OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Fivio Foreign Wears Viral MSCHF Big Red Boot, People Have Harsh Reactions

Fivio Foreign is causing a commotion on social media by wearing the viral MSCHF Big Red Boot in a new TikTok video. On Wednesday night (Feb. 8), Fivio Foreign shared a video on TikTok of him and some friends jamming out to YN Jay's "Perc and Sex." In the video, the former XXL Freshman is wearing a black leather jacket, black pants and MSCHF's Big Red Boot that have been seen all over the internet. Reactions to Fivi rocking the eye-popping footwear have been harsh.
Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Break Up?

Megan Fox sparked breakup and cheating rumors over the weekend when she posted a cryptic message on Instagram and appeared to scrub all traces of her fiance Machine Gun Kelly off her social media. In the late hours of Saturday evening (Feb. 11), the actress, 36, deleted all the photos...
Drake Finally Reveals How Much He Paid for His Chain Made of 42 Engagement Ring Diamonds – Watch

Last year, Drake raised eyebrows over his iced-out chain of 42 diamond engagement rings. Now we know how much he paid for the expensive necklace. On Saturday (Feb. 11), Instagram influencer Chris Smoove—known as @chris_too_smoove on Instagram—shared a video of himself interviewing Drake and asking him to break down his drip from head to toe. While detailing the price tag of every piece of clothing he was wearing, Drizzy revealed the price tag of his necklace made of 42 engagement ring diamonds.
Lil Uzi Vert Slips, Falls Into Swimming Pool Fully Clothed – Watch

Lil Uzi Vert recently took an unexpected nighttime dip after falling into Nav's swimming pool fully clothed. On Wednesday (Feb 8), rapper-producer Nav shared video on his Instagram page that shows surveillance footage from his home studio. In the clip, he and Lil Uzi Vert are walking past the backyard pool when Uzi diverts their path and walks directly toward the pool. Inexplicably, they try to jump over the water to a center barrier in the pool but it doesn't work out as planned. The "Just Wanna Rock" rapper slips and falls butt first into the pool.
Lil Wayne Wears MSCHF Big Red Boots in Viral Photo

Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to wear those insanely popular MSCHF Big Red Boots. On Saturday (Feb. 11), Lil Wayne was photographed rocking those infamous big red boots on his music video set with NLE Choppa. In one viral photo, Tunechi is dressed in a long white shirt, striped yellow-and-black baggy shorts and on his feet are the MSCHF's Big Red Boots that are everywhere it seems.
Doja Cat Fans Think She Joined the Illuminati, She Plans to Do Weird Things Now

Doja Cat is ready and willing to do "weird" things and to also continue playing with people's stupidity after fans say that she's part of the Illuminati. On Monday (Feb. 6), Doja Cat hit up her infamous Twitter account with a pointed message for anyone who thinks she's part of the mysterious secret society commonly referred to as the Illuminati. The "Woman" rapper-singer says she not only gets pleasure out of the unjustified Illuminati rumors but she's going to double down on her often outlandish antics in the public eye just to mess with the haters.
6ix9ine Caught on Video in Heated Altercation – Watch

6ix9ine has been caught on camera being involved in yet another heated altercation. On Tuesday (Feb. 7), video footage surfaced showing 6ix9ine mixed up in what appears to be a scuffle involving multiple people. In the clip below, which has since gone viral, Tekashi 6ix9ine can be heard screaming and seen shoving those around him as either he or someone in his immediate vicinity is holding a camera in an apparent attempt to capture the altercation.
