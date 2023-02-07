A Brush Fire just northwest of Chillicothe was handled by the Chillicothe Fire Department. The call came in Monday afternoon and the department sent a brush truck and two personnel. The owner was burning trash and the fire got out of control, spreading to about 20 acres. An additional brush unit was called and a tanker. Leaf blowers and 200 gallons of water were used to put out the fire that had burned a total of 40 acres. The crews were on the scene for an hour and 20 minutes.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO