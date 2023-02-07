Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Two Ishpeming Businesses Host Valentine’s Day Event
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Doozer’s and HOTplate joined forces to put on a Valentine’s Day event for all ages. They had pottery to paint, cookies to frost and cards to decorate. Family members joined together to enjoy all these two businesses have to offer. Doozer’s co-owner said a...
WLUC
Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare System hosts prom and Valentine’s Day dance
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Music and lights filled the air of the Iron Mountain Maxx Entertainment Complex for the Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare System’s Prom and Valentine’s Day Dance. Owner of the Maxx Entertainment Complex Dave Fraser said this event has been a good opportunity to give back.
WLUC
Brookridge Heights to host Cardio, Champagne, and Chocolate event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home is bringing people together with champagne, chocolate, and cardio. Throughout 2023, Brookridge Heights Assisted Living will bring the Marquette community together with its All Together Now campaign. Every month, the home will host an activity to bring people together. This month,...
WLUC
Queers & Allies present NMU’s 26th Annual Drag Show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Queers & Allies of Northern Michigan University will present the 26th annual drag show and the Vandament Arena on Saturday. Organizers said they are bringing six professional drag performers from Chicago and two backup dancers to make the performance even more spectacular. There are 1,200 tickets for sale with 400 already sold.
WLUC
Munising Rotary Club makes pancakes with a purpose
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Rotary Club cooked a pancake breakfast for the community on Saturday morning at Munising High School’s cafeteria. Munising’s Rotary Club has recently been active in fundraising for Munising High School clubs. The last project was in support of the robotics program. Saturday...
WLUC
NMU Athletics to host Valentine’s Lock-In
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU is offering a place for kids to go while parents celebrate Valentine’s Day. The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will host a Valentine’s Lock-In in the NMU Vandament Arena. Kids from 5 to 12 can join student-athletes for games, music, snacks, and crafts. The event will cost $15 per child and is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. this Valentine’s Day.
WLUC
Ralph’s Italian Deli in Ishpeming back in business
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Since 1986, Ralph’s Italian Deli in Ishpeming has been selling homemade Italian dishes to the U.P. community. Last March the store closed after announcing that it would condense and share the space on Palms Avenue with a new Fire Station Cannabis Co. location. Ralph’s Italian Deli Owner Bruno Gervasi expressed that the eatery spent the time remodeling to adjust for the smaller space.
WLUC
The 2023 Munising Polar Plunge was a success
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - In the U.P., 40 degrees is perfect weather for a person to be outdoors and in a pool. On Saturday, the Munising 2023 Polar plunge took place at the East Channel Brewing Company on Maple Street. The main goal of this event is to raise funds for Special Olympic athletes. Coordinator Carl White said organizing this event is a very easy process.
WLUC
31st Michigan Ice Festival draws climbers for 4-day adventure
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ice climbers from across the nation and around the world are gathering in Munising for the 31st annual Michigan Ice Festival. Over 1,500 climbers are in the Munising area this week to explore the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Event Organizer Bill Thompson says the festival is fun for everyone.
WLUC
Win prizes for exploring Marquette County with Travel Marquette’s Winter Adventure Rewards Pass
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks can win prizes for exploring Marquette County this winter. Travel Marquette recently launched the Winter Adventure Rewards Pass app. It gives people points for visiting local trails, attractions, or recreation complexes and tracking those visits on the app. Folks can then redeem those points for prizes such as a pom hat from Loyaltees or a gift card to a local coffee shop.
WLUC
Barrel + Beam offers beer pairings for Super Bowl snacks
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - In preparation for Super Bowl Sunday, we asked a Marquette County brewery for some beer pairings to go with your most popular game day snacks. Barrel + Beam said for spicy wings, go with spicy or fruity undertones like their heritage beer. For pairing seafood,...
WLUC
American Legion Post 44 hosts fundraiser for Air Force veteran
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Legion demonstrated how veterans take care of their own this weekend. American Legion Post 44 invited the community to attend a fundraiser Saturday. The event was to help the Post’s Veteran Services Officer Richard Jacobson. Jacobson is a 15-year Air Force veteran. Health issues have prevented Jacobson from working and he says his medical and travel expenses have continued to increase.
WLUC
Special Olympics Polar Plunge returns to East Channel Brewing Company Saturday
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A cold dunk for a good cause, the annual Munising Polar Plunge is returning to East Channel Brewing Company Saturday. All money raised from the event goes toward the Michigan Special Olympics. In addition to the plunge, the event will feature a parade of costumes, an...
WLUC
Iron Range Roll holds logo design contest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Connect Marquette’s Iron Range Roll is holding a logo design contest. It is to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 16-mile-long bike race. The only requirements are that the logo includes “10th anniversary” and must be presented with one color. The winner will...
WLUC
Meijer State Games of Michigan kick off with opening ceremony
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Meijer State Games of Michigan kicked off in Marquette Friday. The games welcome top athletes for a multi-sport, Olympic-style competition. There will be nine events in the Marquette area. The opening ceremony Friday at Marquette Mountain included the Parade of Athletes, Lighting of the Cauldron and entertainment. Nick Baumgartner was in attendance for pictures, to sign autographs, and to light the Meijer State Games Cauldron.
WLUC
Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company for sale, remains open
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company is for sale. The Lake St. brewery is listed at $400,000. Re/Max 1st Realty Marquette said the location is selling as a “ready-to-use” operation, and this comes after the co-operation decided to dissolve. “The 600-member cooperative and the 9...
WLUC
Black History mobile museum makes stop on NMU campus
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For one day, a Northern Michigan University student organization partnered with a mobile museum showcasing Black history. From albums to old newspapers, memorabilia was on display at Jamrich Hall where people could learn about Black history. Northern Michigan University’s Black Student Union managed the exhibit for Black History Month. President of the student organization MarLanaysia Rosser said onlookers can expect the good and bad sides of history in the exhibit.
WLUC
Marquette City Band to perform Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band’s upcoming performance features a unique Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion. James Wagner completed the Concerto for Piano, Winds, and Percussion in 2021. It was premiered in 2022 by the North Oakland Concert Band, north of Detroit. The work is “Gershwin-esque” in harmony and style--and it’s noteworthy that it will be performed in Kaufman Auditorium on a Steinway piano that George Gershwin himself picked out in New York City in the early 1920s for Louis G. Kaufman. While he is unable to attend the performance, Wagner traveled to Marquette earlier this week to attend the rehearsal with soloist Nancy Zimmerman and the Marquette City Band.
WLUC
West Iron County debuts new ‘Wykon’ mascot
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - West Iron County has revealed a revamped Wykon mascot. The Wykon has been the mascot for West Iron County for more than 60 years. Now, the district has a costume. Students got to enter name suggestions and apply to be the mascot. Students voted on ‘Westy the Wykon’ for its name.
WLUC
Families Against Narcotics meets in Escanaba to educate on drug addictions
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new program in Delta County is helping families who have loved ones struggling with addiction, called Families Against Narcotics (FAN). The group meets on the second Tuesday of every month to provide resources to families. “Our goals are to ultimately help beat the stigma against...
Comments / 0