ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
96.5 The Rock

Are All Those Trains Rolling Through San Angelo Safe?

Growing up near a railroad, I often found comfort in the distant sound of a train whistle at night. For many, railroads represent a reason for fear. This week, an evacuation zone one mile around a fiery train crash in Ohio has disrupted life in the small town of East Palestine. The photos and videos are scary. Other high-profile train derailments in West Virginia and other parts of the country have disrupted lives for months.
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

96.5 The Rock

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy