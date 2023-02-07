Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Lunar, the Danish neobank last year valued at $2.2B, raises $38M to shoot for the profitability moon
The startup announced today that it has closed a round of €35 million (around $38 million at today’s rates), money that it will be using to sharpen its product and its profile in the Nordics. Lunar says it has around 500,000 users in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. But notably, that is the same number of users that it disclosed when it announced funding in March 2022, which implies that not only is the startup operating at a loss that’s eroded its runway, but growth has stalled for the company in the last year.
From shipping container to table: Adapt brings urban mushroom farms to US
Reef transforms urban real estate like parking lots into mobility and logistical hubs and currently operates over 8,000 locations across hundreds of cities. The partnership will help Adapt place its shipping containers steps away from such customers as restaurants and grocery stores, without having to pay the astronomical rent of a commercial or industrial space in a downtown area.
Jendaya raises funding to scale its Africa-focused luxury e-commerce platform
The luxury goods market in Africa and the Middle East was worth over $35 billion in 2019, with designer apparel and footwear generating more than $7 billion in retail alone. Behind such transactions is cross-border commerce, where African brands, via personal shoppers, export their items to a global audience. The more prominent scenario, however, is the opposite: In this case, African consumers get help from family and friends in the U.S. and U.K. to shop for and ship luxury items to them.
Statsig expands its free feature management tools
The new allowance in the free plan, which previously allowed for 5 million events per month, is now 500 million events, which, according to the company, means that all but its largest customers will now be able to use this core part of its service for free. It’s worth stressing...
Connected car consolidation, as Urgently acquires Otonomo in reverse merger after its market cap plunges to $70M
Otonomo went public in 2021 on Nasdaq in a SPAC deal that valued the company at $1.4 billion at its debut. But the writing for it (and indeed SPACs) may have been on the wall: By the end of the first day of trading, its market cap had dipped to $1.1 billion, and that was definitely not the bottom; currently the company’s market cap is just over $70 million.
AI comes to expense reports
Hello, and welcome back. We finally got our power restored after the ice storm and I’m feeling better after coming down with a cold — but since I’m still not operating at full capacity, this newsletter will be a bit abbreviated. Rebrands are not uncommon in the...
Pitch Deck Teardown: Spinach.io’s $6M seed deck
It caught my eye at the time: There is no shortage of meeting tools, and I was curious about what made the company stand out. Today, our itch gets scratched: Spinach shared its pitch deck with TechCrunch for a closer look. We’re looking for more unique pitch decks to tear...
The Arcimoto Fun Utility Vehicle is a blast (that might not last)
The statement would follow me for days. Every time I mentioned I was test driving Arcimoto’s Fun Utility Vehicle — an open air, all-electric three-wheeler — a friend or co-worker would pipe up to state, what to them, seemed like the obvious. After all, most cars have...
Hype machines
You so badly wish for the success of a concept that you lose the thread. Sprinkle in legitimately bad actors and platforms that allow such actions to thrive, and you’ve got a recipe for catastrophic implosion. None of this is to say, of course, that the end of a...
Low-code database APITable is another Airtable challenger
To grow their paying customers, Asia’s SaaS startups, built by seasoned and affordable developers, are venturing into the West. Hong Kong-headquartered low-code database APITable is one of them (it’s in the process of setting up a Canadian base). The company is unabashed about its ambition to take on Airtable. Case in point, its blog featured a step-by-step guide on how to migrate from Airtable to its own platform.
Women-founded AI startups see a boost in VC funding
Last year, such companies raised $3.61 billion out of the $23.5 billion allocated in total to U.S. AI startups, or around 15.38%. That is a steady year-over-year increase. In 2021, for example, AI companies with at least one woman founder raised 13.2% of all capital raised in the sector. In 2020, that was 11.6%, and 11.5% in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. This is exciting.
Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia backs cross-border payments startup Tazapay
The Singapore-based fintech, which enables cross-border payments in more than 170 markets, announced today that it has raised $16.9 million in Series A funding led by Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia. Other participants included EscapeVelocity, PayPal Alumni Fund and angel investor Gokul Rajaram. Existing investors Foundamental, January Capital, RTP Global and Saison Capital also returned for the round.
TechCrunch+ roundup: Africa investor survey, biz model basics, video marketing tactics
Video content is vital for driving early engagement, which is why growth expert Jonathan Martinez (formerly of Postmates, Uber and Chime) shares four tactics for getting started:. Leverage creator marketplaces. Produce short-form videos. Build lasting creator relationships. Cross-pollinate your videos. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members. Use discount...
Uber is integrating its driver app with Apple CarPlay
The integration has been rolling out to drivers across the U.S., and all drivers should have access to it by the end of the month. CarPlay is an Apple product that is used by most major car manufacturers to allow the head unit to be a display and controller for an iOS device. Integrating the Uber driver app into CarPlay means drivers won’t have to switch between their phone and the screen, or between apps, to be able to view and accept trips, navigate and add rides to their queue.
Ryse Aero’s one-person eVTOL is like a flying ATV
The company, founded in April 2021, recently opened reservations for its Recon ultralight aircraft — a one-seater eVTOL with land and water takeoff and landing capabilities and a maximum altitude of 400 feet. It’s powered by six independent motors, each with removable and rechargeable batteries. “The idea was...
Amazon in talks to buy Indian video giant MX Player
The deliberations are ongoing and may not materialize into a deal, three sources cautioned. The terms of the deal are yet to be finalized. Times Internet and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sources requested anonymity discussing private matters. At least two more players — including...
