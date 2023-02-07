Read full article on original website
Related
KFC brings back fan-favorite missing from menu for a decade. Here’s when can you get it
The offering is expanding after a successful test run.
OnlyInYourState
The One Fried Chicken Restaurant In Kentucky With Surprisingly Delicious Tacos
Kentucky is known far and wide for amazing fried chicken, with numerous eateries giving the ‘ole Colonel a run for his money. But it’s not just fried chicken, hot chicken, and chicken and waffles in the Bluegrass; there are restaurants that elevate this humble KY classic to new heights and flavors. Royals Hot Chicken is one such place. This fried chicken restaurant in Kentucky isn’t just known for killer poultry, their tacos are truly something to experience… and taste.
AOL Corp
KFC 'simplifies' menu, removes wings, popcorn chicken to cut serving time
KFC U.S. (YUM) is shaking up its menu. Say goodbye to Kentucky Fried Chicken wings, popcorn chicken, Nashville Hot sauce, strawberry lemonade, and chocolate chip cookies. But to be clear, KFC's original Colonel Sanders recipe with 11 herbs and spices stays. The YUM! Brands subsidiary has been undergoing "a menu...
KFC Menu Drops Some Fan Favorites to Make Way for a Beloved Option
The fried chicken chain is adding something nationally that rival McDonald's fans have been clamoring for.
TODAY.com
KFC will soon simplify its menu by eliminating items — but is bringing back an old favorite
A world-famous chicken chain is doing a little early spring cleaning — at least when it comes to its menu. On Feb. 9, Kentucky Fried Chicken announced several items are on the way out: wings, popcorn chicken, Nashville hot sauce, strawberry lemonade and chocolate chip cookies. But not to worry: Nothing is happening to KFC’s “Finger Lickin’ Good" buckets o' chicken that have been whetting appetites since 1952.
A man gags on his food at the Cheesecake Factory and is shocked at what he pulls out of his mouth
An article in the Daily Dot reports that a woman named Brittany has gone viral on TikTok after she claimed that she and her boyfriend had an unusual incident at a Cheesecake Factory.
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Kentucky Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
There’s a saying that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover and this certainly applies to restaurants, as the most humble and unassuming restaurants often have the best food. However, when a restaurant has a line out the door, that’s generally a good sign, suggesting it’s a cult favorite. In Kentucky, Feast BBQ is one such restaurant; there’s almost always a line out the door — and for good reason.
Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 Months
Restaurants typically experience some kind of boost, either temporary or long-term, when the business or head chef makes an appearance on television programs. Establishments all around the world have made names for themselves through television features. And yet, this isn’t necessarily a guarantee. Some businesses are already struggling, and thus there is not enough time to capitalize on the 15 minutes of fame. Other times marketing fails, or there are other issues behind the scenes at play. Whatever the reason might be, the restaurant finds itself on the wrong side of the “Closing” sign. That is exactly what has now happened to one local business, despite some recent television success.
TODAY.com
I tried 9 frozen pizzas and the winner was one of the cheapest options
As a New Yorker, it’s blasphemous for me to have store-bought frozen pizza in my apartment. There are so many dollar slices within a two-block radius that are not only less expensive, but also more delicious. But not everyone has the luxury of hot, cheesy, greasy, carb-filled goodness at...
McDonald’s is offering free McNuggets, for one day only
McNuggets, McDonald’s famous chicken nugget menu item, are turning 40. To celebrate, the fast food chain is offering free 6-piece orders of McNuggets -- for one day only. The free chicken nuggets are only available on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, according to a press release. To get the deal,...
Wendy's Unveils Piping Hot Deals for February That You Don't Want to Miss
Enjoy the sweet taste of savings all month long.
Dr Pepper Launches an Unusual New Permanent Flavor
Dr Pepper's new flavor will come in both a regular and Zero Sugar version.
Burger King Puts a Bizarre (But Tasty) New Whopper on a Menu
The fast-food chain also has a take on a popular Wendy's menu hack that takes a popular side dish to a whole new level.
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
CNET
National Pizza Day: Where to Get Free Pizza and Other Deals
National Pizza Day is Feb 9, when restaurants across the US will offer deep-dish discounts and free pies. More than 40% of Americans eat pizza at least once a week, with some 3 billion pizza pies ordered every year. No wonder NASA tested a 3D printer that can make pizza for astronauts in space.
thebrag.com
Here’s how to get free pizza on World Pizza Day
It’s World Pizza Day this Thursday and to celebrate, there are 1000s of pizza slices being given out for free across Sydney and Melbourne. Gozney has partnered with The Grifter Brewing Company for the day so Aussies can enjoy the ultimate food and drink pairing of beer and – free – pizza.
Pepsi Brings Back a Flavor So Popular Coke Copied It
Pepsi's collaboration with the marshmallow candy brand came out in the spring of 2021.
CNET
National Pizza Day 2023: 24 Freebies, Deals and Deep-Dish Discounts
Today is National Pizza Day and restaurants across the US are offering deals, free pies and more to celebrate. Some 93% of Americans order pizza at least once a month -- and over 40% do it at least once a week. That adds up to close to 3 billion pizza pies a year.
Comments / 0