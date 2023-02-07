Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the Balenciaga Point Toe Clogs
After getting a closer look at the Defender Extreme Tire Tread Clogs, we now have a closer look at the Balenciaga Point Toe Clogs. The unique footwear style was originally unveiled at the fashion house’s Summer 2023 “The Mud Show” collection presentation last year. Made in Italy,...
hypebeast.com
Bang & Olufsen Releases Limited Edition Lime Green EX Earbuds
Bang & Olufsen has announced a new colorway of its award-winning EX true wireless earbuds, part of a new made-to-order program that’ll see some of the brand’s most popular products receive a unique makeover and a highly limited release. The limited edition ‘lime green’ earbuds are the first...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Cleans Up Its 9060 in “White/Black”
New Balance has procured a clean version of its 9060 silhouette with the new “White/Black” edition. Just like the name, the shoe appears in the classic shades with subtle cuts of off-white. Comprising the shoe is a smooth leather body, perforated leather base and suede overlays. The shoe’s midsole reveals shades of off-white and pewter, while the sole comes in black. Elsewhere on the shoe are embroidered “N” logos and solid and striped configurations.
hypebeast.com
G-SHOCK Drops Full-Metal Circuit Camouflage Watch
G-SHOCK is expanding its roster with the announcement of the new Circuit Camouflage Model. A part of the GMWB5000 series, the new timepiece appears in full-metal titanium and nods to G-SHOCK’s inaugural watch, the DW-5000C. Without question, the complete titanium construction is what makes the watch stand out, but also elevating the piece is a dark-hued circuit graphic design.
hypebeast.com
Children of the Discordance, COSTS and Salomon Collide for a XT-6 ADV Collaboration
In the early months of 2023, Salomon has gone full throttle with its collaborations as it has announced new initiatives with the likes of 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi, Wood Wood and Pas Normal Studios. And to further extend its winter catalog, the brand has linked up with COSTS and Children of the Discordance to piece together a playful XT-6 ADV collaboration.
hypebeast.com
Teenage Engineering Debuts Modular "Field Desk"
In a bid to find a table that could fit the variety of tasks carried out at their studio, the team at Teenage Engineering has created the modular “Field Desk”, and has unveiled it at this year’s Stockholm Design Week. The varied output of Teenage Engineering creates...
hypebeast.com
Filling Pieces Looks to Freedom-Filled Journeys for SS23
Amsterdam-based brand Filling Pieces has unveiled its new collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, which takes a look at the ocean. Inspired by its vastness, the street/luxury entity’s latest channels feelings of freedom that encompass going on a journey. To achieve this mission, the offering consists of a range of versatile garments from lightweight jackets to coordinating sets and more. Collection jackets serve as a collection highlight featuring a minimal suede jacket in rust and sky blue colorways alongside natural-colored varsity jackets with multicolored Filling Pieces logo patches.
hypebeast.com
N. Hoolywood's Test Product Exchange Service SS23 Collection Revives '80s Military Uniforms
For Spring 2023, N.Hoolywood’s Test Product Exchange Service collection transports to the ’80s. Designer Daisuke Obana, an oracle in antique military fashion, was galvanized by the decade’s special-mission soldier uniforms — but it’s more than just the clothes that revive the time period. Replicating video work from the era, the designs are pictured on models in a vintage gym with an analog film finish.
hypebeast.com
Daily Paper Readies Second SS23 Drop With Fits Inspired by North African Culture
Following its inaugural drop last month, Amsterdam fashion label Daily Paper has returned with the second installment from its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, titled “Under The Same Moon.” Inspired by North African culture, this latest heritage-inspired delivery debuts in Morocco, with a campaign that captures the label’s striking designs in the Medina’s narrow streets, shot by Muziflow.
