ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed News

Leonardo DiCaprio Has Been Linked To A 19-Year-Old Model And The Internet Is Seriously Uncomfortable

By Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpV0O_0kfF2hr300

In August, Leonardo DiCaprio came under scrutiny when his four-year relationship with American model and actor Camila Morrone came to an end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JRkAk_0kfF2hr300
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

The split was reported just two months after Camila’s 25th birthday, and it was quickly realized that Leo has never dated a woman who is older than 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCVn4_0kfF2hr300
Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic

Sure enough, if you look back at the actor’s relationship history, even his most long-term romances have ended before or just after his partner’s 25th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aT7rF_0kfF2hr300
Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images

In addition to Camila, Leo dated Israeli model Bar Refaeli for 5 years but ended things when she hit 25. For reference, he was 35 years old when they split.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmV5O_0kfF2hr300
Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

And this pattern can be traced back to 1999, when Leo dated Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen at the height of his fame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t3qmU_0kfF2hr300
Christopher Polk / FilmMagic

At the time, he was 24 and she was 18. They broke up for good when she was 25 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acmh6_0kfF2hr300
Bauer-griffin / GC Images

Over the years he has also dated Blake Lively, Victoria's Secret model Erin Heatherton, fashion model Antonia "Toni" Garrn, actor Kelly Rohrbach, and Danish model Nina Agdal — all of whom were in their early 20s for the duration of their relationship with Leo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDzzI_0kfF2hr300
Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Shortly after his split from Camila, there was speculation that 48-year-old Leo might have had a change of heart over his apparent dating age limit when he was reported to be growing close to Gigi Hadid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlWC6_0kfF2hr300
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

While Gigi is still more than two decades younger than the actor, at 27 she is the oldest woman that Leo has ever been linked to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r3hDC_0kfF2hr300
Saviko / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

But it appears that if anything was going on between the two stars then it fizzled out pretty quickly, as Leo was spotted spending time with 23-year-old Victoria Lamas — the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas — by the end of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2rgu_0kfF2hr300
Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

However, since then Leo may have moved on again. Last week, the star was pictured looking cozy with Israeli model Eden Polani at a Los Angeles release party for Ebony Riley’s new EP.

Instagram: @edenpolanii

This rumored pairing has led to fresh backlash after people discovered that Eden is only 19 years old, making her less than half of Leo’s age and the youngest person that he would have publicly dated since 18-year-old Gisele when he was 24.

Instagram: @edenpolanii

In fact, there is so much discomfort over Leo and Eden’s 29-year age gap that social media users have got creative in a bid to highlight just how much younger than Leo the model is.

Instagram: @edenpolanii

On TikTok , somebody posted a video that pointed out: “Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID 19.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CpCnG_0kfF2hr300
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

But another user went a step further, stitching the video and sharing a photo of Pedro Pascal with his The Last of Us costar Bella Ramsey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBswE_0kfF2hr300
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO

“If you want to grasp that age gap a little bit more by seeing it in different people here you go, they’re 19, he’s 47,” the TikToker said. “Leo’s girlfriend is 19, Leo is 48. It’s off by one year but it just really shows how fucking nasty that is."

@dee_penny

#stitch with @E #greenscreen #lastofus

♬ original sound - Dani ✨🦕

Viewers followed suit with other examples in the comments, with one person reiterating that 47-year-old David Harbour and his 18-year-old Stranger Things costar Millie Bobby Brown have the exact same age gap as Leo and Eden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AnjVK_0kfF2hr300
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Millie plays David’s adopted daughter Eleven in the Netflix show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2giqJU_0kfF2hr300
Netflix

Discussing Leo and Eden, another comment highlighted: “He was her age in **1993**.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ompi_0kfF2hr300
tiktok.com

Somebody else wrote: “he was 10 years out of high school when she was born.” Another added: “that’s the age gap of me and my dad.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10saX5_0kfF2hr300
tiktok.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15roxA_0kfF2hr300
tiktok.com

“I just realized this. My best friend is 32, their kid is about to turn 3. Pretty much the same age gap,” one more mused.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4UGF_0kfF2hr300
tiktok.com

