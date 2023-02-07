ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Considering Lifetime Fishing License

There could soon be an option for a lifetime fishing license in Wisconsin. State Senator Patrick Testin has a plan that would allow people to pay a fee once, and never have to renew their fishing license again. A lifetime fishing license would cost just under $600. Testin says that’s...
Governor Evers’ Veterans Budget Spends More, Hire More

The preview for Governor Tony Evers’ budget for veterans in Wisconsin focuses on hiring more state workers, and doesn’t even mention the troubled veterans home at Union Grove. The governor unveiled his proposal yesterday. In all, the governor wants to spend $24 million more at the Department of...
Kewaunee County Sheriff Honored by the Wisconsin National Guard

Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski has received a prestigious honor, but not by any law enforcement entity, but rather by the Wisconsin National Guard. Sheriff Joski, who is also a Staff Sargent in the National Guard, was named the recipient of the First Lieutenant Thomas E. Wortham IV Achievement Award during a Feb. 4 ceremony at the Oshkosh Corporation Global Headquarters.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI

