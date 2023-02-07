New Balance has procured a clean version of its 9060 silhouette with the new “White/Black” edition. Just like the name, the shoe appears in the classic shades with subtle cuts of off-white. Comprising the shoe is a smooth leather body, perforated leather base and suede overlays. The shoe’s midsole reveals shades of off-white and pewter, while the sole comes in black. Elsewhere on the shoe are embroidered “N” logos and solid and striped configurations.

