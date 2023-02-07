Read full article on original website
County: Timeline of GIS restoration unknown
TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — On Wednesday, Teton County announced that public access to online records in the county would be impacted for an undetermined amount of time as Teton County’s Geographic Information System (GIS) will go offline beginning Feb. 12. Since then, the county has received many questions...
Foster care in Teton County, a ‘desperate’ community need
JACKSON, Wyo. – With less than five foster families in Teton County, the foster care program is no longer able to provide homes for foster children within the community. Foster care provides a family setting for a child who cannot safely stay in their own home. A child can stay in foster care from anywhere between a long weekend to over a year. Foster programs aim to keep children within their community so they still have access to already-established support systems like school teachers and a counselor they trust. If a child doesn’t have a foster home available to them in their county, they’ll have to move to a neighboring county.
Jackson Community Blood Drive starts next week, donors urgently needed
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Wednesday and Thursday of next week, the Jackson Community Blood Drive will be held at Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church. According to Jackson Community Blood Drive Coordinator Jolene Moulder, blood donations have dropped 20 percent in the last three years, making it challenging to maintain an adequate supply of blood.
Pet of the Week: Meet Nigel
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Meet Nigel, a spunky zest male lab-chihuahua mix. Nigel is forever puppy sized and has all the secrets to eternal youth. Nigel enjoys other dogs, especially when they like to zoom!. Give our Shelter, PAWS of Teton Valley a call at 208-354-3499.
Town warns residents of email scam
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town has been contacted about suspicious emails about “Business-Holders Memberships.”. “These are spam, phishing emails attempting to get community members to share personal information,” said the town. “If you receive one of these emails do not respond.”. The Town of Jackson will...
Learn to navigate BTAC’s new site, free webinar tonight
JACKSON, Wyo. — Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC) is hosting a free webinar this evening, Feb. 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to discuss its new website platform. Don Sharaf will host the conversation. According to BTAC, the webinar will cover why the email doesn’t have as much information as it used...
Targhee to host annual Terrain Park Takeover, Feb. 25
ALTA, Wyo. — Don’t miss the annual Terrain Park Takeover at Grand Targhee Saturday, Feb. 25. All ages and ability levels are welcome!. The park crew has been hard at work this winter shaping the most rails and features Targhee has ever had. The event will feature various sized jumps and rails for all skill levels. This judged slopestyle event is Targhee’s only terrain park event of the season, so be sure to sign up as soon as possible.
Don’t miss the 2023 Kings and Queens crowning + closing party
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Drum roll, please!. The 2023 Kings and Queens of Corbet’s will be announced today, Feb. 11 at Royal Week’s closing party hosted by Continuum. Acclaimed Canadian DJ, producer and curator, The Librarian with support from Oh!Nassi, Barisone and UmAmi will close out the week in Teton Village with music all night long from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
