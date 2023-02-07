Read full article on original website
The Costs of Getting Caught “Getting Busy” in A Car in Texas
There was a time when every city in America had a "lover's lane". I asked several over 60-year-old adults in San Angelo where to find the location of the local "lover's lane" I got a lot of naughty smiles. A few told me about a naughty store. That was not what I had in mind. Many said it was "none of my business".
Is Tom Green County One of the Fattest In Texas?
It seems like people here in San Angelo rejoice whenever a new fast-food restaurant comes to town. It almost seems whatever the time of day or night, drive-thru lines are long. Here in our area, we have an obsession with great restaurants. I will just say it, we love food around here.
Are All Those Trains Rolling Through San Angelo Safe?
Growing up near a railroad, I often found comfort in the distant sound of a train whistle at night. For many, railroads represent a reason for fear. This week, an evacuation zone one mile around a fiery train crash in Ohio has disrupted life in the small town of East Palestine. The photos and videos are scary. Other high-profile train derailments in West Virginia and other parts of the country have disrupted lives for months.
