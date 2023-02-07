ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Vernon needs more transparency

A year or so ago, the Town of Vernon hired an accomplished journalist, David Owens, to be the town’s communications specialist. In a press release related to this new hire, it was stated a first order of business was to redo Vernon’s government website. After spending many hours...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Cannabis facility eyes move to Vernon

VERNON — The operator of the South Windsor-based medical cannabis dispensary Prime Wellness of Connecticut is seeking an application to open a hybrid facility on Route 83 at a former gym and children’s activity center, with plans to sell to both medical and recreational cannabis. WHAT: A public...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield files extension for grand list

ENFIELD — The town assessor has filed an extension for the 2022 grand list, which is required under state law to be completed by the end of January. Todd Helems, supervisor of assessment and revenue collection, said the town has had an extension for its grand list for the past 10 years.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester schools to get $1M in grants

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors unanimously approved Tuesday night roughly $1 million in grants for a number of education special projects. WHAT: The Board of Directors voted unanimously to allocate $1 million in grants for a number of school projects, spread across equity, English learning, and helping students apply for federal aid.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Andover grand list grows by 2.39%

ANDOVER — The 2022 grand list of taxable property shows a total of $317,781,000 in revenue for last year, an increase of about 2.39% over the previous year. The grand list compiles the value of taxable property in the town as of Oct. 1, and includes real estate, motor vehicles, and personal property.
ANDOVER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Comcast tapping into East Windsor solar farm

EAST WINDSOR — Comcast, one of the largest telecommunications operations in America, has purchased 70 megawatts of renewable solar electricity from a town business that is in the early stages of development. Serving millions of customers across the nation, Comcast will now power 43% of its Connecticut and Massachusetts...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor Locks files grand list extension

WINDSOR LOCKS — The town assessor has requested and received an extension for filing the 2022 grand list, which is required under state law to be completed by the end of January. Assessor John Creed said he typically requests an extension every year. The grand list represents the total...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tolland grand list sees $24.4M increase

TOLLAND — The town’s grand list rose by $24.4 million in 2022, or 1.83%, for a total of $1.3 billion, primarily from increases from Eversource and Capitol Ventures LLC, which owns the Fieldstone Commons plaza. Eversource: $21,908,250. Capitol Ventures LLC: $13,347,200. Gerber Tech LLC: $7,889,830. WAT Realty LLC...
TOLLAND, CT
WTNH

Hartford’s north end residents want accountability for repeated flooding

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Hartford’s north end told story after story Monday evening, describing constant flood and sewage issues that are damaging their homes and businesses. With the ear of the Environmental Protection Agency, they made it clear — someone needs to take responsibility. The complaints have been ongoing for years, with backups […]
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Treating the patients

Top officials from Yale New Haven Health and Prospect Eastern Connecticut Health networks say they are focused on providing local care to patients in the north central region of the state, while touting Yale’s academic pipeline as one less obstacle that health care networks face. The proposed $400 million...
MANCHESTER, CT
New Haven Independent

Sunset Ridge Becomes Eviction Central

A real estate investment firm filed 26 eviction lawsuits in just one month against tenants in a single low-income Quinnipiac Meadows apartment complex — cementing that landlord’s status as one of the most aggressive evictors in the city. A sprawling, cliffside apartment complex known as Sunset Ridge — 312 low-income...
NEW HAVEN, CT

