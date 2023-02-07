ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
Abdullah Al Maruf

Chinese Investment Dominates: 384,000 Acres of US Land Now Owned by Chinese Investors

A recent report has shed light on the growing influence of Chinese investment in the United States, particularly in terms of land ownership. The report states that Chinese investors now own 384,000 acres of US land, which is nearly twice the size of New York City. This is a significant increase from previous years and highlights the growing presence of Chinese investment in the US.
WOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.

Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis

In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe

The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, was suspect to a police...
DELAWARE STATE
CoinDesk

IRS Seeks Court Approval to Identify Kraken Crypto Customers

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has filed a court document seeking permission to enforce a summons for information against the Kraken crypto exchange and its subsidiaries. The IRS filed a court petition to enforce...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Are the Remaining Crypto Giants Staring Down the Barrel of the US Government’s Gun?

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The latest action from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Kraken is probably only the first stirring of a U.S. government campaign to come for the major remaining crypto exchanges, according to industry lawyers, consultants and former regulators.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner BitNile Pulls 6,500 Rigs From Former Compute North Site

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. BitNile, a subsidiary of publicly traded Ault Alliance (AULT), is removing 6,572 mining rigs from a Texas facility that was formerly owned by Compute North, calling the site "no longer economically viable." With 300...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Stablecoins Are Not Worth the Risk

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. For the crypto wealthy, hope springs eternal but the rest of us should be very skeptical. Even after the collapse of many crypto companies erased the industry’s credibility along with a lot of fake and real money, the Republican House of Representatives majority wants to dole out favors for stablecoin issuers, the supposedly durable crypto asset.
AUSTIN, TX

