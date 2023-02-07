Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Related
Who is Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Martin?
Randi Martin, the mother of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was at a loss for words in late January, when her 27-year-old son helped punch Kansas City’s ticket to Super Bowl 2023 with a win over the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. “Words cannot describe my emotions,” Randi gushed on Instagram at the time. “I love my family more then [sic] anything #blessed.” Randi has cheered on Mahomes throughout his NFL career, which began in 2017 when he was selected 10th overall by the Chiefs. The former Texas Tech product has relied on his family’s support, especially during this year’s AFC...
sportszion.com
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes responds hilariously to question of pursuing Tom Brady legacy
Patrick Mahomes is the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes, over the years, has played outstanding football, and because of his brilliance on the field, the Chiefs won a Super Bowl in 2020. Even this season, the quarterback has played with a lot of authority and took his team over the line o multiple occasions, allowing the Chiefs to reach their third Super Bowl in four years.
Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt says Patrick Mahomes is 'doing great' but likely won't be at 100% in Super Bowl LVII
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still recovering from a high ankle sprain, and despite not being at 100% before the Super Bowl, owner Clark Hunt has no doubts in his ability.
Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Hilarious Message For Opposing Pass-Rushers
Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent making $450 million, but you wouldn't know it just from talking to him. The former MVP and Super Bowl champ has a down-to-earth perspective and sharp sense of humor that is on full display when he's talking to the press. This week, in an exchange ...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Sporting News
Where is Patrick Mahomes from? Hometown, college & more to know about Chiefs star's roots
Everything's bigger in Texas. Patrick Mahomes has cemented his status as one of the most dominant players in the NFL today. With an opportunity to earn his second championship ring when he and the Chiefs face off against the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, there's little doubt about that. Long...
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest the QB might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
NFL
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes aims to become first player to win MVP, Super Bowl in same season this century
For the second time in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was voted The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. Now he'll attempt to add two-time Super Bowl winner to his already prestigious resume on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. For Mahomes to become just the seventh player...
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson contract: Von Miller, Mark Andrews believe Ravens QB is worth more than Aaron Rodgers
Quarterback Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens is currently up in the air, with his current contract expiring. In 2022, Jackson played under the fifth-year option since the two parties did not agree to a long-term deal in the offseason. Jackson's future is a major topic heading into the...
With Chiefs in the Super Bowl, some Native people say it's time to erase the offensive name
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming to the Super Bowl – and so are Native activists who want the team to change its name and end Indigenous stereotypes.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 57 pick, odds: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs upset Eagles in close matchup between NFL's best teams
I'm glad it's the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. These two truly appear to be the best teams in the NFL. The Chiefs have experience on this big stage, and almost appear to be rejuvenated following that win over the trash-talking Cincinnati Bengals. Patrick Mahomes and Co. reminded everyone why the Chiefs are perennial contenders. As for the Eagles, they have coasted in the postseason, winning both of their playoff matchups by at least 24 points. Is that a sign of things to come, or will that actually hurt Philly in the end?
Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made
Jerry Jones made some comments about the Philadelphia Eagles recently that left most people scratching their heads, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was just as confused as the rest of us. Jones said last week that he prefers to take a more long-term approach to success rather than “putting it all out there and paying... The post Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KHOU
Who is the Chiefs' backup quarterback? Meet Chad Henne
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, but was able to play in the AFC Championship Game and led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl berth. However, should he re-injure the ankle, backup QB Chad Henne will be the one to step in for the Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, betting lines, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model on 17-6 run
NFL MVP finalists will lead their respective teams into Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. First-team All-Pro quarterback and newly-minted MVP Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs against second-team All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are on a seven-game winning streak, boasting a 16-3 record after playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles are also 16-3, including a 16-1 record with Hurts on the field, and Philadelphia throttled both the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL playoffs ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.
WFAA
Patrick Mahomes' last high school game: 600 yards and 65-60 thriller
Patrick Mahomes was a star quarterback for Whitehouse. But they couldn't outlast Mesquite Poteet in 2013.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes ‘transcending the game;’ Andy Reid the ‘quarterback whisperer,’ NFL expert says
NFL expert Trey Wingo discussed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with Fox News Digital, saying the two-time MVP is "transcending the game."
Washington Examiner
Patrick Mahomes wins 2022 NFL MVP ahead of Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his second MVP Award Thursday night for the 2022 NFL season ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl. Mahomes led the Chiefs to an AFC-best 14-3 record, securing the team a bye in the first round of the NFL playoffs, and then defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals to send the Chiefs to the Super Bowl to face the NFC-best Philadelphia Eagles.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 57 picks, odds, Chiefs vs. Eagles bets by NFL expert: This 5-way same-game parlay pays out 19-1
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will wrap up the NFL season in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Both teams headed into the 2023 NFL playoffs as the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences. In the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago, the Chiefs knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. Philadelphia dominated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship game ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl 57 odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks or Super Bowl same-game parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys get Dak Prescott another weapon; Bears trade back twice as AFC teams secure QBs
Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
Comments / 4