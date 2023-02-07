ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

One dead following explosions and structure fire in Weaverville

WEAVERVILLE, CA. — One person has died in Weaverville following a late night structure fire, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, February 10th, the Trinity County Sheriff's Office says that police and firefighters were dispatched to reports of explosions and a structure fire in the area of Main Street and Washington Street at 11:30 p.m. in Weaverville. Once they arrived, the structure was already engulfed in flames, and first responders were unable to enter the building.
Hate-filled flyers found in Redding neighborhood

REDDING, CA. — Redding Police are seeking the public's help in the investigation of another hate incident. The department says that at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11th, officers received reports of flyers containing hate speech throughout the Country Heights subdivision in Redding. The flyers reportedly contained various anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric, as well as allegations related to Covid-19 vaccines. The flyers also directed people to a known anti-Semitic website.
