Dallas, TX

NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
WFAA

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb 'very excited' for Brian Schottenheimer promotion

DALLAS — Count wideout CeeDee Lamb as onboard with the coaching moves that the Dallas Cowboys made in the wake of their divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The two-time Pro Bowl receiver joined SiriusXM NFL Radio on radio row in Glendale, Arizona, the site of Super Bowl LVII, to talk about the recent changes the Cowboys made to the offensive coaching staff following the departure of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The National Anthem Performance

Country singer Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.  Stapleton is considered one of the best musicians in the industry, and rightfully so.  Moments ago, Stapleton had an incredible rendition of the national ...
GLENDALE, AZ
WFAA

Super Bowl babies! Chiefs' Nick Allegretti welcomes twins

WASHINGTON — No matter who wins the Super Bowl this year, one player already has something big to celebrate — and he may not be the only one. Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti's wife Christina gave birth to healthy twin girls early Sunday morning in Chicago, the team confirmed to the Associated Press. Even though he was across the country, Allegretti was able to keep his wife company via FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel.
KANSAS CITY, MO

