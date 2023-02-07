WASHINGTON — No matter who wins the Super Bowl this year, one player already has something big to celebrate — and he may not be the only one. Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti's wife Christina gave birth to healthy twin girls early Sunday morning in Chicago, the team confirmed to the Associated Press. Even though he was across the country, Allegretti was able to keep his wife company via FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO