FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sierra Sun
Lake Tahoe Summit Classic establishes scholarship in memory of Todd Kelly
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Together with the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, the annual Lake Tahoe Summit Classic lacrosse tournament has established the Todd Kelly Memorial Scholarship. Through the TTCF, LTSC has made an annual commitment to award $1,000 to a Truckee High School senior enrolled in continuing education. The scholarship...
Sierra Sun
Nevada County accepting applications for 2nd round of Outdoor visitor Safety Funds
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Nevada County is seeking proposals for its Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund Grant Program, providing up to $434,000 in one-time grants, to respond to the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by funding projects to promote public health and safety at impacted outdoor recreation destinations. “We’ve...
Sierra Sun
Bridging the gap: Cornerstone Bakery & Kitchen brings fresh dishes, baked goods to Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Cornerstone Bakery has been a part of the Truckee community for almost five years, serving fresh homemade pastries, baked goods, and delectable treats. In summer 2022, the building next door became available and Cornerstone Bakery acted fast — thus, Cornerstone Kitchen was born. “It became...
Sierra Sun
Truckee student earns runner-up award in Hispanic Heritage Month essay contest
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A Truckee High School student earned a runner-up award for an essay she wrote for internet provider Optimum’s Hispanic Heritage Month essay contest. During an event on Jan. 19, 10th grader Alexa Carrillo Macias was awarded with a backpack full of supplies, including an iPad.
Sierra Sun
Climate Profile: Adrianne Kimber
For this month’s climate profile, I was delighted to chat with Adrianne Kimber, local Truckee mom, fellow Citizens’ Climate volunteer and long-term civil engineer. I was amazed at how Adrianne has combined her expertise and vast knowledge in physics, solar electricity and energy efficient building design to help in the fight against climate change. Adrianne, a dynamic and passionate climate activist, has an impressive background: She earned an undergraduate degree in physics and Master’s degree in the Civil and Architectural Engineering Program at University of Colorado at Boulder to land a job at The National Renewable Energy Lab in Golden, Colorado. At that location, she consulted in the design of energy efficient buildings for the Federal Government, including the visitors’ center at The Grand Canyon. She worked for a company called Sun Power in everything from customer service to field work in the engineering of solar energy plants and measuring energy systems to the development of more efficient and reliable solar electric panels. (At this point in the conversation rocket scientist came to my mind).
Sierra Sun
Truckee’s Kuch, Manning ride to wins at Boreal
Truckee junior snowboarder Tanner Kuch road to his fourth win in five races this season, capturing first place in slalom on Monday at Boreal Mountain California. Kuch was more than a half second faster than the field on the blue course and second fastest on the red course, giving him a sweep of the season’s three slalom events.
