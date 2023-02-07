Read full article on original website
Trenton City Council to meet on Monday, February 13th
The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances involving a conditional use permit and an agreement. The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on February 13th at 7 p.m. The meeting will be available on Zoom. One ordinance would grant a conditional use permit to David and Glenda Blackburn...
Chillicothe City Council to meet February 13th
The Chillicothe City Council will consider ordinances involving city code and a contract. The council will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall on February 13th at 5:30 in the evening. One ordinance would amend city code for marijuana. Another ordinance would authorize a contract with Gilmore and Bell, PC regarding...
Green Hills Regional Planning Commission announces February 16 as new date for “Partner Kickoff”
A new date has been announced for the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission’s Partner Kickoff. The event will be on February 16th from 4:30 to 6 pm at 1104 Main Street in Trenton. The event was originally scheduled for January 25th, but it was postponed due to weather. Those...
Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet on February 14th
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will consider budget amendments next week. The board will hold its regular monthly meeting at the district office on February 14th at 5:30 pm. Other items on the agenda include bank bids, a GEC grant application, the Vocational Report, spring parent-teacher conferences, a Comprehensive...
Livingston County Sheriff 02/10/2023 – Incident Reports, MOST Wanted, Arrests and MORE Public Information
January 21 LCSO received information about suspicious people in a vehicle in the 11000 block of LIV 233. Both occupants did not have a valid driver’s license and were waiting on a 3rd person to arrive. Both people were given a ride to their residence. January 21 a Dawn...
Caldwell County Route 116 to close east of Route 13 for bridge rehabilitation project
CALDWELL COUNTY — A bridge rehabilitation project in Caldwell County is scheduled to begin soon. Route 116, approximately two miles east of Route 13 will close to all traffic at 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20 for MoDOT crews to begin work on the bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad.
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Recreational sales of pot could impact the Heartland community in more ways than 1
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Nearly 1.1 million Missourians voted last year to approve the use of recreational cannabis in the state. Medical dispensaries statewide worked with officials to acquire licenses to transition their facilities to "all-use" dispensaries. One Heartland dispensary leader hopes his business remembers how they've gotten to this...
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to shed and dumpster fire
A shed collapsed due to a fire near Chillicothe on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th. The Chillicothe Fire Department reports the building collapsed before the fire department arrived at 19682 LIV 351 in rural Livingston County. An engine, a tanker, and a brush truck from Chillicothe responded to the call for...
Two Booked For Livingston County
Two arrests and booking for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday in Indiana, Marion County authorities arrested 30-year-old Devin Dominique Massey of Chillicothe on charges of alleged Resisting arrest and Failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He is held awaiting extradition. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.
Grundy County Sheriff’s Department adds new suspect to “Most Wanted” list
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has added to its Most Wanted list February 10th with Friday’s Fugitive. Thirty-seven-year-old Bradley Steven Wilson of Spickard has two active Grundy County warrants. One is for alleged failure to abide by an order on an original charge of felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft with a $25,000 cash-only bond. The other is for an alleged misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult with a $2,500 cash-only bond.
Obituary & Services: Donald L. Porter
Donald L. Porter – age 80 of Gallatin, MO passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 8th, 2023, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, MO. Don was born on April 25, 1942, the son of David and Evelyn (Hepner) Porter in Salina, KS. He grew up in Salina and attended high school there. Don married Janice Hayden in 1962, and she preceded him in death in 2012. He then married Mary Diane (Lauhon) Forsythe. He was a member of Lake Viking Church, near Gallatin.
Marceline man injured in crash on rural Linn County road
A Marceline resident was taken to a hospital in Columbia following an accident Thursday night on Linn County Route F three miles east of Brookfield. Twenty-six-year-old Kinsee Roberts received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled...
Two Crashes Leave Two Injured In Area Counties
Two single-vehicle crashes investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol Thursday resulted in minor and moderate injuries for the drivers. In Livingston County at about 8:20 am on Highway 190, 10 miles west of Chillicothe, 49-year-old Caryl A Martin of Brookfield was westbound and her vehicle skidded off the slush-covered road and struck a tree. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
Brush Fire NW Of Chillicothe
A Brush Fire just northwest of Chillicothe was handled by the Chillicothe Fire Department. The call came in Monday afternoon and the department sent a brush truck and two personnel. The owner was burning trash and the fire got out of control, spreading to about 20 acres. An additional brush unit was called and a tanker. Leaf blowers and 200 gallons of water were used to put out the fire that had burned a total of 40 acres. The crews were on the scene for an hour and 20 minutes.
Obituary & Services: Jimmie Lee O’Neal
Jimmie Lee O’Neal, 69, Gilman City, Missouri passed away February 7, 2023, in Mt. Moriah, MO. Jimmie was born February 4, 1954, in Creston, Iowa, the son of Leland James “Todd” and Lela Maxine Ruff. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Kathy O’Neal, and brother, Pat O’Neal.
Trenton Police Department to implement “Operation CHOP” over Super Bowl weekend
The Trenton Police Department will be launching Operation CHOP this Super Bowl weekend. Police Chief Rex Ross said, “Since the Tomahawk Chop was the famous cheer of the Kansas City Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium, and we are all going to be cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, let’s take the time to check on the houses of your neighbors, friends, and family that are away from their residences for the big game.”
Carroll County Memorial Hospital offering CT heart scan for self-pay special fee of $50.00
Carroll County Memorial Hospital is now offering Coronary Calcium Scoring, also known as a CT heart scan, for a $50 self-pay special, which includes the reading fee. Early detection is the key to prevention. A heart scan is a simple test that can identify heart disease before symptoms appear. This can allow for early intervention, including lifestyle changes and preventative care, to avoid complications later in life and provides you with a personal risk score and assessment.
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
Bethany residents indicted in fentanyl ring
Bethany, MO: Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri.
