Harnett County, NC

1 found dead in Goldsboro, police investigation underway

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers were...
GOLDSBORO, NC
Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Man stole trailer, led officers on highway chase, Garner police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man could face multiple charges after a chase Saturday afternoon involving a stolen trailer led to an arrest, according to the Garner Police Department. After 12 p.m., officers said they attempted to stop a white escalade after their flock cameras caught it on video...
GARNER, NC
Man living at Sanford Inn caught with crack, ecstasy, guns, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sanford Police Department executed a search warrant at an inn on Thursday and seized multiple drugs. On Thursday at 4:15 p.m., Sanford Police Department Narcotics Agents and the Selective Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the Sanford Inn at 1143 North Horner Blvd. in for suspected drug sales.
SANFORD, NC
16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
Durham purse snatchers wanted for broad daylight robbery, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking the public to help identify suspects that are wanted for robbery. On Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., police said the suspects robbed a woman and took her purse. They said the incident happened in the 3500 block of Mount Moriah...
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh police release body cam video of Darryl Williams’ death in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have released body camera video Friday showing what led up to 32-year-old Darryl Williams’ in-custody death. According to the Raleigh Police Department’s preliminary investigative report, Williams died in their custody after officers fired stun guns at him three times on Jan. 17.
RALEIGH, NC
Driver Involved In Crash Charged With DWI

KENLY – A driver ran off of NC Highway 42 East near Jerusalem Church Road in eastern Johnston County and nearly ended up in a creek, early Friday morning. The passenger car ended up perched on the bank of the small creek. The driver was uninjured. The driver was...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

