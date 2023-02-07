ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Search and rescue crews looking for man who reportedly fell in the Mississippi River

By Natchez Democrat Staff
 4 days ago
Search and rescue crews are looking for a man who reportedly fell from barge on the Mississippi River.

Emergency personnel and bystanders lined the levee near the Buzzi Unicem grain elevator in the Natchez-Adams County port on L.E. Barry Road in Natchez.

Robert Bradford, director of Adams County Emergency Management, said the man, who is Black and about 50 years old, fell into the river at about 4:30 a.m. this morning.

“Unfortunately, this looks like it will be a recovery effort,” Bradford said. “We are waiting for some state resources to arrive to help us.”

Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Natchez Fire Chief and Natchez Firefighters, Adams County Fire Services, Search and Rescue, Natchez Police, and personnel from the Coast Guard have been on the scene trying to locate the man near L.E. Barry Road since the call came in during the early morning.

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

