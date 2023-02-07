Read full article on original website
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Chinese Investment Dominates: 384,000 Acres of US Land Now Owned by Chinese Investors
A recent report has shed light on the growing influence of Chinese investment in the United States, particularly in terms of land ownership. The report states that Chinese investors now own 384,000 acres of US land, which is nearly twice the size of New York City. This is a significant increase from previous years and highlights the growing presence of Chinese investment in the US.
Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis
In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
Trump Laptop Reports Spur Calls for Republicans to Hold New Hearing
"Since House Republicans love to hold hearings over laptops, they should immediately hold a hearing discussing the #TrumpLaptop, lawyer Aaron Parnas said.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe
The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, was suspect to a police...
CoinDesk
IRS Seeks Court Approval to Identify Kraken Crypto Customers
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has filed a court document seeking permission to enforce a summons for information against the Kraken crypto exchange and its subsidiaries. The IRS filed a court petition to enforce...
CoinDesk
Are the Remaining Crypto Giants Staring Down the Barrel of the US Government’s Gun?
The latest action from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Kraken is probably only the first stirring of a U.S. government campaign to come for the major remaining crypto exchanges, according to industry lawyers, consultants and former regulators.
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
CoinDesk
Legal Expert Says MetaBirkin Project Intended to Use Hermès’ Brand for Economic Gain
Non-fungible token (NFT) artist Mason Rothschild was in the wrong with his MetaBirkins NFT project, Olta Andoni, general counsel at financial firm Enclave Markets, told CoinDesk TV on Thursday. "The real intent of Mason...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner BitNile Pulls 6,500 Rigs From Former Compute North Site
BitNile, a subsidiary of publicly traded Ault Alliance (AULT), is removing 6,572 mining rigs from a Texas facility that was formerly owned by Compute North, calling the site "no longer economically viable." With 300...
CoinDesk
Stablecoins Are Not Worth the Risk
For the crypto wealthy, hope springs eternal but the rest of us should be very skeptical. Even after the collapse of many crypto companies erased the industry's credibility along with a lot of fake and real money, the Republican House of Representatives majority wants to dole out favors for stablecoin issuers, the supposedly durable crypto asset.
