PayPal Puts Stablecoin Project on Hold: Bloomberg
Payments giant PayPal (PYPL) is pausing work on bringing its own stablecoin to market, according to Bloomberg. The news comes one day after PayPal's crypto partner Paxos – the issuer of stablecoins Pax dollar and Binance USD – was reported to be under investigation by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).
Microsoft Disbands Industrial Metaverse Project: Report
Microsoft (MSFT) has ended a project that aimed to encourage the use of the metaverse in industrial environments just four months after it was formed, according to a report by The Information on Thursday.
PayPal Held $604M of Customers' Crypto as of Year-End 2022
PayPal (PYPL) held a total of $604 million of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC) and bitcoin cash (BCH) for its customers as of Dec. 31,according to its annual report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Web3 Gaming Platform Ajuna Raises $5M in New Private Financing
Decentralized gaming platform Ajuna Network has raised $5 million in a new private funding round led by blockchain-focused venture capital firm CMCC Global. The announcement coincided with the Friday launch of the startup's "Awesome Ajuna Avatars" non-fungible token (NFT) game collection, which is inspired by the company's flagship game, BattleMogs.
Which Crypto Projects Are Based on Ethereum?
According to the crypto app tracker, State of the Dapps, there are over 3,000 decentralized apps (also known as “dapps”) running on the Ethereum blockchain. These apps differ from regular mobile and web-based apps because they aim to hand users more control over the data the apps manage. Traditional apps, such as Robinhood or Twitter, are managed by a central authority, which ultimately has the last word on how their customers’ data is secured and used – for better or worse.
Uniswap Vote on BNB Deployment Ends With Silicon Valley’s A16Z on Losing Side
Community members of Uniswap, the leading decentralized crypto exchange (DEX), voted to deploy to Binance's BNB blockchain using the Wormhole bridge, the culmination of abehind-the-scenes political battle that ended with the big Silicon Valley venture-capital project backer Andreesen Horowitz (a16z) on the losing side.
How Does Ethereum Staking Work?
Put simply, Ethereum staking is the process of locking up an amount of ETH – the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain – for a specified period of time in order to contribute to the security of the blockchain and earn network rewards. People who do this are...
Polygon Exploring Use of ZK Technology for Main Chain, Co-Founder Bjelic Says
Polygon, an Ethereum scaling project, is exploring ways to bring "zero knowledge," or ZK, technology – seen by many experts as a major advancement in cryptography's use in blockchains – to its main chain.
Arbitrum-Based Radiant Capital Targets Outsized Platform Profitability With V2 Launch
Arbitrum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Radiant will soon release its version 2 (v2) as part of a broader plan that developers say would eventually help make Radiant the "most profitable" protocol in the sector.
China Targets Blockchain Breakthroughs With Beijing Research Center: Report
China is establishing a blockchain research center in Beijing as it explores integrating the technology more extensively into day-to-day life, the South China Morning Postreported on Thursday. The Ministry of Science and Technology approved...
First Mover Asia: Kraken Crypto Staking Settlement Bedevils Markets as Bitcoin Lingers Below $21.9K
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin swung below $22K after crypto exchange Kraken agreed to sunset its crypto staking operations; altcoins fell, although liquid staking tokens were an exception. Insights: Whales...
An Ode to LocalBitcoins (and a Lesson About Maintaining Bitcoin's Public Goods)
Thursday, storied peer-to-peer crypto exchange LocalBitcoins said it will wind down servicesdue to financial pressure. The news is a loss for the industry. The Helsinki-based firm was founded by Jeremias Kangas in 2012 and became a critical, if increasingly unused, part of the Bitcoin "circular economy." And it's possibly a wake up call for the contemporary Bitcoin scene about incentivizing on-chain payments and conserving or building foundational infrastructure needed for Bitcoin adoption.
Crypto Markets Analysis: Cryptos Upswing Stalls This Week Amid Fresh Regulatory Concerns
Bitcoin and ether momentum stalled this week as investors fretted first about vibrant jobs data and continued U.S. central bank hawkishness, and then about the potential for increased crypto regulation. Kraken'sagreement to sunset liquidity staking services for U.S. customers particularly darkened the market mood late Thursday.
Ether Liquid Staking Platforms Will Benefit as SEC Actions Likely Fail to Deal DeFi's Knockout Blow
Crypto exchange Kraken and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have settled over staking. The regulated Kraken exchange has to pay a $30 million penalty and immediately cease its U.S. service. But, more...
Coinbase Product Head Departs for a16z Crypto
Surojit Chatterjee, who served as the chief product officer for cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN), has joined venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) as an executive in residence for its crypto unit, according to a tweet.
What Is the Bitcoin Block Size Debate and Why Does It Matter?
The question of how to scale, or expand upon, Bitcoin is not a new one. But as transaction volumes are expected to increase in the years ahead, questions about the underlying cryptocurrency’s future composition must, in the eyes of those who favor change, be answered sooner rather than later: Who does it serve? How should it look? What makes it unique?
First Mover Americas: Kraken's SEC Settlement Sends Crypto Markets Tumbling
This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Top Stories. Crypto exchange...
SEC's Gensler Warns Crypto Firms to Comply With Rules After Settlement with Kraken
"The Hash" panel weighs in as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler is warning other platforms to "take note" of crypto exchange Kraken's move to halt its staking service in the country and cough up a $30 million fine. This comes as SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce issued a public dissent to her agency's latest enforcement action. Plus, a closer look at PayPal's bitcoin holdings. And, a popular song released by Rihanna offered as a non-fungible token (NFT) through a Web3 music startup.
Ethereum Sets February Date for Sepolia Testnet to Get Shanghai Hard Fork
Ethereum developersagreed on Feb. 28 as the target date for pushing the Sepolia test network (testnet) through the Shanghai upgrade, the blockchain's big upcoming move to allow withdrawals of staked ether (ETH). Sepolia,...
What Does Kraken's SEC Settlement Mean for Crypto Staking?
There were a number of bankruptcy hearings this week, but the big news was Kraken settling charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and ending its U.S. crypto staking program as a result.
