At 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Geisert Hall, a Bradley student entered an unlocked dorm room and climbed in the bed where the room’s resident was sleeping and began touching and grabbing their butt before climbing down the ladder and sitting in the desk chair. The resident woke up and began questioning the student, who denied any touching and said they tried calling them and just wanted to talk. The resident yelled at the student to get out, and the student left the room. After being seen by a resident advisor, the student stated that they had permission to be in the room and the resident was present there. The resident then went to the RA and told them the actual story. While being questioned by BUPD, the student said the resident didn’t question them about being in the room, they weren’t sure if the resident was lying on the bed or if it was a pillow, and that they thought they were touching a kneecap. It was later stated that the two were friends, but the resident stopped being friends with the student after they began acting strange and inappropriate towards women, “bumrushing,” and were once found in the women’s bathroom. They were arrested for battery, criminal trespass to residents, disorderly conduct and were transported to the Peoria County Jail where they were arrested then subsequently released. As of the evening of Feb. 9, the student is still listed in the Bradley University student directory.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO