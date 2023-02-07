Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WBTV
1 seriously injured after crash on I-485 near Brookshire Blvd., traffic reopened
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A serious crash caused delays on Interstate 485 on Thursday afternoon. The wreck happened around 3:10 p.m. shortly before Exit 16, onto Brookshire Boulevard, on the inner loop. One lane had been closed while crews tended to the scene. According to Medic, one person was treated...
Sugar Creek corridor could get on-demand transit service, ‘mobility hubs’
Public transit could look a lot different for neighborhoods along West Sugar Creek Road in northeast Charlotte. An Uber-like service is in the works, while the city is trying to get federal money to create what are called “mobility hubs.”. West Sugar Creek is four lanes with a narrow...
Driver notices body on side of Fort Mill road, official says
A driver noticed a body on the side of the road Thursday in Fort Mill, the York County said.
2 killed, 2 hurt in south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC says
Two people were killed and two were hurt Friday afternoon in a south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC said.
WBTV
Four vehicles stolen off of east Charlotte car dealership lot
A key part of Central Avenue through the heart of Plaza Midwood will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs on a pipe. Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A 14 and...
Man killed after crashing into utility pole in Mooresville moped accident: Police
Norman Caldwell, 66, was identified as the person deceased.
qcnews.com
Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman
SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
WBTV
I-77 N near Clanton Road reopens in southwest Charlotte after crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of the northbound side of Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte has reopened following a crash Tuesday morning. According to transportation officials, the crash happened around 7:19 a.m. at I-77 North at mile marker 7 near Clanton Road. Medic said one person taken to...
Local News Roundup: CATS Bus driver strike averted; naming rights proposed to generate money for city; pioneering judge Shirley Fulton dies at 71
A strike by Charlotte Area Transit System bus drivers is averted and discussions begin regarding a new deal with the drivers’ union this week. In addition, CATS will look for a new company to run the bus system. We’ll dig into details and hear what Interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle said to city council’s transportation committee this week.
Residents worry about safety issues at apartments for seniors in Gastonia
The fire marshal in Gaston County detailed safety issues at a Gastonia apartment complex for seniors.
FORECAST UPDATE: Will it snow this weekend in the Charlotte area?
Channel 9 meteorologists in Severe Weather Center 9 said the possibility of snow is slowly increasing for this weekend in the Charlotte area.
qcnews.com
Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford
Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills …. Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Waxhaw resident launches his own rideshare business. Getting around town can be a struggle for some that live in...
One dead in single-car wreck in Union County, S.C.
The S.C. Highway Patrol said a driver died in a single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday.
Driver dies in single-car crash in Union Co.
One person died in a single-car crash Tuesday afternoon in Union County.
WBTV
Rain, possible snow for some returns for the weekend after sunny days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be more clouds around today, but no chance for rain. So, if you have outdoor plans, you’ll be in good shape, as afternoon readings rise to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Today: Unseasonably warm, stays dry. Friday and Weekend: First Alert Weather...
Troopers: Bus driver’s medical emergency caused school bus crash in Salisbury
Officials said that seven high school students and a bus driver were taken to a hospital after the driver suffered a medical issue, causing the school bus to crash into a tree Tuesday in Salisbury.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Could See It’s First Snow This Sunday
Your KISS 951 “weather nerd here!” Letting you know Charlotte could see it’s first snow this Sunday! Over the last few weeks, the people of Charlotte have been talking about the lack of snowfall in the Queen City. We haven’t had a snowless winter since records were kept going back to the 1880’s.
SWAT situation ends in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT Team were out on an active warrant service early Wednesday morning.
WCNC
Iconic A&W Root Beer opening restaurant in Rock Hill
A&W opened inside teh Walmart on Old York Road in Rock Hill. The chain says it has plans to open more locations in the Charlotte area.
WFAE
