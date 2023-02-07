ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Sutton's predictions: Leeds v Man Utd

I always felt Leeds United had a little bit about them, performance-wise, under Jesse Marsch, which is why I felt sorry for him when he was sacked this week. I didn't feel as if they would definitely get relegated under him, but five of the bottom six teams have now changed their manager this season and Leeds had not won a league game for a while.
Yardbarker

Bayern Munich will not compete with Man United and Liverpool for in-form forward

Bayern Munich will not compete with Manchester United and Liverpool for Randal Kolo Muani, despite previous reports suggesting they would join the race. According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern do not plan to make an offer for Muani in the summer, though they will be seeking a new striker to adequately replace Robert Lewandowski.
Yardbarker

Man Utd and Crystal Palace charged by FA

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged by the Football Association over a "mass confrontation" of players at Old Trafford on Saturday. The incident saw United midfielder Casemiro sent off for putting his hands round Will Hughes' neck. Both clubs have been charged with failing to control their players...
Yardbarker

Report: Liverpool ready to sell first-team star for just £15 million

Liverpool are prepared to sell Joel Matip at the end of the season. The 31-year-old defender has not been at his best since the start of the season and he has clearly regressed over the past year. The former Schalke defender has been a reliable player for Liverpool since joining...
Yardbarker

Ex-Man Utd captain Vidic on Ten Hag: This coach I like

Former Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic believes the club is back on track this season. Vidic has admitted he has been impressed by the job Erik ten Hag is doing at Manchester United. Speaking to The Times, he said: "I like the coach now. "He gives stability. He understood there's...
Yardbarker

Man Utd open to keeping hold of Marcel Sabitzer

Manchester United aren't ruling out keeping hold of Marcel Sabitzer long-term. United swooped for Sabitzer, 28, on deadline day following an injury to Christian Eriksen. As things stand, there is no option or obligation for the club to buy. However, after a decent start to his loan spell, United have...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Liverpool target decided he wasn’t keen on Chelsea transfer for damning reason

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham was unconvinced by the Chelsea project, as he briefly considered the possibility of a transfer to Stamford Bridge. This is according to Christian Falk in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the Bundesliga journalist explaining that Liverpool seemingly remain the main contenders for the England international’s signature.
Yardbarker

Gary Neville believes Manchester United would pay £100m for Tottenham star

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville has discussed the club’s transfer plans and how much money he thinks they would be willing to pay for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer. Harry Kane has just over a year left on his current contract at Tottenham Hotspur and there...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Rumoured Manchester United & Chelsea transfer target to cost £22-23m

Manchester United and Chelsea may have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, but Fabrizio Romano is not aware of any talks taking place so far. Tah has shone in his time in the Bundesliga and looks like he could be a good fit for the Premier League, with Christian Falk writing in his recent exclusive CaughtOffside column that the Germany international has recently changed agents.

