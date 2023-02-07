Read full article on original website
Draft of Enfield tax assessment report expected this month
ENFIELD — Town officials anticipate they will receive a draft report on an independent tax assessment review at the end of the month and a final report by the middle of March. The Town Council in August authorized the review of the entire revaluation process, the tax assessor’s office,...
Letter to the editor: Vernon needs more transparency
A year or so ago, the Town of Vernon hired an accomplished journalist, David Owens, to be the town’s communications specialist. In a press release related to this new hire, it was stated a first order of business was to redo Vernon’s government website. After spending many hours...
Cannabis facility eyes move to Vernon
VERNON — The operator of the South Windsor-based medical cannabis dispensary Prime Wellness of Connecticut is seeking an application to open a hybrid facility on Route 83 at a former gym and children’s activity center, with plans to sell to both medical and recreational cannabis. WHAT: A public...
Enfield files extension for grand list
ENFIELD — The town assessor has filed an extension for the 2022 grand list, which is required under state law to be completed by the end of January. Todd Helems, supervisor of assessment and revenue collection, said the town has had an extension for its grand list for the past 10 years.
Manchester schools to get $1M in grants
MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors unanimously approved Tuesday night roughly $1 million in grants for a number of education special projects. WHAT: The Board of Directors voted unanimously to allocate $1 million in grants for a number of school projects, spread across equity, English learning, and helping students apply for federal aid.
Andover grand list grows by 2.39%
ANDOVER — The 2022 grand list of taxable property shows a total of $317,781,000 in revenue for last year, an increase of about 2.39% over the previous year. The grand list compiles the value of taxable property in the town as of Oct. 1, and includes real estate, motor vehicles, and personal property.
Comcast tapping into East Windsor solar farm
EAST WINDSOR — Comcast, one of the largest telecommunications operations in America, has purchased 70 megawatts of renewable solar electricity from a town business that is in the early stages of development. Serving millions of customers across the nation, Comcast will now power 43% of its Connecticut and Massachusetts...
Windsor Locks files grand list extension
WINDSOR LOCKS — The town assessor has requested and received an extension for filing the 2022 grand list, which is required under state law to be completed by the end of January. Assessor John Creed said he typically requests an extension every year. The grand list represents the total...
Tolland grand list sees $24.4M increase
TOLLAND — The town’s grand list rose by $24.4 million in 2022, or 1.83%, for a total of $1.3 billion, primarily from increases from Eversource and Capitol Ventures LLC, which owns the Fieldstone Commons plaza. Eversource: $21,908,250. Capitol Ventures LLC: $13,347,200. Gerber Tech LLC: $7,889,830. WAT Realty LLC...
Gov. Ned Lamont unveils proposal to cut taxes for middle-class, working families
Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced a legislative proposal that he said would provide tax relief for middle-class and working families.
Ground breaks on first methadone clinic in Middlesex County
The Root Center for Advanced Recovery broke ground on its newest clinic in Middletown, which will be the first healthcare facility in Middlesex County to provide methadone treatment, along with other services.
Post office mailbox forced open in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR — A drive-up mailbox at the post office on Clark Street was forced open early Friday morning, police said. South Windsor police responded to the post office at 850 Clark St. around 6:25 a.m. after it was reported that the mailbox appeared to be tampered with. A...
Hartford’s north end residents want accountability for repeated flooding
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Hartford’s north end told story after story Monday evening, describing constant flood and sewage issues that are damaging their homes and businesses. With the ear of the Environmental Protection Agency, they made it clear — someone needs to take responsibility. The complaints have been ongoing for years, with backups […]
Conn. College students call for president’s resignation following fundraiser controversy
Students at Connecticut College in New London are calling for the resignation of the school's president. This comes after the school's dean of equity and inclusion resigned.
Treating the patients
Top officials from Yale New Haven Health and Prospect Eastern Connecticut Health networks say they are focused on providing local care to patients in the north central region of the state, while touting Yale’s academic pipeline as one less obstacle that health care networks face. The proposed $400 million...
Sunset Ridge Becomes Eviction Central
A real estate investment firm filed 26 eviction lawsuits in just one month against tenants in a single low-income Quinnipiac Meadows apartment complex — cementing that landlord’s status as one of the most aggressive evictors in the city. A sprawling, cliffside apartment complex known as Sunset Ridge — 312 low-income...
New Britain man indicted in sweepstakes scandal that defrauded elderly out of millions of dollars
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a scheme that has defrauded the elderly out of millions of dollars using the ruse that had won a sweepstakes and needed to pay taxes on their bogus winnings before receiving the prize money.
Principal: assistant principal assaulted by Bennet Academy student
MANCHESTER — An assistant principal at Bennet Academy was sent to the hospital Friday after being pushed by a student, causing them to fall, Bennet Principal Megan Thompson said. The staff member was transferred to the hospital by ambulance because of injuries sustained in a fall when the student...
Brookfield Firefighters Organize Benefit to Help Fellow Member With Diagnosis
Glenn Martone is the former Chief and 45 year member of the Brookfield Fire Department. Being a member of this organization is more than a passion for Martone, it is a family affair. Glenn's three brothers, his sister and his father have all been members of the Brookfield Fire Department.
East Catholic High School
MANCHESTER — These students were named to the second quarter honor roll at East Catholic High School.
