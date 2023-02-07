I’ve been writing columns for many years. One such column was meant to be state-wide in New York and the other a local Berkshires column. We are talking so many years that I really don’t remember when it all started. I am now, incredibly, 81 years old. I have not added up exactly how many columns I have written. Maybe there were hundreds, maybe thousands. In any case, we are talking a lot of words.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO