3 wanted, 2 in custody after man found dead in car in NC field, sheriff’s office says
A man's body was found inside a car on a field outside of Lumberton and three others are wanted, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff’s Office reactivates senior wellness check program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is reactivating the senior citizen well check program on Feb. 14. The program is open to all Wake County seniors 65 and older who live alone and would like a daily well check call. The sheriff’s office said citizens...
cbs17
1 found dead in Goldsboro, police investigation underway
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers were...
cbs17
Sampson County jail attack seriously injures officer, sheriff partially blames low staffing
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff is blaming short staffing for an attack by a jail inmate that injured a deputy this week. The incident took place at the Sampson County Jail C pod on Tuesday and left a detention officer with a “serious” injury, according to Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton.
cbs17
Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
cbs17
Cumberland County suspect robs store clerk at gunpoint, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify an armed robbery suspect. Deputies said on Jan. 29 at 3:17 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Circle K located at 1581 McArthur Road in Fayetteville for a robbery.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for alleged hit and run of 91-year-old Robeson County woman
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Robeson County man has been arrested for an alleged hit and run of a 91-year-old woman. Police say they responded to Mt. Zion Church Road in Red Springs on Wednesday around 7:39 a.m. following the incident. The 91-year-old woman injured in the crash...
cbs17
Man stole trailer, led officers on highway chase, Garner police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man could face multiple charges after a chase Saturday afternoon involving a stolen trailer led to an arrest, according to the Garner Police Department. After 12 p.m., officers said they attempted to stop a white escalade after their flock cameras caught it on video...
cbs17
Man wanted for breaking into car outside restaurant, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are trying to identify a man they said is wanted for breaking into a vehicle. Officers said the man was caught on camera breaking into the vehicle at a restaurant on the 1800 block of North Pointe Drive on Wednesday. They said it...
1 dead, 1 arrested after Moore County altercation leads to shooting: sheriff
The shooting happened after an altercation between two men who both resided at the residence, according to a press release from the Sheriff Ronnie Fields.
cbs17
Fayetteville man charged with attempted murder in bar shooting, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 28-year-old Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Monday shooting that followed a fight at a bar. Officers were called Monday to Jumper’s Nite Life Bar at South Reilly Road in reference to a large disturbance and shooting, police said.
cbs17
Woman dies after car crashes into Airborne & Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died when her car crashed into a museum in Fayetteville Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported at 9:20 p.m. at 100 Bragg Blvd. at the Airborne & Special Operations Museum near Walter Street, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. “Preliminary investigation...
cbs17
Man living at Sanford Inn caught with crack, ecstasy, guns, police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sanford Police Department executed a search warrant at an inn on Thursday and seized multiple drugs. On Thursday at 4:15 p.m., Sanford Police Department Narcotics Agents and the Selective Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the Sanford Inn at 1143 North Horner Blvd. in for suspected drug sales.
cbs17
16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
cbs17
Durham County deputies ID 2nd suspect in weekend road-rage shooting at gas station
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Durham County are looking for a second person involved in a road-rage shooting at a gas station. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Tiffany R. Carr is at large and is wanted on two counts of child abuse and two counts of storage of firearms to protect minors.
cbs17
Durham purse snatchers wanted for broad daylight robbery, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking the public to help identify suspects that are wanted for robbery. On Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., police said the suspects robbed a woman and took her purse. They said the incident happened in the 3500 block of Mount Moriah...
cbs17
Raleigh police release body cam video of Darryl Williams’ death in custody
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have released body camera video Friday showing what led up to 32-year-old Darryl Williams’ in-custody death. According to the Raleigh Police Department’s preliminary investigative report, Williams died in their custody after officers fired stun guns at him three times on Jan. 17.
jocoreport.com
Driver Involved In Crash Charged With DWI
KENLY – A driver ran off of NC Highway 42 East near Jerusalem Church Road in eastern Johnston County and nearly ended up in a creek, early Friday morning. The passenger car ended up perched on the bank of the small creek. The driver was uninjured. The driver was...
