ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

Unionized adjunct faculty begin bargaining with Skidmore College

Recently organized faculty at Skidmore will sit down with college leadership today for their first collective bargaining session after a successful union election in September. Non-tenure track faculty at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs voted by a nearly 2-to-1 margin to unionize with SEIU Local200United. According to the National Labor...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

Grand plans for arts venue in Catskill come up short

When the Washington, D.C.-based "American Dance Institute" decided to relocate to New York, it settled on what once was a waterfront lumberyard, situated along the Catskill Creek on Water Street. But now the three-building performing arts and film campus is up for sale. In September 2017, New York Senator Chuck...
CATSKILL, NY
wamc.org

Pharmacies are changing hours as industry adjusts

CVS recently closed its Central Avenue store in Albany (pictured here) , leaving the low-income neighborhood with one community pharmacy and no "convenience" or "variety" store. The closest CVS outlet is a 5-10 minute bus ride up the street. Chain pharmacies have been shuttering stores while announcing reductions in services...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

51% #1751: Looking for Love

Love is not just for the young. On this week’s 51%, we speak with editors Nan Bauer-Maglin and Daniel Hood about their new book Gray Love: Stories About Dating and Relationships After 60. From terrible first dates to newfound partnerships, Gray Love explores how the search for companionship does and doesn’t change after retirement – and how it always teaches us more about ourselves. We also speak with the women behind upstate New York’s newest dating service, Micropolitan Matchmakers.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
WNYT

Man shot to death in Albany

A man was shot and killed in Albany on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at Sherman and Quail streets, police said. The 39-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting is not believed to be random, police said. The victim’s identity is not being released until...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl and heroin

The United States Attorney's Office reports Carlos Hernandez, 53, of Albany pled guilty on February 8 to the distribution of heroin and fentanyl. Authorities explain Hernandez admitted that between April and May 2021, he sold a total of 68 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of heroin in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WNYT

Albany police arrest two people after shooting

Albany police recovered a handgun and arrested two people in connection with a shots fired incident Sunday night. Their names are: Jean Rosario Rodriguez and Tommy Falu Garcia. Both are from Albany. Police say they recovered this handgun during this investigation. Police tell us the shots were fired Sunday night...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Shots fired investigation leads to Gloversville standoff

Police in Gloversville were involved in a standoff Sunday night. It started around 10 p.m. when shots were fired at a Johnstown home, they said. The people in the home then tried to chase the car, and were shot at in the area of. Kingsboro Road, police said. The suspects’...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Police: Schoharie County woman hid in CVS after it closed for the night

A Schoharie County woman is under arrest after police say she hid in the Cobleskill CVS after it closed. Kara Goodknight is accused of entering the store while it was open, then staying inside after closing. She stole multiple items and then left, investigators said. She was found nearby and...
iheart.com

Woman Killed in Wyoming County Fire

An investigation continues into a fatal fire in Wyoming County. Firefighters say it broke out shortly after 9 yesterday morning on Maxon Road in Bennington. A woman's body was later discovered inside the home, which was a total loss. The victim's name has not been released.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy