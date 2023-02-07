Read full article on original website
KTVL
One dead following explosions and structure fire in Weaverville
WEAVERVILLE, CA. — One person has died in Weaverville following a late night structure fire, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, February 10th, the Trinity County Sheriff's Office says that police and firefighters were dispatched to reports of explosions and a structure fire in the area of Main Street and Washington Street at 11:30 p.m. in Weaverville. Once they arrived, the structure was already engulfed in flames, and first responders were unable to enter the building.
KTVL
Redding Police stop burglary in progress after scared homeowner makes a frightening call
Redding Police stopped a burglary in progress after receiving a call from a scared homeowner who said she could hear the burglar moving in her house. At about 12:06 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, SHASCOM received a call from a homeowner on Regal Avenue advising that someone was in her house.
KTVL
Red Bluff police officer hospitalized after possible fentanyl, meth exposure
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A Red Bluff police officer is currently recovering at St. Elizabeth Hospital after being possibly exposed to fentanyl or methamphetamine while arresting a package thief on Friday. Officials with the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said dispatchers received a report of a stolen package from...
KTVL
Hate-filled flyers found in Redding neighborhood
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police are seeking the public's help in the investigation of another hate incident. The department says that at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11th, officers received reports of flyers containing hate speech throughout the Country Heights subdivision in Redding. The flyers reportedly contained various anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric, as well as allegations related to Covid-19 vaccines. The flyers also directed people to a known anti-Semitic website.
