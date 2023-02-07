Read full article on original website
Union Parish authorities identify burglary suspect after finding the suspect’s photo album at the scene; arrested
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest for a recent residential burglary in Union Parish. In January 2023, officials of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the Downsville area due to a residential burglary. Authorities were informed that the victim was asleep until they heard an unknown individual enter their home and vehicle, stealing multiple items.
West Monroe man accused of burglarizing vacant home; arrested
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with 26-year-old Bobby D. Owens after he was observed leaving a vacant home, carrying numerous items in a pillowcase. Deputies gained consent to search Owens and located methamphetamine in his left jacket pocket.
Argument leads to Monroe woman assaulting her boyfriend with a baseball bat, police say
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, around 7:02 PM, Monroe Police were called to a residence due to a disturbance. According to police, they were advised that the victim was assaulted by his girlfriend, 44-year-old Angela M. Cox. Cox allegedly hit the victim in the head and...
Monroe Police release statement following recent shootings
MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe, LA. has been the subject of multiple shootings from February 5-7. While suspects are still at large for these shootings, Chief Vic Zordan of the Monroe Police Department told us more about the department’s response to these incidents. “We’re actively...
Deadly crash claims the life of Tallulah woman, authorities say
MADISON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police have confirmed that a Tallulah woman has died due to a single-vehicle crash in Madison Parish. On Friday, February 10, 2023, after 11 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 20 near Louisiana Highway 577. NBC 10 has learned that the crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Michelle L. Favors of Tallulah, La.
Man leads State Police on high-speed chase in Jackson Parish; on the run
JACKSON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, around 7:05 AM, the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department was notified by Louisiana State Police that authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 167 near Quitman, La.
Mother accused of assaulting pregnant 14-year-old daughter in Monroe residence
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 30, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Desiard Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, a 14-year-old victim advised that her mother, Clemetris Thomas, and her mother’s boyfriend allegedly assaulted her. NBC 10 learned...
Head-on East Carroll Parish crash claims the life of Epps woman, officials confirm
LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An Epps woman has been pronounced dead following a two-vehicle crash in East Carroll Parish. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, after 3:45 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence, La. NBC 10 has learned that the crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Casi E.B. Blaylock.
Lincoln Parish School Board adopts motion to consolidate all elementary schools
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish School Board has proposed a plan to unify all four elementary schools into a K-5. President of the Lincoln Parish School Board, Joe Mitcham says The sole purpose is to reduce the number of transitions for the students. “Our young children,...
