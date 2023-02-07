ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Tandem skydiving celebrates 40 years and Florida roots

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — This year marks the 40th anniversary of the first tandem skydive. That inaugural two-person jump took place on January 15, 1983 in Eustis, and those credited with developing the method are also from the Sunshine State. Among them is Bill Morrissey, 84, and if you walk...
EUSTIS, FL
mynews13.com

Sanford cigar store hopes to get economic aid from Nicole

SANFORD, Fla. — The clock is ticking for those needing help recovering from Hurricane Nicole with Monday marking the deadline to apply for assistance for physical damage. However, those that suffered economic injury have a few extra months. What You Need To Know. Monday, Feb. 13 deadline is for...
SANFORD, FL
mynews13.com

January delivered drier and warmer than normal weather

January is normally dry, but this new year started off much drier than average for most of Central Florida. In Orlando, January is the second driest month on average. February is normally the driest. The City Beautiful only picked up an inch of rain, and that left a deficit of...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Highland Mint shares what it takes to make a Super Bowl coin

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Super Bowl is almost here and to kick it off, you need a coin toss. For 30 years, Highland Mint has been making the specially-made coins used to start the game. A limited edition of 10,000 coins are made. The first 100 will go to...
MELBOURNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy