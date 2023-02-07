Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
SCAM ALERT: Caller impersonating BCSO sergeant, demanding residents pay up to avoid arrest
SAN ANTONIO – If you receive a phone call from someone claiming they’re with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and are demanding money from you in order to avoid being arrested, don’t pay up. The sheriff’s office warned residents of the scam calls Saturday night on...
Fired San Antonio police officer pleads guilty to family violence to stay out of jail
Adam Franklin-Alonso pleaded guilty last month to a single misdemeanor count of assault causing bodily injury — family violence, according to a news report.
fox7austin.com
Police chief stresses importance of surveillance cameras after arrest of serial burglar
AUSTIN, Texas - San Marcos police are reminding people about the importance of surveillance cameras for homes and businesses one month after the arrest of a serial burglar. San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge says surveillance camera footage is a huge help when it comes to solving cases. The case...
KSAT 12
Shooting in downtown San Antonio leaves man wounded, brother arrested after police chase
SAN ANTONIO – A heated argument between two brothers Friday morning in downtown San Antonio ended with one of them shot and the other later arrested following a brief police chase, San Antonio police said. Around 11:30 a.m., the siblings were arguing in the parking lot of a methadone...
BCSO finds $200k of cocaine during traffic stop on San Antonio's Northside
The driver was arrested.
Fight between two brothers leads to shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers got into a fight, which led to one of them shooting the other, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Friday in the 500 block of East Quincy Street in front of a medical treatment facility. Authorities said...
KTSA
Bexar County ME identifies man shot dead on North Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The investigation continues into who shot and killed 30-year-old Justin Troy Valle, who was identified Friday morning by the Bexar County Examiner’s Office. Police say Valle was shot outside a food mart before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, investigators thinking there was an argument...
KTSA
Police looking for woman wanted for forgery in Windcrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Windcrest Police are looking for a woman who is wanted on forgery charges. Police have been looking for her since the incident took place in late December. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 220 with brown hair and brown...
San Antonio is holding body cam video of Councilman Perry, report says
City attorneys are arguing to not release more footage.
KSAT 12
Siblings of man shot, killed outside food mart speak out for justice
SAN ANTONIO – Justin Troy Valle, 30, was shot and killed Wednesday night outside of a North Side food mart. As of Friday, police said his killer hasn’t been arrested. Valle and another man were having an argument at the Northwest Food Mart in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway. The man pulled out a gun and opened fire before running away from the scene.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shoots brother, leads police on high speed chase
SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers started a shootout with each other Friday morning on San Antonio's North Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened near the 500 block of East Quincy Street around 11:30 a.m. Police say that the brothers were having an argument in...
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom Seguin home near the Guadalupe River
How much will you pay for this ranch-style home in Seguin?
KSAT 12
Hill Country man who secretly recorded guests sentenced to one year in jail
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A Hill Country property owner who used a hidden camera to secretly record guests in various states of undress inside his rental cabin was sentenced to one year in jail Friday in Kendall County District Court. A. Jay Allee, 55, pleaded guilty to six felony...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in robbery of Macy’s at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery of a department store inside Ingram Park Mall. The incident occurred on Jan. 12 at a Macy’s department store in the 6300 block of Northwest Loop 410, on the city’s West Side.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver’s rear-window shot at while turning into parking lot just south of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a shooting just south of downtown. The incident occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 1000 block of South Laredo Street, not far from Interstate 10 and South Alamo Street.
Former San Antonio weatherman Steve Browne deletes post blaming women for sportscaster's departure
Former KSAT news anchor Karen Gallagher criticized Browne's claim that decisions by women leaders at the station prompted Greg Simmons' departure.
KSAT 12
Driver ejected from vehicle during rollover crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was ejected from her vehicle during a rollover crash on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 9:27 p.m. Friday in the 14000 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police said...
KSAT 12
Multiple people arrested, on the run after Medina County chase ends in Southwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for people who bailed from a vehicle following a chase from Medina County to Southwest Bexar County on Thursday afternoon. Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said the chase started at around 12:30 p.m. when deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over. The driver...
KSAT 12
Woman sought by Windcrest police on forgery charge
WINDCREST, Texas – Windcrest police are looking to arrest a woman who is wanted for forgery of a government instrument. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is accused of forgery that happened on Dec. 27. Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time. She’s described as being 5 feet, 4 inches...
KTSA
Numerous people arrested, others on the run after police chase ending in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous law enforcement agencies are looking for several people who ran away after a chase beginning in Medina County ended up in Bexar County on Thursday. According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started after 12 p.m. when deputies there tried to...
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
