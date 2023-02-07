WEAVERVILLE, CA. — One person has died in Weaverville following a late night structure fire, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, February 10th, the Trinity County Sheriff's Office says that police and firefighters were dispatched to reports of explosions and a structure fire in the area of Main Street and Washington Street at 11:30 p.m. in Weaverville. Once they arrived, the structure was already engulfed in flames, and first responders were unable to enter the building.

WEAVERVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO