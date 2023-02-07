Read full article on original website
Mike Mahoney
4d ago
There needs to be more police presence in downtown facilities.More armed robbers around there.Not everyone is comfortable with guns.This isn't the wild west
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Man found shot near Peoria’s Lexington Hills Apartments Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police said one man is in the hospital in serious condition after a shooting Saturday night. PPD’s Public Information Officer, Semone Roth, said at 6:58 p.m. police were called to the 3400 block of Oakcrest Drive regarding shots fired. When officers arrived they found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for downtown parking garage robbery
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have the man in custody they say robbed a woman late Monday night in the Civic Center Plaza parking garage. Police say John H. Johnson, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of Armed Robbery. He was also wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, according to jail records.
1470 WMBD
Bond set in West Peoria homicide case
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $1.75 million for the Decatur man accused of shooting another Decatur man in the parking lot of a West Peoria gas station last month. Court records indicate a judge Friday also set a preliminary hearing date in the case of Lamentae Turner, 22, for March 9th.
1470 WMBD
Police investigate West Bluff carjacking
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they’re looking for someone who may be responsible for a carjacking in the West Bluff area. Police say it happened at around 8:23 p.m. Wednesday on North Underhill, inbetween Columbia Terrace and Russell Street. An adult male told police a male armed...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested in connection with Monday night Downtown Peoria armed robbery
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police have identified and arrested in connection with an armed robbery Monday night in Peoria. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says detectives were able to identify the man as John H. Johnson, 27. He was located and taken into custody in the 800 block...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Junction City
Junction City has long been one of Peoria’s most beloved and unique shopping and dining destinations. It started out in 1956 as Vonachen’s Junction which was a railroad-themed restaurant complete with real train cars to sit in. That’s gone now, but the trains are stationed out at Wheels O’ Time Museum and you can see them if you scroll all the way down this post!
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile arrested for 2 armed robbery incidents in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Juvenile was arrested in connection to two separate armed robbery incidents in Normal Tuesday. According to a Normal police press release, a 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and robbery in two incidents. On Dec. 7, 2022, two individuals were approached by a...
25newsnow.com
String of armed robberies raise safety questions in downtown Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In the heart of downtown Peoria, two identical crimes occurred within weeks of each other. Now, questions about the suspect (or suspects) and why they’re happening in the first place are being raised. On January 20 around 6:00 p.m., Peoria Police responded to an...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police investigate train vs. car incident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a crash between a train and a car Thursday. Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Rada says firefighters were called to 2600 Clark Street near Allied Iron and Steel. A small car was found on the tracks that had moderate damage...
Central Illinois Proud
No suspect yet in Wednesday night armed hijacking case
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have yet to locate a suspect after a report of an armed vehicular hijacking case that occurred Wednesday night. According to a PPD press release, officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Underhill at 8:23 p.m. where they found an adult male witness. He stated that a man with a gun entered his vehicle and told him to get out before driving off in the stolen car.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Officers back on job after fatal shooting, no charges to be filed
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos says a police-involved shooting in Peoria last October was justified. Hoos Friday afternoon released a statement indicating that no charges will be filed against Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller. Hoos’ statement indicates Samuel Vincent Richmond...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street at 10:18 p.m. Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, when officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman who told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun.
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman arrested on weapons charges in overnight incident
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria woman was arrested by Peoria Police early Wednesday morning on gun charges. Peoria Police says they responded to the 4200-block of N. Knollridge at around 11:23 P.M. Tuesday on a report of several shots fired. Officers arrived and located an adult female who told...
1470 WMBD
Arrest made in West Peoria homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A Decatur man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another Decatur man in West Peoria last month. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Lamentae Turner, 22, was found at a Decatur home around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday by Peoria County Sheriffs Deputies, Decatur Police, U.S. Marshals, and Illinois Department of Corrections Agents.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire responding to house fire on Madison Ave.
UPDATE (06:31 pm) Two handlines were used to extinguish the fire. Five engines, one ladder truck, and a heavy rescue squad responded to the incident. Estimated damages are at $50,000. UPDATE (05:06 pm) Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall has confirmed the fire started in the basement. Six people have been displaced...
Crime Stoppers looking to help solve Rochester burglary
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a burglary and felony theft that happened last week in Rochester. Officials said that between 12:30 and 3:16 p.m. on Feb. 2, someone broke into a home on Circle Drive and stole guns, magazines, ammunition and jewelry; the stolen […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria Police chief issues statement after State’s Attorney ruling on officer-involved shooting death of Samuel Vincent Richmond
4:13 pm UPDATE: Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria has issued a statement following Friday’s ruling by the Peoria County State’s Attorney. In it, the Chief says, " We appreciate the thorough independent investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police and the Peoria County State’s Attorney into an officer-involved shooting on October 3rd of last year. The investigation concluded that our officers’ conduct was “legally justified, reasonable, and necessary to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Illinois and themselves from death or great bodily harm.” Therefore, the officers will return to full duty. The next step will be an internal review of the event by our Office of Professional Standards.”
1470 WMBD
State Fire Marshal investigating Bartonville fire
BARTONVILLE, Ill. — A fire in Bartonville Thursday night has displaced the home’s residents. Bartonville Fire officials say firefighters arrived just after 5 p.m. at McClure Court. Heavy smoke and fire reportedly started in the basement and spread to the first floor. Extra support was called in from...
1470 WMBD
Former Sully’s Bar location eyed for hotel development
PEORIA, Ill. — The City of Peoria is looking at a plan to help redevelop a key section of the downtown area that now sits vacant. The former Sully’s Bar location is the proposed site for a $57 million dollar hotel and residential building on SW Adams Street.
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: February 10, 2023
At 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Geisert Hall, a Bradley student entered an unlocked dorm room and climbed in the bed where the room’s resident was sleeping and began touching and grabbing their butt before climbing down the ladder and sitting in the desk chair. The resident woke up and began questioning the student, who denied any touching and said they tried calling them and just wanted to talk. The resident yelled at the student to get out, and the student left the room. After being seen by a resident advisor, the student stated that they had permission to be in the room and the resident was present there. The resident then went to the RA and told them the actual story. While being questioned by BUPD, the student said the resident didn’t question them about being in the room, they weren’t sure if the resident was lying on the bed or if it was a pillow, and that they thought they were touching a kneecap. It was later stated that the two were friends, but the resident stopped being friends with the student after they began acting strange and inappropriate towards women, “bumrushing,” and were once found in the women’s bathroom. They were arrested for battery, criminal trespass to residents, disorderly conduct and were transported to the Peoria County Jail where they were arrested then subsequently released. As of the evening of Feb. 9, the student is still listed in the Bradley University student directory.
Comments / 15