Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange lightRoger MarshJohnsonville, NY
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Related
wamc.org
Unionized adjunct faculty begin bargaining with Skidmore College
Recently organized faculty at Skidmore will sit down with college leadership today for their first collective bargaining session after a successful union election in September. Non-tenure track faculty at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs voted by a nearly 2-to-1 margin to unionize with SEIU Local200United. According to the National Labor...
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs mayor discusses emergency shelter, disrupted council meeting
Last Friday, Shelters of Saratoga, a non-profit that operates an emergency homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs, backed out of an agreement to locate a low-barrier shelter in a former senior center in favor of a new, yet-to-be disclosed location. The organization said it would not follow through with an agreement...
wamc.org
Grand plans for arts venue in Catskill come up short
When the Washington, D.C.-based "American Dance Institute" decided to relocate to New York, it settled on what once was a waterfront lumberyard, situated along the Catskill Creek on Water Street. But now the three-building performing arts and film campus is up for sale. In September 2017, New York Senator Chuck...
Albany Police name victim of Sherman Street homicide
The man who was shot and killed in Albany Thursday afternoon has been identified by police as Anthony Dias, 39, of Watervliet.
wamc.org
Pharmacies are changing hours as industry adjusts
CVS recently closed its Central Avenue store in Albany (pictured here) , leaving the low-income neighborhood with one community pharmacy and no "convenience" or "variety" store. The closest CVS outlet is a 5-10 minute bus ride up the street. Chain pharmacies have been shuttering stores while announcing reductions in services...
Albany police search for missing woman
Albany police children and family services unit is attempting to find Skylar Jennings, 20 of Albany. Jennings was last seen on Monday, January 23 leaving a residence on Bradford Street near Quail Street.
wamc.org
51% #1751: Looking for Love
Love is not just for the young. On this week’s 51%, we speak with editors Nan Bauer-Maglin and Daniel Hood about their new book Gray Love: Stories About Dating and Relationships After 60. From terrible first dates to newfound partnerships, Gray Love explores how the search for companionship does and doesn’t change after retirement – and how it always teaches us more about ourselves. We also speak with the women behind upstate New York’s newest dating service, Micropolitan Matchmakers.
Police: Body belongs to missing Cohoes woman
Albany Police are currently investigating an unattended death after a body was found on Central Avenue. Police say the death was reported around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Red Cross provides aid following building collapse in Warrensburg
Financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing was provided.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
WNYT
Man shot to death in Albany
A man was shot and killed in Albany on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at Sherman and Quail streets, police said. The 39-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting is not believed to be random, police said. The victim’s identity is not being released until...
Albany man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl and heroin
The United States Attorney's Office reports Carlos Hernandez, 53, of Albany pled guilty on February 8 to the distribution of heroin and fentanyl. Authorities explain Hernandez admitted that between April and May 2021, he sold a total of 68 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of heroin in Albany.
Rotterdam bakery, pizzeria relocating to Colonie
Oh Sugar Bakery and All in the Family Pizzeria are permanently merging and relocating to Colonie. Both are currently located at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam.
Police investigate shooting incident in Gloversville
A shooting at a residence led to a pursuit in Gloversville late Sunday night.
WCAX
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
WNYT
Albany police arrest two people after shooting
Albany police recovered a handgun and arrested two people in connection with a shots fired incident Sunday night. Their names are: Jean Rosario Rodriguez and Tommy Falu Garcia. Both are from Albany. Police say they recovered this handgun during this investigation. Police tell us the shots were fired Sunday night...
WNYT
Shots fired investigation leads to Gloversville standoff
Police in Gloversville were involved in a standoff Sunday night. It started around 10 p.m. when shots were fired at a Johnstown home, they said. The people in the home then tried to chase the car, and were shot at in the area of. Kingsboro Road, police said. The suspects’...
WNYT
Police: Schoharie County woman hid in CVS after it closed for the night
A Schoharie County woman is under arrest after police say she hid in the Cobleskill CVS after it closed. Kara Goodknight is accused of entering the store while it was open, then staying inside after closing. She stole multiple items and then left, investigators said. She was found nearby and...
Tractor-Trailer Ignores Road Signs, Becomes Stuck On Hudson Valley Roadway
A tractor-trailer became stuck on an area mountain road after allegedly ignoring numerous signs that the roadway was closed.The incident took place in Ulster County on Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7, on Platte Cove Road, in the town of Saugerties.On Feb. 6, Saugerties police officers responded…
iheart.com
Woman Killed in Wyoming County Fire
An investigation continues into a fatal fire in Wyoming County. Firefighters say it broke out shortly after 9 yesterday morning on Maxon Road in Bennington. A woman's body was later discovered inside the home, which was a total loss. The victim's name has not been released.
Comments / 0