KTSA

Bexar County ME identifies man shot dead on North Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The investigation continues into who shot and killed 30-year-old Justin Troy Valle, who was identified Friday morning by the Bexar County Examiner’s Office. Police say Valle was shot outside a food mart before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, investigators thinking there was an argument...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Police looking for woman wanted for forgery in Windcrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Windcrest Police are looking for a woman who is wanted on forgery charges. Police have been looking for her since the incident took place in late December. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 220 with brown hair and brown...
WINDCREST, TX
KSAT 12

Siblings of man shot, killed outside food mart speak out for justice

SAN ANTONIO – Justin Troy Valle, 30, was shot and killed Wednesday night outside of a North Side food mart. As of Friday, police said his killer hasn’t been arrested. Valle and another man were having an argument at the Northwest Food Mart in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway. The man pulled out a gun and opened fire before running away from the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shoots brother, leads police on high speed chase

SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers started a shootout with each other Friday morning on San Antonio's North Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened near the 500 block of East Quincy Street around 11:30 a.m. Police say that the brothers were having an argument in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Driver ejected from vehicle during rollover crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was ejected from her vehicle during a rollover crash on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 9:27 p.m. Friday in the 14000 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman sought by Windcrest police on forgery charge

WINDCREST, Texas – Windcrest police are looking to arrest a woman who is wanted for forgery of a government instrument. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is accused of forgery that happened on Dec. 27. Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time. She’s described as being 5 feet, 4 inches...
WINDCREST, TX
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

