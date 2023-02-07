For this month’s climate profile, I was delighted to chat with Adrianne Kimber, local Truckee mom, fellow Citizens’ Climate volunteer and long-term civil engineer. I was amazed at how Adrianne has combined her expertise and vast knowledge in physics, solar electricity and energy efficient building design to help in the fight against climate change. Adrianne, a dynamic and passionate climate activist, has an impressive background: She earned an undergraduate degree in physics and Master’s degree in the Civil and Architectural Engineering Program at University of Colorado at Boulder to land a job at The National Renewable Energy Lab in Golden, Colorado. At that location, she consulted in the design of energy efficient buildings for the Federal Government, including the visitors’ center at The Grand Canyon. She worked for a company called Sun Power in everything from customer service to field work in the engineering of solar energy plants and measuring energy systems to the development of more efficient and reliable solar electric panels. (At this point in the conversation rocket scientist came to my mind).