“it's also a whole harry styles in-between them,” someone else said in reference to the 29-year-old singer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QEyB_0kfF2hr300
tiktok.com

And many drew attention to the fact that Eden wasn’t even born when Leo first hit the big time in the ‘90s. One person wrote: “she was born 6 years after titanic came out…”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3cQP_0kfF2hr300
tiktok.com

While somebody else simply quoted: “‘What feels illegal but technically isn’t?’ 🥴”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMl3a_0kfF2hr300
tiktok.com

Despite the speculation and public outrage, it still hasn’t been confirmed whether Leo and Eden are actually dating. A rep for Leo declined to comment when contacted by BuzzFeed News.

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Leonardo DiCaprio Roasted Over Romance With Eden Polani, 19: 'She Wasn't Even Born When 'Titanic' Was Released'

People are coming for Leonardo DiCaprio after he was spotted with younger model Eden Polani, 19, at Ebony Riley's release party for her new EP. The Titanic alum, 48, typically dates younger ladies, but this time around, fans feel uncomfortable that she's not even in her 20s. Some took to social media to talk about their large age gap. One person wrote, "Kate Winslet was 22 when she was nominated for an Oscar for Titanic. Which is 3 years older than Leonardo DiCaprio’s current girlfriend," while another said, "Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend wasn't even born when Titanic was released."A...
Tyla

Katherine Ryan calls Leonardo DiCaprio 'creepy' as he's spotted with teenage model

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan branded Leonardo DiCaprio 'creepy' after he was spotted with a teenage model while thought to be dating a 23-year-old. If you've been on the internet at all in the past few years, chances are you've seen at least one meme, tweet or joke about DiCaprio's apparent preference for women below the age of 25.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Lopez Calls Marrying Ben Affleck an ‘Emotional Transition’

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about marrying Ben Affleck in a new interview with Today. The former World of Dance judge said it was an “emotional transition” to combine their lives, but called 2022 her “best year” since her kids were born. Jennifer Lopez Talks About...
HelloGiggles

Leonardo DiCaprio Source Addresses Rumors He’s Dating 19-Year-Old Model Eden Polani

Editor’s note: The original version of this article published on February 7 at 12:04pm has been updated to include new information. It appears Leonardo DiCaprio may be off the market. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star recently sparked romance rumors after he was spotted attending the EP release party for rising R&B artist Ebony Riley with a new lady in hand.
netflixjunkie.com

After Hugh Jackman, Is Rob McElhenney Now Starting a Feud With His Partner, Ryan Reynolds?

Ryan Reynolds is famous for his acting skills, along with his brilliant sense of humor. The actor knows how and when to use his talent. For instance, apart from using his witty talent on Twitter, the actor used it to make commercials for his company, Mint Mobile. His latest commercial offering one month of free service to the customers sees the owner sitting on top of a giant logo of the company. While fans are amused by the hilarious advertisement, his partner, Rob McElhenney, commented in a Hugh Jackman style.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘You People’ Actor Claims Jonah Hill and Lauren London’s Pivotal Kiss Was Faked With CGI

You People ends with a romantic moment between leads Jonah Hill and Lauren London, but one member of the Netflix film’s team claims it was never actually filmed. During a conversation on the latest episode of podcast The Brilliant Idiots, co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz discussed director Kenya Barris’ film, which centers on interracial couple Ezra Cohen (Hill) and Amira Mohammed (London) dealing with their families’ complicated reactions to the relationship. Schulz plays Ezra’s cousin Avi in You People, which was released last month and also stars Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny. More from...
Complex

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Star as Nike Executives Trying to Land Michael Jordan in First ‘Air’ Trailer

The first trailer for Air has arrived. The Ben Affleck-directed dramedy stars Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, who’s trying to find a way to save Nike at a time when the corporation wasn’t a household name. After finding some game tape of a young Michael Jordan, Vaccaro shows up at the Jordan family home to talk the young player’s parents into recruiting him. Though at first, Nike co-founder Phil Knight (Affleck) is skeptical of a rookie being the face of a new Nike basketball shoe line, he eventually relents and the rest is history,
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

27K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy