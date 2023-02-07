Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb 'very excited' for Brian Schottenheimer promotion
DALLAS — Count wideout CeeDee Lamb as onboard with the coaching moves that the Dallas Cowboys made in the wake of their divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The two-time Pro Bowl receiver joined SiriusXM NFL Radio on radio row in Glendale, Arizona, the site of Super Bowl LVII, to talk about the recent changes the Cowboys made to the offensive coaching staff following the departure of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
WFAA
If Chiefs win Super Bowl, is Patrick Mahomes a top 5 quarterback of all-time? | Locked on NFL
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII is just a few days away, pitting the best team from the AFC and NFC against each other in what should be an epic battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The storylines for this matchup are nearly endless. Two brothers...
WFAA
NFL Honors: Three former Dallas Cowboys named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
DALLAS — It's where legacies are cemented in bronze busts. The greatest players to grace the field in the NFL live forever in history. Many Dallas Cowboys have been inducted over the years, and now, three more will join their brothers in Canton, Ohio. The trio of former Cowboys...
WFAA
'Love you, Mama:' Dak Prescott honors his 'why' in Walter Payton Man of the Year speech
DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has won the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Prescott was announced as the award recipient during the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday night. The Cowboys quarterback was nominated as the team's representative for his work to broaden the mission...
NFL World Reacts To The National Anthem Performance
Country singer Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Stapleton is considered one of the best musicians in the industry, and rightfully so. Moments ago, Stapleton had an incredible rendition of the national ...
WFAA
'Wish I would have kept the game ball': Meet the DFW team that ended Patrick Mahomes' high school career
MESQUITE, Texas — Before he was a two-time NFL MVP, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes played quarterback at Whitehouse High School, not far from Tyler in East Texas. But it was a North Texas school that ended Mahomes' illustrious high school career. Mahomes played his final prep game...
WFAA
Kelly Clarkson hosted the NFL Honors in an extravagant Dallas Cowboys-themed dress -- and social media had its opinions
PHOENIX — Texas native Kelly Clarkson is a self-proclaimed Dallas Cowboys fan, and she made it very apparent Thursday night as host of the annual NFL Honors show. The Grammy-winning singer, who was born in Fort Worth, kicked off the awards show by walking out in an extravagant Cowboys-themed dress, lined with names of current players.
WFAA
Dallas Cowboys the most popular team in 15 states, most in the NFL
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys may not be participating in the Super Bowl this Sunday, and they may not have even gotten close to the big game since 1996, but America's Team still remains popular and dominant when it comes to their place in the spotlight. According to new...
WFAA
Two Arlington Lamar High School graduates will face off in Super Bowl LVII
Shane Buechele is a backup quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Linebacker Kyron Johnson is in his rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
WFAA
Super Bowl babies! Chiefs' Nick Allegretti welcomes twins
WASHINGTON — No matter who wins the Super Bowl this year, one player already has something big to celebrate — and he may not be the only one. Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti's wife Christina gave birth to healthy twin girls early Sunday morning in Chicago, the team confirmed to the Associated Press. Even though he was across the country, Allegretti was able to keep his wife company via FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel.
