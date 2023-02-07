Intact Technology, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vincent Viola as Vice President, Product & Innovation

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Intact Technology, Inc., an IT Software Consulting and Managed Services firm, announced today that Vincent (Vinny) Viola recently joined the organization as Vice President of Product & Innovation. In this role, Vinny will oversee initiatives in process improvement, product research and development, and innovation. This addition to Intact’s leadership team is in alignment with the company’s commitment to delivering the best possible outcomes for customers.

Vinny has served in numerous senior roles during his 20-year career in the federal government, most recently supporting the Air Force Office of Special Investigations as Director of Information Technology. Throughout his career, he has been driven by a desire to leverage technology to drive innovation, deliver rapid solutions at scale, and automate processes to solve national security problems.

“I’m excited and proud to join an incredible team laser focused on delivering outcome-based IT services to customers,” said Vinny. “I am most impressed by the opportunity Intact provides to commercial and government organizations to fully capture the incredible capabilities of commercial software to solve legacy business problems. I’m thrilled to join them during this new phase of growth and am confident that we will accomplish great things together.”

“Vinny is a natural leader with great strengths and experience in leveraging creative ideas to solve complex problems,” said Jason Hampel, President at Intact. “Those strengths will have an exceptional impact on furthering our value in leading customers to successfully achieve their desired outcomes.”

About Intact Technology

Founded in 1994, Intact is a global professional services firm that provides end-to-end IT consulting services and next-gen managed services designed to connect people and process. The professionals at Intact are IT operations experts committed to making IT consulting simpler, more efficient, and risk-free for the best value on the market. Intact helps IT organizations across some of the world’s largest companies and federal agencies deliver powerful results. Visit us at www.intact-tech.com to learn more. When you’re ready to act, we’re ready to help.

