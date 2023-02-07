JACKSON, Wyo. – With less than five foster families in Teton County, the foster care program is no longer able to provide homes for foster children within the community. Foster care provides a family setting for a child who cannot safely stay in their own home. A child can stay in foster care from anywhere between a long weekend to over a year. Foster programs aim to keep children within their community so they still have access to already-established support systems like school teachers and a counselor they trust. If a child doesn’t have a foster home available to them in their county, they’ll have to move to a neighboring county.

