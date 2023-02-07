Read full article on original website
Black Business Expo: Marquette hosts local entrepreneurs
MILWAUKEE - The Black Business Expo, hosted by Marquette University, celebrated Milwaukee's Black entrepreneurs Saturday, Feb. 11. The event highlighted 40 local, Black-owned businesses. It included workshops, guest speakers, live entertainment and more than 20 vendors. "I felt like I was on an island by myself when I first got...
2023 Milwaukee Comic Con at Wisconsin State Fair Park
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Milwaukee Comic Con returned to Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend for a brand new and exciting comic convention complete with rare collectibles, vendors, comic books and more. Both children and adults can participate in cosplay contests that will be taking place with great prizes in...
Freezin' for a Reason: Kenosha church raises awareness, collects food
KENOSHA, Wis. - A group of people in Kenosha is sleeping outside to support others in need. Grace Lutheran Church hosted its third annual "Freezin' for a Reason" event Saturday, Feb. 11. It raises awareness for those without a home who sleep outside all winter. The church's pastor, Jonathan Barker,...
Overdose deaths: Milwaukee groups hold harm reduction drive-thru
MILWAUKEE - More people in Wisconsin are dying young, with one new report showing people are now more likely to die in their 20s, 30s or 40s. Samad's House, a sober living home for women, partnered with other Milwaukee-based nonprofits for a harm reduction drive-thru Saturday, Feb. 11. Advocates, like...
Lowlands Group Valentine's Day deals
MILWAUKEE - Lowlands Group is celebrating Valentine's Day weekend with Food and drink specials at all locations and free Schneider Weisse "Love Beer." With customized Valentine's Day specials at Café Hollander, Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, Café Benelux and Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club, Lowlands Group is spreading the love this holiday season.
Officer Jerving's funeral, Honor Guard prepares: 'We love him'
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department's Honor Guard leans on each other and shows strength in times of tragedy – its main goal to remember every officer's sacrifice. Honor, service and gratitude are the rituals of fallen officer's funeral. That now includes Officer Peter Jerving, killed in the line of duty Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Support for Officer Jerving, Milwaukee police 'really appreciated'
MILWAUKEE - Whether bouquets of flowers or funeral fund donations, Milwaukee continues to support fallen Officer Peter Jerving. As a memorial continues to grow outside Police District 4 where Jerving worked, the city isn't just showing its support but giving it. A local pastor dropped off dinner – and a message – for officers who are working while grieving.
In honor of Peter Jerving: Milwaukee company's shirts benefit family
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee company, "Shirts and Logos," has created a T-shirt to commemorate the life and service of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. All proceeds will be donated to Officer Jerving's family. The T-shirt features the fallen officer's badge number on the front and his end of watch date...
Officer Jerving's message 'from the grave' shows community focus
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News is learning more about Peter Jerving, the Milwaukee police officer killed in the line of duty Tuesday, Feb. 7, and it's from his very own hand. One person who read what Jerving wrote called it a "plan for his community from the grave." "It’s really been...
Milwaukee County Zoo jaguar death announced; humanely euthanized
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo has announced its female jaguar, Stella, was humanely euthanized Sunday, Feb. 5. Stella was 19 years old and was experiencing chronic age-related health conditions that worsened. She was not responsive to supportive care, and after several days of intensive care and tests, the decision was made to humanely euthanize her.
Blue for Peter Jerving: Milwaukee landmarks honor fallen officer
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee landmarks went blue on Thursday night, Feb. 9 in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Jerving died after he was shot early Tuesday, Feb. 7 after chasing robbery suspect Terrell Thompson near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side. The Milwaukee buildings will remain...
Officer Peter Jerving funeral, public visitation planned
Preparations are underway for Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving's funeral. There will be ways for the public to pay respects.
Fire in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - A fire in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood caused significant damage, but no one was hurt, Saturday, Feb. 11. According to the fire department, it was reported near North and Palmer around 6:10 p.m. It started in the attic of a two-and-a-half story home. The fire was under control by...
'Titanic 25th Anniversary'; Gino at the Movies
MILWAUKEE - Jack and Rose's love story returns to theaters remastered in 4K and 3D! You can see ‘Titanic 25th Anniversary’ starting February 10.
Fallen MPD officer remembered at volleyball fundraiser
At Kelly's Bleachers in Wind Lake, a volleyball fundraiser remembered fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. The proceeds will go to his family.
'Bill Russell: Legend'; Gino at the Movies
MILWAUKEE - On the court, Bill Russell was a champion. Off the court, Russell was a force in the fight for human rights. ‘Bill Russell: Legend’ is streaming now on Netflix.
Bel Aire Flowers; family-owned and operated flower shop
Bel Aire Flowers is as a family-owned and operated flower shop that’s been around for more than 60 years with a reputation of quality and service at not only one, but two locations. Brian Kramp is in West Allis with the owner seeing why they’re a go to for Valentine’s Day and beyond.
Ice Castles in Lake Geneva close for season due to melting sculptures
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - Ice Castles in Lake Geneva announced it is closed for the season after warm temperatures melted its signature designs after being open for just three days. The Wisconsin attraction is usually on display for about four weeks but ended its run this year after "unprecedented weather challenges," organizers said.
Missing Milwaukee girl last seen near 1st and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critical missing person – 13-year-old Madison Lee. Lee was last seen near 1st and Burleigh around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Lee is described as a 13-year-old Black girl, 5'05" tall, 110 pounds,...
MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children at River Trail Elementary got sick after eating what the city health department confirmed was "gummy candy." But so...
