closer look at PayPal's bitcoin holdings. And, a popular song released by Rihanna offered as a non-fungible token (NFT) through a Web3 music startup.
CoinDesk
Coinbase Product Head Departs for a16z Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Surojit Chatterjee, who served as the chief product officer for cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN), has joined venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) as an executive in residence for its crypto unit, according to a tweet.
CoinDesk
Crypto Payments Firm MoonPay and NFT Marketplace LooksRare Ink Partnership
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Web3 payments firm MoonPay is teaming up with non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace LooksRare to allow traders to easily purchase cryptocurrency and NFTs on the platform, the companies said Thursday. MoonPay’s infrastructure aims to help...
CoinDesk
Binance Seeks Lobbyist as EU Finalizes Crypto Rules
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Binance is looking to hire a full-time European Union lobbyist at a time when the bloc is finalizing wide-ranging crypto regulation. The “Policy Comms Director” would be “responsible for shaping a communications narrative and...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange C3 Raises $6M to Offer FTX Alternative
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange C3 raised $6 million in a seed funding round led by Two Sigma ventures, the investment arm of traditional finance quantitative trading firm Two Sigma, according to apress release. C3 positions...
CoinDesk
PayPal Held $604M of Customers' Crypto as of Year-End 2022
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. PayPal (PYPL) held a total of $604 million of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC) and bitcoin cash (BCH) for its customers as of Dec. 31,according to its annual report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
CoinDesk
Three Arrows Capital Founders Launch Exchange Where You Can Trade 3AC Bankruptcy Claims
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, the founders of failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), have teamed with the co-founders of crypto exchange CoinFlex on thecreation of Open Exchange, touting it as the "world's first public market place for crypto claims trading and derivatives."
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Kraken Crypto Staking Settlement Bedevils Markets as Bitcoin Lingers Below $21.9K
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:. Prices: Bitcoin swung below $22K after crypto exchange Kraken agreed to sunset its crypto staking operations; altcoins fell, although liquid staking tokens were an exception. Insights: Whales...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner BitNile Pulls 6,500 Rigs From Former Compute North Site
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. BitNile, a subsidiary of publicly traded Ault Alliance (AULT), is removing 6,572 mining rigs from a Texas facility that was formerly owned by Compute North, calling the site "no longer economically viable." With 300...
CoinDesk
Liquid Staking Tokens Rally as Kraken Shuts Staking Service to Settle With SEC
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Governance tokens of the largest liquid staking protocols surged on news that U.S.-based crypto exchangeKraken had settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday to sunset its crypto staking service. The...
CoinDesk
Which Crypto Projects Are Based on Ethereum?
According to the crypto app tracker, State of the Dapps, there are over 3,000 decentralized apps (also known as “dapps”) running on the Ethereum blockchain. These apps differ from regular mobile and web-based apps because they aim to hand users more control over the data the apps manage. Traditional apps, such as Robinhood or Twitter, are managed by a central authority, which ultimately has the last word on how their customers’ data is secured and used – for better or worse.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Cryptos Upswing Stalls This Week Amid Fresh Regulatory Concerns
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin and ether momentum stalled this week as investors fretted first about vibrant jobs data and continued U.S. central bank hawkishness, and then about the potential for increased crypto regulation. Kraken’sagreement to sunset liquidity staking services for U.S. customers particularly darkened the market mood late Thursday.
CoinDesk
15 Ways to Stay Sane While Trading Crypto
This is not a guide of how to trade crypto. This is not about how to make money, how to invest or where to find alpha. But if you’ve dabbled in crypto trading? Then you know this one thing: It can be all-consuming. When your money is on the line, suddenly you’re checking the prices more than you check social media, you obsess about the charts, and even your dreams are filled with candlesticks and Elliot Waves.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Plans to Continue Pursuing Acquisitions Amid Bear Market
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin miner CleanSpark (CLSK) said it will continue to look for growth through accretive acquisitions of mining assets, as the crypto winter continues to weigh on the industry. "We don't feel compelled to go...
Comments / 0