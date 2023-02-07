ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, IL

Vehicle, body recovered from pond near Metro East hospital

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
 4 days ago

O’FALLON, Ill. – Crews recovered a vehicle and body from a pond Monday near a Metro East hospital.

The vehicle and body were found in the retention pond on the northwest side of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois. Police have identified David Foster of Swansea, Illinois, as the victim.

Brother’s Underwater Recovery, a volunteer group that specializes in searching for missing people, notified police to check out the pond for possible evidence in a missing persons case. Foster had been missing since Jan. 13, prompting search efforts.

The group recently flew a drone above the pond and detected that a vehicle had submerged in water. On Monday, crews secured the scene and recovered the vehicle, nearly 30 feet from shore. Police say that vehicle had been occupied by Foster.

Investigators do not suspect foul play. Based on the preliminary investigation, police say Foster likely suffered some type of medical emergency.

Illinois State Police are investigating the situation, along with the O’Fallon Police Department.

