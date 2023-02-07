Read full article on original website
Related
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Country Chamber of Commerce Hands Off the Fuse for 4th of July Fireworks
A “new group of community members” has inherited Cody’s 4th of July fireworks display after five years of planning and funding by the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce. One of the highlights of Cody’s already exceptional 4th of July festivities is the annual fireworks show. And while the show must and will go on, a new group of community members is taking on the funding and planning.
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: John Wetzel, Impact 307
John Wetzel, a business counselor with Impact 307, spoke about a business contest that is open to anyone in the Bighorn Basin. It’s the Park County Start-Up Challenge. This will be an annual event to promote and encourage entrepreneurship in the Bighorn Basin. Applicants will be challenged with coming up with an innovative business idea that will positively impact our community with jobs and growth in the Bighorn Basin. Anyone, including high school and college students, are encouraged to apply. A panel of judges will be selected from the community and will choose the top ten for a semi-final round.
Comments / 0