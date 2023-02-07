John Wetzel, a business counselor with Impact 307, spoke about a business contest that is open to anyone in the Bighorn Basin. It’s the Park County Start-Up Challenge. This will be an annual event to promote and encourage entrepreneurship in the Bighorn Basin. Applicants will be challenged with coming up with an innovative business idea that will positively impact our community with jobs and growth in the Bighorn Basin. Anyone, including high school and college students, are encouraged to apply. A panel of judges will be selected from the community and will choose the top ten for a semi-final round.

PARK COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO