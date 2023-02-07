ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Sun

Truckee student majoring in aerospace engineering makes honor list

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee native Wulfe Retzlaff is succeeding at the next level in education. The Missouri University of Science and Technology senior, who is majoring in aerospace engineering, was recently recognized for making the honor list for the 2022 fall semester. To be included on the honor list,...
Sierra Sun

Lake Tahoe Summit Classic establishes scholarship in memory of Todd Kelly

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Together with the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, the annual Lake Tahoe Summit Classic lacrosse tournament has established the Todd Kelly Memorial Scholarship. Through the TTCF, LTSC has made an annual commitment to award $1,000 to a Truckee High School senior enrolled in continuing education. The scholarship...
Sierra Sun

Climate Profile: Adrianne Kimber

For this month’s climate profile, I was delighted to chat with Adrianne Kimber, local Truckee mom, fellow Citizens’ Climate volunteer and long-term civil engineer. I was amazed at how Adrianne has combined her expertise and vast knowledge in physics, solar electricity and energy efficient building design to help in the fight against climate change. Adrianne, a dynamic and passionate climate activist, has an impressive background: She earned an undergraduate degree in physics and Master’s degree in the Civil and Architectural Engineering Program at University of Colorado at Boulder to land a job at The National Renewable Energy Lab in Golden, Colorado. At that location, she consulted in the design of energy efficient buildings for the Federal Government, including the visitors’ center at The Grand Canyon. She worked for a company called Sun Power in everything from customer service to field work in the engineering of solar energy plants and measuring energy systems to the development of more efficient and reliable solar electric panels. (At this point in the conversation rocket scientist came to my mind).
Sierra Sun

Truckee’s Kuch, Manning ride to wins at Boreal

Truckee junior snowboarder Tanner Kuch road to his fourth win in five races this season, capturing first place in slalom on Monday at Boreal Mountain California. Kuch was more than a half second faster than the field on the blue course and second fastest on the red course, giving him a sweep of the season’s three slalom events.
