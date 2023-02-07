UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest for a recent residential burglary in Union Parish. In January 2023, officials of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the Downsville area due to a residential burglary. Authorities were informed that the victim was asleep until they heard an unknown individual enter their home and vehicle, stealing multiple items.

UNION PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO