ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyInYourState

The One Fried Chicken Restaurant In Kentucky With Surprisingly Delicious Tacos

Kentucky is known far and wide for amazing fried chicken, with numerous eateries giving the ‘ole Colonel a run for his money. But it’s not just fried chicken, hot chicken, and chicken and waffles in the Bluegrass; there are restaurants that elevate this humble KY classic to new heights and flavors. Royals Hot Chicken is one such place. This fried chicken restaurant in Kentucky isn’t just known for killer poultry, their tacos are truly something to experience… and taste.
LOUISVILLE, KY
TODAY.com

KFC will soon simplify its menu by eliminating items — but is bringing back an old favorite

A world-famous chicken chain is doing a little early spring cleaning — at least when it comes to its menu. On Feb. 9, Kentucky Fried Chicken announced several items are on the way out: wings, popcorn chicken, Nashville hot sauce, strawberry lemonade and chocolate chip cookies. But not to worry: Nothing is happening to KFC’s “Finger Lickin’ Good" buckets o' chicken that have been whetting appetites since 1952.
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In Kentucky Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

There’s a saying that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover and this certainly applies to restaurants, as the most humble and unassuming restaurants often have the best food. However, when a restaurant has a line out the door, that’s generally a good sign, suggesting it’s a cult favorite. In Kentucky, Feast BBQ is one such restaurant; there’s almost always a line out the door — and for good reason.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Greyson F

Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 Months

Restaurants typically experience some kind of boost, either temporary or long-term, when the business or head chef makes an appearance on television programs. Establishments all around the world have made names for themselves through television features. And yet, this isn’t necessarily a guarantee. Some businesses are already struggling, and thus there is not enough time to capitalize on the 15 minutes of fame. Other times marketing fails, or there are other issues behind the scenes at play. Whatever the reason might be, the restaurant finds itself on the wrong side of the “Closing” sign. That is exactly what has now happened to one local business, despite some recent television success.
TUCSON, AZ
The Oregonian

McDonald’s is offering free McNuggets, for one day only

McNuggets, McDonald’s famous chicken nugget menu item, are turning 40. To celebrate, the fast food chain is offering free 6-piece orders of McNuggets -- for one day only. The free chicken nuggets are only available on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, according to a press release. To get the deal,...
CNET

National Pizza Day: Where to Get Free Pizza and Other Deals

National Pizza Day is Feb 9, when restaurants across the US will offer deep-dish discounts and free pies. More than 40% of Americans eat pizza at least once a week, with some 3 billion pizza pies ordered every year. No wonder NASA tested a 3D printer that can make pizza for astronauts in space.
MICHIGAN STATE
thebrag.com

Here’s how to get free pizza on World Pizza Day

It’s World Pizza Day this Thursday and to celebrate, there are 1000s of pizza slices being given out for free across Sydney and Melbourne. Gozney has partnered with The Grifter Brewing Company for the day so Aussies can enjoy the ultimate food and drink pairing of beer and – free – pizza.

Comments / 0

Community Policy