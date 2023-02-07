ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Four vehicles stolen off of east Charlotte car dealership lot

A key part of Central Avenue through the heart of Plaza Midwood will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs on a pipe. Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A 14 and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
NEWTON, NC
WBTV

I-77 N near Clanton Road reopens in southwest Charlotte after crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of the northbound side of Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte has reopened following a crash Tuesday morning. According to transportation officials, the crash happened around 7:19 a.m. at I-77 North at mile marker 7 near Clanton Road. Medic said one person taken to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Local News Roundup: CATS Bus driver strike averted; naming rights proposed to generate money for city; pioneering judge Shirley Fulton dies at 71

A strike by Charlotte Area Transit System bus drivers is averted and discussions begin regarding a new deal with the drivers’ union this week. In addition, CATS will look for a new company to run the bus system. We’ll dig into details and hear what Interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle said to city council’s transportation committee this week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford

Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills …. Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Waxhaw resident launches his own rideshare business. Getting around town can be a struggle for some that live in...
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Could See It’s First Snow This Sunday

Your KISS 951 “weather nerd here!” Letting you know Charlotte could see it’s first snow this Sunday! Over the last few weeks, the people of Charlotte have been talking about the lack of snowfall in the Queen City. We haven’t had a snowless winter since records were kept going back to the 1880’s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

